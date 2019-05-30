Migrating from Tasmota
Migrating from previous Tasmota setups is very easy. You just need to have ESPHome create a binary for you and then upload that in the Tasmota web interface.
CAUTION
When migrating via OTA on ESP32, from Tasmota v12 or higher (with safeboot partition) it is required to add the
option
allow_partition_access: true to your config on the first ESPHome firmware you upload to the device.
Failing to do so will soft-brick your device by making OTA updates impossible!
Writing a configurationSection titled “Writing a configuration”
First create a configuration for your device.
ESP32 devicesSection titled “ESP32 devices”
Check the Tasmota image variant on your device, as it tells you which type of ESP32 you have. It is usually displayed at the bottom right of the Tasmota web interface.
solo1: Single-core ESP32
tasmota32: Dual-core ESP32
tasmota32xx: Different ESP32 variant where
xxcan be for example
c3,
c6,
s2,
s3. You need to pick the right variant when creating your ESPHome config.
If you have a single-core ESP32 device you need to compile ESPHome with single-core support or it will fail to boot. Add the following to your config for single-core devices:
Important: When migrating from Tasmota v12 or higher, make sure to add
allow_partition_access: true to the ota section of the config:
Getting the BinarySection titled “Getting the Binary”
Generate and download the firmware image:
Using the Home Assistant add-on/dashboardSection titled “Using the Home Assistant add-on/dashboard”
From the card of your device: open the three dots menu and select Install option.
A new dialog will open. Click on Manual download option.
Finally, choose factory format (formerly “modern format”) in the last dialog.
The build process of the firmware will start and the image will be automatically downloaded after its completion.
Using the command lineSection titled “Using the command line”
From your configuration files folder, run
replacing
<MY_DEVICE>.yaml with your configuration file and navigate to the
<MY_DEVICE>/.pioenvs/<MY_DEVICE>/ folder.
There you will find a
firmware.bin file. This is the binary that you will upload.
Uploading the BinarySection titled “Uploading the Binary”
To upload the binary, navigate to the Tasmota web interface and enter the “Firmware Upgrade” section.
In the “Upgrade by file upload” section, choose the binary you previously downloaded
If everything succeeds, you will see an “Upload Successful” message and ESPHome will connect to the WiFi network configured in your .yaml file. 🎉
Happy Hacking!
NOTE
When using the esp8266_pwm output platform and switching from Tasmota, you need to power-cycle the device once. After that the dimming functionality will work as usual and no more power cycles are required.
About image size and ESP8266Section titled “About image size and ESP8266”
ESP8266 has very limited storage space. Trying to upload a large image will cause the upgrade process to fail.
Tasmota 8.2 introduced upgrading using gzipped binaries which are smaller in size and make the upgrade process easier.
-
If you are using Tasmota 8.2 or later (recommended) you probably will want to compress the firmware generated from ESPHome with
gzipbefore uploading it.
-
If you are using any version older than 8.2: first upload
tasmota-minimal.binfrom Tasmota repository. Then upload the firmware generated from ESPHome.
-
Alternatively, first upgrade Tasmota to the latest version. Then use the first (gzip, recommended) method.
If you are using Tasmota 7.2+ it may be necessary to run the command
SetOption78 1in the Tasmota console and restart your device to be able to upgrade to esphome.
Automated migration from consoleSection titled “Automated migration from console”
You may also use Tasmota console to invoke the upgrade with just two commands:
replacing
http://<MY-ESPHOME:6052>/ with the host and port of your ESPHome installation and
<MY_DEVICE>.yaml
with your device configuration file name.
If you need to use the uncompressed image for any reason, just remove
&compressed=1 from the above url.
ESP32 Partition table migrationSection titled “ESP32 Partition table migration”
If you migrated an ESP32 device from Tasmota v12 or later using the safeboot-based layout, you need to update the partition table after uploading ESPHome. Regular OTA updates are impossible until this step is completed. Older or non-safeboot Tasmota layouts may not require this step.
CAUTION
There is a risk of bricking the device if the power is interrupted or the ESP is reset during a partition table update, requiring serial flashing to repair it. Make sure you have a stable power supply. The update is usually completed within less than 15 seconds after running the
esphome upload command.
NOTE
Picking a method whose size limit is too small for your running app does not brick the device. The device verifies the new partition table before writing anything to flash and rejects the upload with an error if the running app would not fit. You can safely retry with the next-larger method. Only power loss or a reset during a partition table update that has already passed verification can leave the device unable to boot.
Open the ESPHome logs. In the config section of the logs, check the
Used size of the running app. This tells you which method to use. You only have to complete the steps for one of the methods below.
Direct MethodSection titled “Direct Method”
Downloads:
Requirement: The
Used size must be
851968 bytes or less. Run the following command in a command line:
Indirect Method ASection titled “Indirect Method A”
Downloads:
Requirement: The
Used size must be
983040 bytes or less. Run the following commands in a command line:
Indirect Method BSection titled “Indirect Method B”
Downloads:
Requirement: The
Used size must be
1376256 bytes or less. Run the following commands in a command line:
Indirect Method CSection titled “Indirect Method C”
Downloads:
Requirement: The
Used size can be any size but you have to install a regular OTA update with a size of
851968 bytes or less during the process. Run the following command in a command line:
Install the OTA app update now: To reach the target size of
851968 bytes or less, you probably have to remove all components except
esp32,
esphome,
logger,
api,
ota and
wifi from your config. Compile and install ESPHome via OTA. Then, run the following command in a command line:
After completing the partition table migrationSection titled “After completing the partition table migration”
The ESP will reboot itself after completing each partition table update. The process is complete after successful installation of the
partitions_esphome.bin partition table. Verify that the partition table in the ESPHome logs looks like this:
You can now remove the line
allow_partition_access: true from your config, add more components and install ESPHome updates via OTA.