DIY Examples
This is a curated list of awesome creations with ESPHome containing various external components, blog posts, videos and sample configurations. It should serve as a means of finding inspiration for new projects and finding other ESPHome-enthusiasts on the web.
This page purposefully has little moderation. Found something great or have something to share?
The usual rules of don’t be an asshole apply - don’t put your link at the top of the list unless it’s truly exceptional, etc.
WARNING
These configurations and external components are not officially maintained by the ESPHome team. If an API changes or there’s a breaking change, it’s up to the author to update the post.
Blog Posts & VideosSection titled “Blog Posts & Videos”
- Build a cheap air quality sensor by Pieter
- Track your water usage using a proximity sensor by Pieter
- Collecting Temperature Data from ELA Bluetooth Puck with ESPHome by lairsdragon
- Make your fireplace smart (blog series) by Pieter
- Ultrasonic Salt Level Sensor by Adonno
- Smart $2 doorbell by Frenck
- Cheap Car Presence Detection by Adonno
- Calibrating Power Sensors by Frenck
- Count Water Bottles by vigonotion
- ESPHome Weather Station with Nextion display by @bruxy70
- ESPHome Wall Mount with Nextion Display by @Andoramb (video)
- ESPHome 12v Fan Controller with PID Climate by @patrickcollins12
- Sonoff 4CH Irrigation Controller with Nextion Display by @bruxy70
- Automated Bathroom Ventilation by Intermittent Technology
- Detecting Sound with ESP8266 by Thibault Maekelbergh
- SW420 Vibration Sensor with Remote Notifications by @rmooreID
- DIY Irrigation Controller (with Internal Scheduler + Lovelace UI) by @BrianHanifin
- Smart Intercom by Marc Egli
- Esp32 six shutters controller by Gio-dot
- Washing machine phases detector (Sonoff Pow R2) by Gio-dot
- Sonoff L1 LED Strip by @emorydunn
- ESPHome for SP501E LED Controller by margau
- 4$ Xiaomi mijia thermometer LYWSD03MMC + ESP32 + ESPHome by Omar GHADER
- Baseboard (Line Voltage) Thermostat from Smart Switch by @rjmurph2241
- Office Doorbell by @shish
- Display TM1637 with ESPHome and MQTT showing Youtube subscribers count and other info by @electrofun-smart
- Automate your garage door with ESP8266 lysignal Yunshan 7v-30v by @haade-administrator
- Embedded controller for Audioengine A5+ by @chatziko
- Cheap 10$ Air quality monitor WP6003: ESP32, Bluetooth & Home assistant by Omar GHADER
- ESP32 AM312 motion sensor : light automation by Omar GHADER
- Little thermostat based on AZ-Touch hardware and esphome by ingbenna
- Converting a Carro Home DC Fan to ESPHome by Bill Church
- Automated Coffee Bean Roaster by brooksben11
- Droplet Smart Irrigation System by PricelessToolkit
- Stepper motor blinds by @tronikos
- Read your water meter or gas meter using a triple-axis magnetometer by @tronikos
- Garage door opener controller for devices with optical encoder by @serg987
- An IoT clock designed for children by @chrisns
- Remote controller RC433 for garage door open by lubomirkarlik
- How to create an ESPHome external component by @vinsce
- Smart garage door remote modification when direct opener wiring isn’t feasible by @linux4life798
Custom Components & CodeSection titled “Custom Components & Code”
- Custom RGBW Light Output emulating color temperature support by @madjam002
- Custom ESPHome native API to influxdb python script by @fpletz
- Custom Electra HVAC climate component by @liads
- Custom D6T Thermal Sensor by @mKeRix
- Custom 斐讯DC1 Mains Socket Component (chinese) by @Samuel-0-0
- Custom Component for Tuya PIR sensors by @brandond
- DIY Whole Home Power Monitoring with ATM90E32AS chip by digiblurDIY
