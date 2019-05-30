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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

WTS01 Temperature Sensor

The wts01 platform allows you to use WTS01 temperature sensors with ESPHome. This is the sensor used in Sonoff TH Origin (THR316, THR320) and TH Elite (THR316D, THR320D) devices.

For this component to work you need to have set up a UART bus in your configuration - only the RX pin should be necessary.

The sensor communicates with the microcontroller via UART.

Basic configuration

Section titled “Basic configuration”
# You need to have a UART bus setup in your configuration
uart:
  rx_pin: GPIOXX
  baud_rate: 9600


# Then you can add the WTS01 sensor
sensor:
  - platform: wts01
    name: "WTS01 Temperature"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

NOTE

The WTS01 sensor is used in Sonoff TH Origin (THR316, THR320) and TH Elite (THR316D, THR320D) devices and connects to the main device using a RJ9 4C4P connector. This sensor provides temperature readings with 0.1°C resolution.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”