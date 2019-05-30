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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BME680 Temperature+Pressure+Humidity+Gas Sensor

The bme680 sensor platform allows you to use your BME680 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature, pressure and humidity sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BME680 Temperature, Pressure & Humidity Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: bme680
    temperature:
      name: "BME680 Temperature"
      oversampling: 16x
    pressure:
      name: "BME680 Pressure"
    humidity:
      name: "BME680 Humidity"
    gas_resistance:
      name: "BME680 Gas Resistance"
    address: 0x77
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • gas_resistance (Optional): The information for the gas sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x76. Another address can be 0x77.

  • iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF, 1x, 3x, 7x, 15x, 31x, 63x and 127x. Defaults to OFF.

  • heater (Optional): The settings for the internal heater for the gas sensor. Set this to disable the internal heater.

    • temperature (Optional, int): The target temperature of the heater between 200 and 400 °C. Defaults to 320.

    • duration (Optional, Time): The duration the heater should be active. Maximum value is 4032ms. Defaults to 150ms.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Oversampling Options

Section titled “Oversampling Options”

By default, the BME680 sensor measures each value 16 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:

  • NONE (value is skipped)
  • 1x
  • 2x
  • 4x
  • 8x
  • 16x (default)

Advanced Configuration

Section titled “Advanced Configuration”

Add indoor air quality (IAQ) calculation and IAQ label, based on the values in the BME680 BSEC component index.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: bme680
    temperature:
      name: "BME680 Temperature"
      oversampling: 16x
    pressure:
      name: "BME680 Pressure"
    humidity:
      id: "humidity"
      name: "BME680 Humidity"
    gas_resistance:
      id: "gas_resistance"
      name: "BME680 Gas Resistance"
    address: 0x77
    update_interval: 60s
  - platform: template
    name: "BME680 Indoor Air Quality"
    id: iaq
    icon: "mdi:gauge"
    # calculation: comp_gas = log(R_gas[ohm]) + 0.04 log(Ohm)/%rh * hum[%rh]
    lambda: |-
      return log(id(gas_resistance).get_state()) + 0.04 *  id(humidity).get_state();
    state_class: "measurement"
text_sensor:
  - platform: template
    name: "BME680 IAQ Classification"
    icon: "mdi:checkbox-marked-circle-outline"
    lambda: |-
      if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 50) {
        return {"Excellent"};
      }
      else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 100) {
        return {"Good"};
      }
      else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 150) {
        return {"Lightly polluted"};
      }
      else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 200) {
        return {"Moderately polluted"};
      }
      else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 250) {
        return {"Heavily polluted"};
      }
      else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 350) {
        return {"Severely polluted"};
      }
      else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 500) {
        return {"Extremely polluted"};
      }
      else {
        return {"unknown"};
      }

See Also

Section titled “See Also”