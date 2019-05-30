WiFi Signal Sensor
The
wifi_signal sensor platform allows you to read the signal
strength of the currently connected WiFi Access Point.
The sensor value is the “Received signal strength indication” measured in decibel-milliwatts (dBm). These values are always negative and the closer they are to zero, the better the signal is.
To additionally display signal strength in percentage use the Copy Sensor (it’s not possible to add the same sensor twice, because it has a static
uniqueid reported to Home Assistant):
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.
WARNING
Signal strength readings are only available when WiFi is in station mode. Readings are not valid if the device is acting as an access point without any station mode connection.