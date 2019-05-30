The mqtt_subscribe text sensor platform allows you to get external data into ESPHome. The sensor will subscribe to messages on the given MQTT topic and save the most recent value in its id(mysensor).state .

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : mqtt_subscribe name : " Data from topic " id : mysensor topic : the/topic

topic ( Required , string): The MQTT topic to listen for string data.

( , string): The MQTT topic to listen for string data. qos (Optional, int): The MQTT QoS to subscribe with. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int): The MQTT QoS to subscribe with. Defaults to . All other options from Text Sensor.

Example Usage for Displays Section titled “Example Usage for Displays”

This component is especially useful for displays, to show external data on the display. Please note you have to use the .c_str() method on the .state object together with the %s format to use it in printf expressions.