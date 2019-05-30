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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

WiFi Signal Sensor

The wifi_signal sensor platform allows you to read the signal strength of the currently connected WiFi Access Point.

The sensor value is the “Received signal strength indication” measured in decibel-milliwatts (dBm). These values are always negative and the closer they are to zero, the better the signal is.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: wifi_signal
    name: "WiFi Signal Sensor"
    update_interval: 60s

To additionally display signal strength in percentage use the Copy Sensor (it’s not possible to add the same sensor twice, because it has a static uniqueid reported to Home Assistant):

# Example configuration entry with 2 sensors and filter
sensor:
  - platform: wifi_signal # Reports the WiFi signal strength/RSSI in dB
    name: "WiFi Signal dB"
    id: wifi_signal_db
    update_interval: 60s
    entity_category: "diagnostic"


  - platform: copy # Reports the WiFi signal strength in %
    source_id: wifi_signal_db
    name: "WiFi Signal Percent"
    filters:
      - lambda: return min(max(2 * (x + 100.0), 0.0), 100.0);
    unit_of_measurement: "Signal %"
    entity_category: "diagnostic"
    device_class: ""

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Sensor.

WARNING

Signal strength readings are only available when WiFi is in station mode. Readings are not valid if the device is acting as an access point without any station mode connection.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”