The json component enables ESPHome to work with JSON data in automations, sensors, and HTTP requests. This is particularly useful for:

Processing API responses

Sending structured data to external services

Parsing configuration from JSON files

What is JSON?

JSON is a text syntax that facilitates structured data interchange between all programming languages. JSON is a syntax of braces, brackets, colons, and commas that is useful in many contexts, profiles, and applications. JSON stands for JavaScript Object Notation and was inspired by the object literals of JavaScript aka ECMAScript as defined in the ECMAScript Language Specification, Third Edition.

Example 1: Relatively complex JSON

{ "first_name" : " Chad " , "last_name" : " Matsalla " , "is_alive" : true , "age" : 27 , "address" : { "street_address" : " 42 Nowhere Street " , "city" : " Fort Qu'Appelle " , "state" : " Saskatchewan " , "postal_code" : " S0G 1S0 " , "country" : " Canada " }, "phone_numbers" : [ { "type" : " home " , "number" : " 212 555-1234 " }, { "type" : " office " , "number" : " 646 555-4567 " } ], "children" : [ " Austin " , " Alex " , " Juno " , " Beethoven " , ], "spouse" : " Sarah " }

Example 2: Simple JSON:

{ "key" : 42.0 , "greeting" : " Hello World " }

NOTE To use the json component, you need to include it in your config. Be sure to put json: at the root level, along with other components like esphome: .

This example assumes that the server returns a response as a JSON object similar to this: {"status":"play","vol":"42","mute":"0"}

If you want to retrieve the value for the vol key and assign it to a template sensor or number component whose id is set to player_volume you can do this, but note that checking for the presence of the key will prevent difficult-to-read error messages:

on_... : - http_request.get : url : https://esphome.io capture_response : true on_response : then : - lambda : |- json::parse_json(body, [](JsonObject root) -> bool { if (root["vol"]) { id(player_volume).publish_state(root["vol"]); return true; } else { ESP_LOGD(TAG,"No 'vol' key in this json!"); return false; } });

You can build JSON in a lambda with a nested array like this:

on_... : - http_request.post : url : https://esphome.io json : |- root["key"] = id(my_sensor).state; root["greeting"] = "Hello World";

This will send:: {"key": 42.0, "greeting": "Hello World"}

A very common error when deserializing is:

JSON parse error: InvalidInput

The software ESPHome uses does not provide particularly informative messages as to why, but the people at ArduinoJson have created a wonderful troubleshooter.

Another important resource is JSONLint. It will help you determine if the JSON you are using is valid. It must be valid to work with ESPHome’s deserializer and it probably needs to be valid for the destination, if you are sending it.