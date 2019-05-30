json Component
The
json component enables ESPHome to work with JSON data in automations, sensors, and HTTP requests. This is particularly useful for:
- Processing API responses
- Sending structured data to external services
- Parsing configuration from JSON files
What is JSON?
JSON is a text syntax that facilitates structured data interchange between all programming languages. JSON is a syntax of braces, brackets, colons, and commas that is useful in many contexts, profiles, and applications. JSON stands for JavaScript Object Notation and was inspired by the object literals of JavaScript aka ECMAScript as defined in the ECMAScript Language Specification, Third Edition.
Example 1: Relatively complex JSON
Example 2: Simple JSON:
NOTE
To use the json component, you need to include it in your config. Be sure to put
json: at the root level, along with other components like
esphome:.
Parsing JSONSection titled “Parsing JSON”
This example assumes that the server returns a response as a JSON object similar to this:
{"status":"play","vol":"42","mute":"0"}
If you want to retrieve the value for the
vol key and assign it to a template
sensor or
number component
whose
id is set to
player_volume you can do this, but note that checking for the presence of the key will prevent difficult-to-read error messages:
Building JSONSection titled “Building JSON”
You can build JSON in a lambda with a nested array like this:
This will send::
{"key": 42.0, "greeting": "Hello World"}
Troubleshooting ErrorsSection titled “Troubleshooting Errors”
A very common error when deserializing is:
The software ESPHome uses does not provide particularly informative messages as to why, but the people at ArduinoJson have created a wonderful troubleshooter.
Another important resource is JSONLint. It will help you determine if the JSON you are using is valid. It must be valid to work with ESPHome’s deserializer and it probably needs to be valid for the destination, if you are sending it.