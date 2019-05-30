DIY Examples

This is a curated list of awesome creations with ESPHome containing various external components, blog posts, videos and sample configurations. It should serve as a means of finding inspiration for new projects and finding other ESPHome-enthusiasts on the web.

This page purposefully has little moderation. Found something great or have something to share?

The usual rules of don’t be an asshole apply - don’t put your link at the top of the list unless it’s truly exceptional, etc.