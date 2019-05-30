The ezo sensor platform allows you to use your EZO sensor circuits with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. All embedded solutions from EZO can be found on their website. If a certain command is not supported directly, it can be executed with the send_custom() method call.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ezo id : ph_ezo address : 99 unit_of_measurement : " pH " update_interval : 10s - platform : ezo id : rtd_ezo name : " RTD Temperature " address : 102 accuracy_decimals : 2 unit_of_measurement : " °C " update_interval : 10s

address ( Required , int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

All other options from Sensor.

Automation triggers:

on_led (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_led_state() is ready. The LED state is provided as a boolean variable named x .

on_device_information (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_device_information() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x .

on_slope (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_slope() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x .

on_calibration (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_calibration() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x .

on_t (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_t() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x .

on_custom (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_custom() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x .

From lambdas, you can interact with the sensor in various ways. For any get command a trigger will be called with the information retrieved from the sensor. For more information on the command specifics, refer to the datasheet.

set_i2c(uint8_t address) : Set I2C address of the device, must be an integer between 1 and 127

id (ph_ezo). set_i2c ( 100 );

get_device_information() : Sensor retrieves calibration and triggers on_device_information: once done

id (ph_ezo). get_device_information ();

set_sleep() : Put the device to sleep

id (ph_ezo). set_sleep ();

get_state() : Performs a read on the current sensor.

id (ph_ezo). get_state ();

get_slope() : Sensor retrieves slope and triggers on_slope: once done

id (ph_ezo). get_slope ();

get_t() : Sensor retrieves temperature compensation value (in Celcius) and triggers on_t: once done

id (ph_ezo). get_t ();

set_t(float value) : Send the given temperature (in Celcius) to the sensor.

id (ph_ezo). set_t ( " 27.00 " );

set_tempcomp_value(float temp) : Send the given temperature (in Celcius) to the sensor (this is an alias of set_t() for backwards compatibility)

id (ph_ezo). set_tempcomp_value ( id (rtd_ezo). get_state ());

get_calibration() : Sensor retrieves calibration and triggers on_calibration: once done

id (ph_ezo). get_calibration ();

set_calibration_generic(float value) : Sets the calibration with no point.

id (ph_ezo). set_calibration_generic ( 750.0 );

set_calibration_point_low(float value) : Sets the low calibration point.

id (ph_ezo). set_calibration_point_low ( 4.00 );

set_calibration_point_mid(float value) : Sets the medium calibration point.

id (ph_ezo). set_calibration_point_mid ( 7.00 );

set_calibration_point_high(float value) : Sets the high calibration point.

id (ph_ezo). set_calibration_point_high ( 10.00 );

clear_calibration() : Clears all calibration points.

id (ph_ezo). clear_calibration ();

get_led_state() : Sensor LED state and triggers on_led: once done

id (ph_ezo). get_led_state ();

set_led_state(bool on) : Sensor LED on or off

id (ph_ezo). set_led_state ( true );

send_custom(const std::string &payload, uint16_t delay_ms = 300, bool response_expected = false) : Runs a custom command. This sends exactly what is in payload . Optionally you can set a delay and if a response is expected that should be parsed. Defaults to false for custom commands. Triggers on_custom: if there’s a response.