EZO sensor circuits
The
ezo sensor platform allows you to use your EZO sensor circuits with
ESPHome. The I²C Bus is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
All embedded solutions from EZO can be found on their website.
If a certain command is not supported directly, it can be executed with the
send_custom() method call.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Required, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.
Automation triggers:
-
on_led (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of
get_led_state()is ready. The LED state is provided as a boolean variable named
x.
-
on_device_information (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of
get_device_information()is ready. The result is provided as a
std::stringvariable named
x.
-
on_slope (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of
get_slope()is ready. The result is provided as a
std::stringvariable named
x.
-
on_calibration (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of
get_calibration()is ready. The result is provided as a
std::stringvariable named
x.
-
on_t (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of
get_t()is ready. The result is provided as a
std::stringvariable named
x.
-
on_custom (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of
get_custom()is ready. The result is provided as a
std::stringvariable named
x.
Lambda callsSection titled “Lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can interact with the sensor in various ways. For any
get command a trigger will be called
with the information retrieved from the sensor. For more information on the command specifics, refer to the datasheet.
set_i2c(uint8_t address): Set I2C address of the device, must be an integer between 1 and 127
get_device_information(): Sensor retrieves calibration and triggers
on_device_information:once done
set_sleep(): Put the device to sleep
get_state(): Performs a read on the current sensor.
get_slope(): Sensor retrieves slope and triggers
on_slope:once done
get_t(): Sensor retrieves temperature compensation value (in Celcius) and triggers
on_t:once done
set_t(float value): Send the given temperature (in Celcius) to the sensor.
set_tempcomp_value(float temp): Send the given temperature (in Celcius) to the sensor (this is an alias of
set_t()for backwards compatibility)
get_calibration(): Sensor retrieves calibration and triggers
on_calibration:once done
set_calibration_generic(float value): Sets the calibration with no point.
set_calibration_point_low(float value): Sets the low calibration point.
set_calibration_point_mid(float value): Sets the medium calibration point.
set_calibration_point_high(float value): Sets the high calibration point.
clear_calibration(): Clears all calibration points.
get_led_state(): Sensor LED state and triggers
on_led:once done
set_led_state(bool on): Sensor LED on or off
send_custom(const std::string &payload, uint16_t delay_ms = 300, bool response_expected = false): Runs a custom command. This sends exactly what is in
payload. Optionally you can set a
delayand if a response is expected that should be parsed. Defaults to
falsefor custom commands. Triggers
on_custom:if there’s a response.