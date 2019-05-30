The Grove - Laser PM2.5 Sensor (HM3301)

The HM3301 sensor platform allows you to use your HM3301 particulate matter sensor (more info) sensors with ESPHome.

The sensor communicate with board by I²C protocol, and requires 3.3v.

# Example configuration entry i2c : sensor : - platform : hm3301 pm_1_0 : name : " PM1.0 " pm_2_5 : name : " PM2.5 " pm_10_0 : name : " PM10.0 " aqi : name : " AQI " calculation_type : " CAQI "

pm_1_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter. All options from Sensor.

pm_2_5 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter. All options from Sensor.

pm_10_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter. All options from Sensor. calculation_type ( Required ): One of: AQI or CAQI . All other options from Sensor.



Air Quality Index Section titled “Air Quality Index”

The AQI (Air Quality Index) sensor calculates an air quality index value based on the PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter concentrations. This provides a single number that indicates overall air quality and associated health concerns.

Two calculation standards are supported:

AQI (US EPA Air Quality Index): The standard used in the United States, Canada, and parts of Asia. Scale of 0-500+.

(US EPA Air Quality Index): The standard used in the United States, Canada, and parts of Asia. Scale of 0-500+. CAQI (Common Air Quality Index): The European standard. Scale of 0-400.

Both calculation types take the PM2.5 and PM10 values and return the higher (more conservative) of the two calculated index values.

Index Level Health Implications 0-50 Good Air quality is satisfactory 51-100 Moderate Some pollutants may be a concern for sensitive individuals 101-150 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Sensitive groups may experience health effects 151-200 Unhealthy Everyone may begin to experience health effects 201-300 Very Unhealthy Everyone may experience more serious health effects 301-500 Hazardous Health warnings of emergency conditions

Index Level Health Implications 0-25 Very Low Air quality is excellent 26-50 Low Air quality is good 51-75 Medium Air quality is fair 76-100 High Air quality is poor 101-400 Very High Air quality is very poor