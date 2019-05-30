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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

EZO sensor circuits

The ezo sensor platform allows you to use your EZO sensor circuits with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. All embedded solutions from EZO can be found on their website. If a certain command is not supported directly, it can be executed with the send_custom() method call.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:


  - platform: ezo
    id: ph_ezo
    address: 99
    unit_of_measurement: "pH"
    update_interval: 10s


  - platform: ezo
    id: rtd_ezo
    name: "RTD Temperature"
    address: 102
    accuracy_decimals: 2
    unit_of_measurement: "°C"
    update_interval: 10s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Required, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Sensor.

Automation triggers:

  • on_led (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_led_state() is ready. The LED state is provided as a boolean variable named x.

  • on_device_information (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_device_information() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x.

  • on_slope (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_slope() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x.

  • on_calibration (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_calibration() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x.

  • on_t (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_t() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x.

  • on_custom (Optional, Action): Triggered when the result of get_custom() is ready. The result is provided as a std::string variable named x.

Lambda calls

Section titled “Lambda calls”

From lambdas, you can interact with the sensor in various ways. For any get command a trigger will be called with the information retrieved from the sensor. For more information on the command specifics, refer to the datasheet.

  • set_i2c(uint8_t address) : Set I2C address of the device, must be an integer between 1 and 127
    id(ph_ezo).set_i2c(100);
  • get_device_information() : Sensor retrieves calibration and triggers on_device_information: once done
    id(ph_ezo).get_device_information();
  • set_sleep() : Put the device to sleep
    id(ph_ezo).set_sleep();
  • get_state() : Performs a read on the current sensor.
    id(ph_ezo).get_state();
  • get_slope() : Sensor retrieves slope and triggers on_slope: once done
    id(ph_ezo).get_slope();
  • get_t() : Sensor retrieves temperature compensation value (in Celcius) and triggers on_t: once done
    id(ph_ezo).get_t();
  • set_t(float value) : Send the given temperature (in Celcius) to the sensor.
    id(ph_ezo).set_t("27.00");
  • set_tempcomp_value(float temp) : Send the given temperature (in Celcius) to the sensor (this is an alias of set_t() for backwards compatibility)
    id(ph_ezo).set_tempcomp_value(id(rtd_ezo).get_state());
  • get_calibration() : Sensor retrieves calibration and triggers on_calibration: once done
    id(ph_ezo).get_calibration();
  • set_calibration_generic(float value) : Sets the calibration with no point.
    id(ph_ezo).set_calibration_generic(750.0);
  • set_calibration_point_low(float value) : Sets the low calibration point.
    id(ph_ezo).set_calibration_point_low(4.00);
  • set_calibration_point_mid(float value) : Sets the medium calibration point.
    id(ph_ezo).set_calibration_point_mid(7.00);
  • set_calibration_point_high(float value) : Sets the high calibration point.
    id(ph_ezo).set_calibration_point_high(10.00);
  • clear_calibration() : Clears all calibration points.
    id(ph_ezo).clear_calibration();
  • get_led_state() : Sensor LED state and triggers on_led: once done
    id(ph_ezo).get_led_state();
  • set_led_state(bool on) : Sensor LED on or off
    id(ph_ezo).set_led_state(true);
  • send_custom(const std::string &payload, uint16_t delay_ms = 300, bool response_expected = false) : Runs a custom command. This sends exactly what is in payload. Optionally you can set a delay and if a response is expected that should be parsed. Defaults to false for custom commands. Triggers on_custom: if there’s a response.
    // Run a custom command to turn on the LED
    id(ph_ezo).send_custom("L,1");

See Also

Section titled “See Also”