The wifi_signal sensor platform allows you to read the signal strength of the currently connected WiFi Access Point.

The sensor value is the “Received signal strength indication” measured in decibel-milliwatts (dBm). These values are always negative and the closer they are to zero, the better the signal is.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : wifi_signal name : " WiFi Signal Sensor " update_interval : 60s

To additionally display signal strength in percentage use the Copy Sensor (it’s not possible to add the same sensor twice, because it has a static uniqueid reported to Home Assistant):

# Example configuration entry with 2 sensors and filter sensor : - platform : wifi_signal # Reports the WiFi signal strength/RSSI in dB name : " WiFi Signal dB " id : wifi_signal_db update_interval : 60s entity_category : " diagnostic " - platform : copy # Reports the WiFi signal strength in % source_id : wifi_signal_db name : " WiFi Signal Percent " filters : - lambda : return min(max(2 * (x + 100.0), 0.0), 100.0); unit_of_measurement : " Signal % " entity_category : " diagnostic " device_class : ""

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

All other options from Sensor.