- SK6812 Addressable Light as Display Matrix by @rnauber
- Custom MAX7219 Matrix Display Component by @ASMfreaK
- Custom ESPHome Roomba Component by @mannkind
- Custom Real-Time LED strip music visualization by @zhujisheng
- Custom ITHO Fan control by @CoMPaTech
- Custom LCTech 4-channel relay output by @nekromant
- LIFX Protocol for ESPHome by @giantorth
- Custom ESPHome Keypad sensor by @Syralist
- LINP-Doorbell-g03 Custom Component by @pauln
- ESPHome ↔ Homebridge by basdelfos
- Custom ESPHome for Wofea V10 Alarm by @nbergont
- Custom Smart meter P1 port reader by @nldroid
- Custom Mitsubishi HVAC HeatPump control using UART by @geoffdavis
- Jura Impressa J6 coffee machine custom component by @ryanalden
- Paradox alarm system sensors custom component by @Margriko
- DSC POWER832 (PC5010) alarm system custom component by @Dilbert66
- Custom UART component for WS3 weather station and air particulate matter sensor by @kquinsland
- ADEMCO/VISTA/Honeywell alarm system custom component by @Dilbert66
- Winsen ZE08-CH2O (Formaldehyde sensor) custom component by @cretep
- ZclMqttBridge custom component by @HyperReap
- Custom esp32 media player and notifier by @rananna
- Blauberg recuperator S22 controller replacement by @Benas09
- Rheem Econet Water Heater and Furnace Controller by ESPHome-econet
- Garage Door Opener with position control using a relay and one or two reed sensors by @tronikos
- Medisana BS440 (and propably more scales) by bwynants
- Novy Pureline Pro extractor hood by bwynants
- Digoo DG-R8H and similar nexus433 sensors to MQTT component by @FreeBear-nc
- Adaptive Lighting for white/warm lights by @mdvorak
- Connecting the PAJ7620 gesture sensor by @apaex
- Dew Point Sensor using Magnus formula by @iret33
- ESPHome Bluetooth Keyboard for Windows by @markusg1234
Sample ConfigurationsSection titled “Sample Configurations”
- esphome-devices.com by @jonathanadams
- Ultrasonic Sensor for detecting if car in Garage by DrZzs
- Sonoff POW R2 Washing Machine Sensor by Frenck
- Sonoff iFan02 Custom Output Example by @quazzie
- TTGO Esp32 Camera with display by DrZzs
- ESPHome configs using substitutions and !include by @AlexMekkering
- ESPHome configs by @glmnet
- DS102 3 Gang by @tribut
- ESP32 Higrow Plant Moisture Sensor by @WoLpH
- Send push notification to phone when dryer cycle has finished by @jeffehobbs
- ESP8266 Smart Sprinkler Project by Self Hosted Home
- ESP8266 lysignal Yunshan 7v-30v by @haade-administrator
- LOHAS RGBW/CWWW Smart bulbs by digiblurDIY
- ESPHome with MakerLife Weather Station Kit by @mkuoppa
- ESPHome DIY Multisensor Cat Feeder by @335iguy
- ESPHome config for Universal IR Remote ZJ-A1 (russian) by kvvhost
- ESPHome Home Assistant Cheap Cat Feeder by @rubengargar
- ESPHome configs by @nuttytree
- Control LG UD79-B monitor via UART by @kquinsland
- ESPHome AXA Remote 2 control by @galagaking
- ESPHome WF-DS01 TuyaMCU based dimmable bedside touch lamp by @davet2001
- Universal menu system for devices with rotary encoder with push and SSD1306 I2C display by @mikosoft83
- Show heart rate sensor values sent over Bluetooth Low Energy on a display by @koenvervloesem
- ESPHome floor heating controller (proportional valves) by @nliaudat
- ESPHome Curtain/Cover/Shutter Switch from a noname Tuya switch by @ludrao
- ESPHome Free your Thomson Guardian gate controller by @ludrao
- Ambient Light Sensor tcs34725 example by @RubenKelevra
- 9 Valve Sprinkler Controller configuration by @hwstar
- FishFeeder by @ColoMAX
- ESPHome IKEA VINDRIKTNING by @DzurisHome
- ESPHome Refoss P11 by @DzurisHome
- ESPHome Tethercell Battery by @w00dst0ck