ESPHome 2024.9.0 - 18th September 2024

This release brings two new data driven components to ESPHome.

The first is the UDP Component which allows direct communication between ESPHome devices over the local network. To start off, only sensor and binary sensor data can be transmitted, and hopefully more entity types will be supported in the future.

Next is the StatsD Component which allows you to send sensor data directly to a statsd server for monitoring.

There are a few breaking changes this release that will require changes in YAML if you are using the affected components. Please make sure to check the list below for details about each one. The documentation is always the best place to find the most up-to-date information on configuration for any given component found in ESPHome.

Thank you for your support Section titled “Thank you for your support”

Did you know that Jesse and Keith both are employed at Nabu Casa to work full-time on ESPHome? Yep, that’s possible thanks to everyone who subscribes to Home Assistant Cloud. Thank you!

Copy active wake words to message esphome#7481 by @synesthesiam

fix bl0906 reset energy action esphome#7488 by @ssieb

[config_validation] Fix bug with extras on schemas esphome#7497 by @jesserockz

Prevent rp2040 randomly breaking the build esphome#7507 by @nkinnan

[rp2040] Always use maxgerhardt platform fork esphome#7514 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add support for BL0906 energy meter esphome#7339 by @tarontop (new-integration)

[udp] Implement UDP sensor broadcast esphome#6865 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

CH422G support esphome#7356 by @jesterret (new-integration)

Add StatsD component esphome#6642 by @Links2004 (new-integration)

Add support for using BMP280 with SPI esphome#7053 by @ademuri (new-integration) (breaking-change)

LTR-501, LTR-301, LTR-558 Series of Lite-On Light (ALS) and Proximity(PS) sensors esphome#6262 by @latonita (new-integration)

[ili9xxx] Make invert_colors required esphome#7292 by @gvdhoven (breaking-change)

required esphome#7292 by @gvdhoven (breaking-change) Add support for using BMP280 with SPI esphome#7053 by @ademuri (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Move I2S config settings the the base i2sAudio files. Phase 1 esphome#7183 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)

[i2s_audio] Add more options to speakers and microphones esphome#7306 by @pyos (breaking-change)

[voice-assistant] Dont error on no_wake_word timeout error with streaming wake word esphome#7435 by @jesserockz

timeout error with streaming wake word esphome#7435 by @jesserockz Improve manufacturer data tracing to identify BLE devices a bit easie… esphome#7332 by @tomer-w

Add sample_bytes to media player supported format esphome#7451 by @synesthesiam

[docker] Bump git from 1:2.39.2-1.1 to 1:2.39.5-0+deb12u1 esphome#7452 by @jesserockz

Add voice assistant configuration messages esphome#7445 by @synesthesiam

Dont replace project name spaces with underlines esphome#7455 by @jesserockz

Add voice assistant methods for configuration esphome#7459 by @synesthesiam