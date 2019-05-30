BME680 Temperature+Pressure+Humidity+Gas Sensor

The bme680 sensor platform allows you to use your BME680 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature, pressure and humidity sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

All other options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

All other options from Sensor.

gas_resistance (Optional): The information for the gas sensor. All options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x76 . Another address can be 0x77 .

iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF , 1x , 3x , 7x , 15x , 31x , 63x and 127x . Defaults to OFF .

heater (Optional): The settings for the internal heater for the gas sensor. Set this to disable the internal heater. temperature (Optional, int): The target temperature of the heater between 200 and 400 °C. Defaults to 320 .

duration (Optional, Time): The duration the heater should be active. Maximum value is 4032ms . Defaults to 150ms .