The alpha3 component allows you to monitor a Grundfos Alpha3 Model B circulator pump over BLE.

This component supports the following metrics:

flow rate

head pressure

power consumption

speed (RPM)

This component uses the BLE peripheral on an ESP32, so you also need to enable this component. Please see the Ble Client docs for how to discover the MAC address of your Alpha3 pump, or you can find the list of paired MAC addresses in the list of paried Bluetooth devices on your smartphone after using the GO Remote app.

# Example Configuration esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx id : radiator_pump sensor : - platform : alpha3 ble_client_id : radiator_pump flow : name : " Radiator Pump Flow " head : name : " Radiator Pump Head " speed : name : " Radiator Pump Speed " power : name : " Radiator Pump Power " voltage : name : " Radiator Pump Voltage " current : name : " Radiator Pump Current "

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

flow (Optional): The estimated volume flow of the medium in m³/h . All options from Sensor.

head (Optional): The estimated head (preasure difference generated by the pump) in m . All options from Sensor.

speed (Optional): the speed of the pump rotor in RPM . All options from Sensor.

power (Optional): The power consumption of the pump in W . All options from Sensor.

voltage (Optional): Voltage in V . All options from Sensor.

current (Optional): Current in A . All options from Sensor

WARNING Older pumps like the Alpha2 and Alpha3 Model A are not compatible, as they don’t have Bluetooth integrated. The Alpha Reader is using a different protocol, so it won’t work to connect your Alpha2 with this component.

NOTE The ESP needs to be paired with the pump to read the sensors. If the devices are not paried the wireless indicator on the pump will turn on and off again. For the initial pairing you have to press the ‘Connectivity button’ (Wireless symbol) on the pump. After the initial pairing the ESP should connect automatically when the pump turns on. When the ESP is conected the blue wireless indicator should be constantly lit.