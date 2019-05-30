WTS01 Temperature Sensor

The wts01 platform allows you to use WTS01 temperature sensors with ESPHome. This is the sensor used in Sonoff TH Origin (THR316, THR320) and TH Elite (THR316D, THR320D) devices.

For this component to work you need to have set up a UART bus in your configuration - only the RX pin should be necessary.

The sensor communicates with the microcontroller via UART.

# You need to have a UART bus setup in your configuration uart : rx_pin : GPIOXX baud_rate : 9600 # Then you can add the WTS01 sensor sensor : - platform : wts01 name : " WTS01 Temperature "

All options from Sensor.