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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

DIY Examples

This is a curated list of awesome creations with ESPHome containing various external components, blog posts, videos and sample configurations. It should serve as a means of finding inspiration for new projects and finding other ESPHome-enthusiasts on the web.

This page purposefully has little moderation. Found something great or have something to share?

The usual rules of don’t be an asshole apply - don’t put your link at the top of the list unless it’s truly exceptional, etc.

WARNING

These configurations and external components are not officially maintained by the ESPHome team. If an API changes or there’s a breaking change, it’s up to the author to update the post.

Blog Posts & Videos

Section titled “Blog Posts & Videos”

Custom Components & Code

Section titled “Custom Components & Code”

Sample Configurations

Section titled “Sample Configurations”