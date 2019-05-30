The Grove - Laser PM2.5 Sensor (HM3301)
The
HM3301 sensor platform allows you to use your HM3301 particulate matter sensor
(more info)
sensors with ESPHome.
The sensor communicate with board by I²C protocol, and requires 3.3v.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pm_1_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_2_5 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter.
Air Quality IndexSection titled “Air Quality Index”
The AQI (Air Quality Index) sensor calculates an air quality index value based on the PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter concentrations. This provides a single number that indicates overall air quality and associated health concerns.
Two calculation standards are supported:
- AQI (US EPA Air Quality Index): The standard used in the United States, Canada, and parts of Asia. Scale of 0-500+.
- CAQI (Common Air Quality Index): The European standard. Scale of 0-400.
Both calculation types take the PM2.5 and PM10 values and return the higher (more conservative) of the two calculated index values.
AQI Scale (US EPA)Section titled “AQI Scale (US EPA)”
|Index
|Level
|Health Implications
|0-50
|Good
|Air quality is satisfactory
|51-100
|Moderate
|Some pollutants may be a concern for sensitive individuals
|101-150
|Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
|Sensitive groups may experience health effects
|151-200
|Unhealthy
|Everyone may begin to experience health effects
|201-300
|Very Unhealthy
|Everyone may experience more serious health effects
|301-500
|Hazardous
|Health warnings of emergency conditions
CAQI Scale (European)Section titled “CAQI Scale (European)”
|Index
|Level
|Health Implications
|0-25
|Very Low
|Air quality is excellent
|26-50
|Low
|Air quality is good
|51-75
|Medium
|Air quality is fair
|76-100
|High
|Air quality is poor
|101-400
|Very High
|Air quality is very poor