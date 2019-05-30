ehmtx a matrix status display

Based on a cheap 8x32 RGB matrix you can build flexible status displays for all kind of informations. It is expandable with sensors etc.

Based a on a 8x32 RGB flexible matrix it displays a clock, the date and up to 16 other screens provided by home assistant. Each screen (value/text) can be associated with a 8x8 bit RGB icon or gif animation (see installation). The values/text can be updated or deleted from the display queue. Each screen has a lifetime, if not refreshed in its lifetime it will disappear.

Documentation:

YAML configuration example for ESP32.

Sample video: