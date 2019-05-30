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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MQTT Subscribe Text Sensor

The mqtt_subscribe text sensor platform allows you to get external data into ESPHome. The sensor will subscribe to messages on the given MQTT topic and save the most recent value in its id(mysensor).state.

# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: mqtt_subscribe
    name: "Data from topic"
    id: mysensor
    topic: the/topic

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • topic (Required, string): The MQTT topic to listen for string data.
  • qos (Optional, int): The MQTT QoS to subscribe with. Defaults to 0.
  • All other options from Text Sensor.

Example Usage for Displays

Section titled “Example Usage for Displays”

This component is especially useful for displays, to show external data on the display. Please note you have to use the .c_str() method on the .state object together with the %s format to use it in printf expressions.

# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: mqtt_subscribe
    name: "Data from topic"
    id: mysensor
    topic: the/topic


display:
  - platform: ...
    # ...
    lambda: |-
      it.printf(0, 0, id(font), "The data is: %s", id(mysensor).state.c_str());

See Also

Section titled “See Also”