Deep Sleep Component
The
deep_sleep component can be used to automatically enter a deep sleep mode on the
ESP8266/ESP32/BK72xx/nRF52 after a certain amount of time. This is especially useful with nodes that operate
on batteries and therefore need to conserve as much energy as possible.
To use
deep_sleep first specify how long the node should be active, i.e. how long it should
check sensor values and report them, using the
run_duration option.
Next, tell the node how it should wakeup. On the ESP8266, you can only put the node into deep sleep
for a duration using
sleep_duration, note that on the ESP8266
GPIO16 must be connected to
the
RST pin so that it will wake up again. On the ESP32, you additionally have the option
to wake up on any RTC pin (
GPIO0,
GPIO2,
GPIO4,
GPIO12,
GPIO13,
GPIO14,
GPIO15,
GPIO25,
GPIO26,
GPIO27,
GPIO32,
GPIO39). BK72xx can be woken-up using timer (with the maximum value of 36 hours) and/or with one or more non-strapping pins.
While in deep sleep mode, the node will not do any work and not respond to any network traffic, even Over The Air updates. If the device’s entities are appearing as Unavailable while your device is actively sleeping, this component was likely added after the device was added to Home Assistant. To prevent this behavior, you can remove and re-add the device in Home Assistant.
NOTE
Some ESP8266s have an onboard USB chip (e.g. D1 mini) on the chips’ control line that is connected to the RST pin. This enables the flasher to reboot the ESP when required. This may interfere with deep sleep on some devices and prevent the ESP from waking when it’s powered through its USB connector. Powering the ESP from a separate 3.3V source connected to the 3.3V pin and GND will solve this issue. In these cases, using a USB to TTL adapter will allow you to log ESP activity.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
run_duration (Optional, Time): The time duration the node should be active, i.e. run code.
Only on ESP32, instead of time, it is possible to specify run duration according to the wakeup reason from deep-sleep:
-
sleep_duration (Optional, Time): The time duration to stay in deep sleep mode. On BK72xx, the maximum is 36 hours. On Zephyr, the maximum is 49 days.
-
touch_wakeup (Optional, boolean): Only on ESP32. Use a touch event to wakeup from deep sleep. To be able to wakeup from a touch event, Binary Sensor must be configured properly.
-
wakeup_pin (Optional, Pin Schema / list): Only on ESP32/BK72xx. A single pin to wake up to once in deep sleep mode. Use the inverted property to wake up to LOW signals. If you want to specify multiple wake-up pins (BK72xx only) specify them under
wakeup_pinusing a list of entries consisting of:
- pin (Required, Pin Schema)
- wakeup_pin_mode (Optional) see below
-
wakeup_pin_mode (Optional): Only on ESP32/BK72xx. Specify how to handle waking up from a
wakeup_pinif the wakeup pin is already in the state with which it would wake up when attempting to enter deep sleep. See Wakeup Pin Mode. Defaults to
IGNORE
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
Advanced features:
-
esp32_ext1_wakeup (Optional): Use the EXT1 wakeup source of the ESP32 to wake from deep sleep to wake up on multiple pins. This cannot be used together with wakeup pin.
- pins (Required, list of pin numbers): The pins to wake up on.
- mode (Required): The mode to use for the wakeup source. Must be one of:
ANY_LOW: wake up when any selected pin is LOW (ESP32‑C5/C6/C61/H2/P4/S2/S3 only)
ALL_LOW: wake up when all selected pins are LOW (ESP32 only)
ANY_HIGH: wake up when any selected pin is HIGH
-
NOTE
Only one deep sleep component may be configured.
ESP32/BK72xx Wakeup Pin ModeSection titled “ESP32/BK72xx Wakeup Pin Mode”
On the ESP32 (and BK72xx), you have the option of waking up on any RTC pin. However, there’s one scenario that you need
to tell ESPHome how to handle: What if the wakeup pin is already in the state with which it would wake up
when the deep sleep should start? There are three ways of handling this using the
wakeup_pin_mode option:
-
IGNORE(Default): Ignore the fact that we will immediately exit the deep sleep mode because the wakeup pin is already active.
-
KEEP_AWAKE: Keep the ESP32 awake while the wakeup pin is still active. Or in other words: defer the activation of the deep sleep until the wakeup pin is no longer active.
-
INVERT_WAKEUP: When deep sleep was set up to wake up on a HIGH signal, but the wakeup pin is already HIGH, then re-configure deep sleep to wake up on a LOW signal and vice versa. Useful in situations when you want to use observe the state changes of a pin using deep sleep and the ON/OFF values last longer.
ESP32 Wakeup CauseSection titled “ESP32 Wakeup Cause”
On the ESP32, the
esp_sleep_get_wakeup_cause() function can be used to check which wakeup source has triggered
wakeup from sleep mode.
The following integers are the wakeup causes:
- 0 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_UNDEFINED: In case of deep sleep, reset was not caused by exit from deep sleep
- 1 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_ALL: Not a wakeup cause, used to disable all wakeup sources with esp_sleep_disable_wakeup_source
- 2 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT0: Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_IO
- 3 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_EXT1: Wakeup caused by external signal using RTC_CNTL
- 4 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_TIMER: Wakeup caused by timer
- 5 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_TOUCHPAD: Wakeup caused by touchpad
- 6 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_ULP: Wakeup caused by ULP program
- 7 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_GPIO: Wakeup caused by GPIO (light sleep only on ESP32, S2 and S3)
- 8 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_UART: Wakeup caused by UART (light sleep only)
- 9 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_WIFI: Wakeup caused by WIFI (light sleep only)
- 10 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_COCPU: Wakeup caused by COCPU int
- 11 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_COCPU_TRAP_TRIG: Wakeup caused by COCPU crash
- 12 -
ESP_SLEEP_WAKEUP_BT: Wakeup caused by BT (light sleep only)
When
sleep_duration is configured or Zigbee is used, the nRF52 resumes normal operation after waking up.
Otherwise, the nRF52 performs a full reset instead of continuing execution.
Section titled “deep_sleep.enter Action”
deep_sleep.enter Action
This action makes the given deep sleep component enter deep sleep immediately.
Configuration options:
- sleep_duration (Optional, templatable, Time): The time duration to stay in deep sleep mode. If a template is used, it should return a value in milliseconds.
- until (Optional, string): The time of day to wake up. Only on ESP32.
- time_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the time component to use for the
untiloption. Only on ESP32.
Section titled “deep_sleep.prevent Action”
deep_sleep.prevent Action
This action prevents the given deep sleep component from entering deep sleep. Useful for keeping the ESP active during data transfer or OTA updating (See note below for more information).
NOTE
For example, if you want to upload a binary via OTA with deep sleep mode it can be difficult to catch the ESP being active.
You can use this automation to automatically prevent deep sleep when a MQTT message on the topic
livingroom/ota_mode is received. Then, to do the OTA update, just
use a MQTT client to publish a retained MQTT message described below. When the node wakes up again
it will no longer enter deep sleep mode and you can upload your OTA update.
Remember to turn “OTA mode” off again after the OTA update by sending a MQTT message with the payload
OFF. To enter the deep sleep again after the OTA update send a message on the topic
livingroom/sleep_mode
with payload
ON. Deep sleep will start immediately. Don’t forget to delete the payload before the node
wakes up again.
Section titled “deep_sleep.allow Action”
deep_sleep.allow Action
This action allows the given deep sleep component to enter deep sleep, after previously being prevented.