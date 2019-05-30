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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

The Grove - Laser PM2.5 Sensor (HM3301)

The HM3301 sensor platform allows you to use your HM3301 particulate matter sensor (more info) sensors with ESPHome.

The sensor communicate with board by I²C protocol, and requires 3.3v.

# Example configuration entry
i2c:


sensor:
  - platform: hm3301
    pm_1_0:
      name: "PM1.0"
    pm_2_5:
      name: "PM2.5"
    pm_10_0:
      name: "PM10.0"
    aqi:
      name: "AQI"
      calculation_type: "CAQI"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pm_1_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter.

  • pm_2_5 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter.

  • pm_10_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter.

    • All options from Sensor.

    • calculation_type (Required): One of: AQI or CAQI.

    • All other options from Sensor.

Air Quality Index

Section titled “Air Quality Index”

The AQI (Air Quality Index) sensor calculates an air quality index value based on the PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter concentrations. This provides a single number that indicates overall air quality and associated health concerns.

Two calculation standards are supported:

  • AQI (US EPA Air Quality Index): The standard used in the United States, Canada, and parts of Asia. Scale of 0-500+.
  • CAQI (Common Air Quality Index): The European standard. Scale of 0-400.

Both calculation types take the PM2.5 and PM10 values and return the higher (more conservative) of the two calculated index values.

AQI Scale (US EPA)

Section titled “AQI Scale (US EPA)”
IndexLevelHealth Implications
0-50GoodAir quality is satisfactory
51-100ModerateSome pollutants may be a concern for sensitive individuals
101-150Unhealthy for Sensitive GroupsSensitive groups may experience health effects
151-200UnhealthyEveryone may begin to experience health effects
201-300Very UnhealthyEveryone may experience more serious health effects
301-500HazardousHealth warnings of emergency conditions

CAQI Scale (European)

Section titled “CAQI Scale (European)”
IndexLevelHealth Implications
0-25Very LowAir quality is excellent
26-50LowAir quality is good
51-75MediumAir quality is fair
76-100HighAir quality is poor
101-400Very HighAir quality is very poor

Configuration Example

Section titled “Configuration Example”
sensor:
  - platform: hm3301
    pm_2_5:
      name: "PM2.5"
    pm_10_0:
      name: "PM10.0"
    aqi:
      name: "Air Quality Index"
      calculation_type: "CAQI"  # or "AQI" for US EPA standard
      # Optional: Apply filters for smoother values
      filters:
        - sliding_window_moving_average:
            window_size: 10
            send_every: 1

See Also

Section titled “See Also”