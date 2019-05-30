WTS01 Temperature Sensor
The
wts01 platform allows you to use WTS01 temperature sensors with ESPHome.
This is the sensor used in Sonoff TH Origin (THR316, THR320) and TH Elite (THR316D, THR320D) devices.
For this component to work you need to have set up a UART bus in your configuration - only the RX pin should be necessary.
The sensor communicates with the microcontroller via UART.
Basic configurationSection titled “Basic configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- All options from Sensor.
NOTE
The WTS01 sensor is used in Sonoff TH Origin (THR316, THR320) and TH Elite (THR316D, THR320D) devices and connects to the main device using a RJ9 4C4P connector. This sensor provides temperature readings with 0.1°C resolution.