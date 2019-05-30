MQTT Subscribe Text Sensor
The
mqtt_subscribe text sensor platform allows you to get external data into ESPHome.
The sensor will subscribe to messages on the given MQTT topic and save the most recent value
in its
id(mysensor).state.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- topic (Required, string): The MQTT topic to listen for string data.
- qos (Optional, int): The MQTT QoS to subscribe with. Defaults to
0.
- All other options from Text Sensor.
Example Usage for DisplaysSection titled “Example Usage for Displays”
This component is especially useful for displays, to show external data on the display.
Please note you have to use the
.c_str() method on the
.state object together with the
%s format
to use it in
printf expressions.