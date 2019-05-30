BME680 Temperature+Pressure+Humidity+Gas Sensor
The
bme680 sensor platform allows you to use your BME680
(datasheet,
Adafruit) temperature, pressure and humidity sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
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oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
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All other options from Sensor.
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pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
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oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
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All other options from Sensor.
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humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor.
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
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All other options from Sensor.
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gas_resistance (Optional): The information for the gas sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x76. Another address can be
0x77.
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iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of
OFF,
1x,
3x,
7x,
15x,
31x,
63xand
127x. Defaults to
OFF.
-
heater (Optional): The settings for the internal heater for the gas sensor. Set this to disable the internal heater.
-
temperature (Optional, int): The target temperature of the heater between 200 and 400 °C. Defaults to
320.
-
duration (Optional, Time): The duration the heater should be active. Maximum value is
4032ms. Defaults to
150ms.
-
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Oversampling OptionsSection titled “Oversampling Options”
By default, the BME680 sensor measures each value 16 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:
NONE(value is skipped)
1x
2x
4x
8x
16x(default)
Advanced ConfigurationSection titled “Advanced Configuration”
Add indoor air quality (IAQ) calculation and IAQ label, based on the values in the BME680 BSEC component index.