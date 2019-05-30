ESPHome 2024.9.0 - 18th September 2024
UDP & StatsD ComponentsSection titled “UDP & StatsD Components”
This release brings two new data driven components to ESPHome.
The first is the UDP Component which allows direct communication between ESPHome devices over the local network. To start off, only sensor and binary sensor data can be transmitted, and hopefully more entity types will be supported in the future.
Next is the StatsD Component which allows you to send sensor data directly to a statsd server for monitoring.
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
There are a few breaking changes this release that will require changes in YAML if you are using the affected components. Please make sure to check the list below for details about each one. The documentation is always the best place to find the most up-to-date information on configuration for any given component found in ESPHome.
Thank you for your supportSection titled “Thank you for your support”
Did you know that Jesse and Keith both are employed at Nabu Casa to work full-time on ESPHome? Yep, that’s possible thanks to everyone who subscribes to Home Assistant Cloud. Thank you!
Release 2024.9.1 - September 23Section titled “Release 2024.9.1 - September 23”
- Copy active wake words to message esphome#7481 by @synesthesiam
Release 2024.9.2 - October 1Section titled “Release 2024.9.2 - October 1”
- fix bl0906 reset energy action esphome#7488 by @ssieb
- [config_validation] Fix bug with extras on schemas esphome#7497 by @jesserockz
- Prevent rp2040 randomly breaking the build esphome#7507 by @nkinnan
- [rp2040] Always use maxgerhardt platform fork esphome#7514 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add support for BL0906 energy meter esphome#7339 by @tarontop (new-integration)
- [udp] Implement UDP sensor broadcast esphome#6865 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- CH422G support esphome#7356 by @jesterret (new-integration)
- Add StatsD component esphome#6642 by @Links2004 (new-integration)
- Add support for using BMP280 with SPI esphome#7053 by @ademuri (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- LTR-501, LTR-301, LTR-558 Series of Lite-On Light (ALS) and Proximity(PS) sensors esphome#6262 by @latonita (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- [ili9xxx] Make
invert_colorsrequired esphome#7292 by @gvdhoven (breaking-change)
- Add support for using BMP280 with SPI esphome#7053 by @ademuri (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Move I2S config settings the the base i2sAudio files. Phase 1 esphome#7183 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)
- [i2s_audio] Add more options to speakers and microphones esphome#7306 by @pyos (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- [voice-assistant] Dont error on
no_wake_wordtimeout error with streaming wake word esphome#7435 by @jesserockz
- Improve manufacturer data tracing to identify BLE devices a bit easie… esphome#7332 by @tomer-w
- Add sample_bytes to media player supported format esphome#7451 by @synesthesiam
- [docker] Bump git from 1:2.39.2-1.1 to 1:2.39.5-0+deb12u1 esphome#7452 by @jesserockz
- Add voice assistant configuration messages esphome#7445 by @synesthesiam
- Dont replace project name spaces with underlines esphome#7455 by @jesserockz
- Add voice assistant methods for configuration esphome#7459 by @synesthesiam
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- [code-quality] fix performance-unnecessary-value-param esphome#7274 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy prometheus esphome#7284 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy ota esphome#7282 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy e131 esphome#7281 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy wireguard esphome#7287 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy improv_serial esphome#7283 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy captive_portal esphome#7280 by @tomaszduda23
- Add HMAC-MD5 support for authenticating OTA updates esphome#7200 by @dwmw2 (new-integration)
- [const] Add UNIT_LITRE esphome#7317 by @Roving-Ronin
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy socket esphome#7285 by @tomaszduda23
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy cstddef esphome#7324 by @tomaszduda23
- Add output source priority “hybrid” esphome#7322 by @syssi
- Enable verbose mode from env ESPHOME_VERBOSE or —verbose esphome#6987 by @ptr727
- Tuya Number: allow to set hidden datapoints esphome#7024 by @szupi-ipuzs
- feat: Expand ByteBuffer esphome#7316 by @Rapsssito
- [ledc] Tweak fix in #6997 esphome#7336 by @kbx81
- [ledc] Fix maximum brightness on ESP-IDF 5.1 esphome#7342 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Bug fixes: esphome#7341 by @clydebarrow
- [const] Move
CONF_LINE_FREQUENCYto const.py esphome#7351 by @jesserockz
- bl0942: Fix init sequence, add address and line_frequency options esphome#7250 by @dwmw2
- Add supported formats to media player esphome#7318 by @synesthesiam
- Add reset to esp32_rmt_led_strip esphome#7354 by @angelnu
- [ili9xxx] Make
invert_colorsrequired esphome#7292 by @gvdhoven (breaking-change)
- Add WS2811 to esp32_rmt_led_strip esphome#7353 by @angelnu
- [lvgl] Add lvgl.widget.focus action and related triggers. esphome#7315 by @clydebarrow
- esp32_can: suppress compiler warning esphome#7372 by @mrk-its
- Add support for BL0906 energy meter esphome#7339 by @tarontop (new-integration)
- [platformio] Add environments for ESP-IDF 5.3 for development esphome#7371 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Bug fixes esphome#7370 by @clydebarrow
- [bytebuffer] Use existing bit_cast operations. esphome#7374 by @clydebarrow
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.1.0 to 5.2.0 esphome#7375 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.1.1 to 5.2.0 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#7376 by @dependabot[bot]
- [gt911] Add reset pin config esphome#7373 by @clydebarrow
- [st7701s] Add delay feature in init sequences esphome#7343 by @clydebarrow
- Add now required
invert_colorsoption to test files referencing ili9xxx esphome#7367 by @clydebarrow
- esp32_can: make queue lengths configurable esphome#7361 by @mrk-its
- [code-quality] fix clang-tidy web_server and web_server_base esphome#7286 by @tomaszduda23
- Update MiCS Values esphome#7173 by @TrevorSchirmer
- Tuya Number: allow restoring value of hidden datapoints esphome#7346 by @szupi-ipuzs
- [udp] Implement UDP sensor broadcast esphome#6865 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- update logs for bluetooth proxy esphome#7382 by @tomaszduda23
- [font] Make display an auto-load, not a dependency esphome#7366 by @clydebarrow
- CH422G support esphome#7356 by @jesterret (new-integration)
- [rpi_dpi_rgb] Add enable_pin and reset_display method to driver esphome#7383 by @lboue
- Bump actions/upload-artifact from 4.3.4 to 4.4.0 esphome#7379 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix build for esp32h2 using esp-idf 5.3 esphome#7393 by @mrene
- Bump mDNS and follow ruff’s suggestions esphome#7308 by @HeMan
- Bump rp2040 Arduino platform and framework esphome#7134 by @HeMan
- [gree] Add support for YX1FF remote esphome#7298 by @dangreco
- [modbus_controller] Allow duplicate command config esphome#7311 by @0x3333
- Better support for task blocking ring buffer reads and writes esphome#7390 by @kahrendt
- Bump pypa/gh-action-pypi-publish from 1.9.0 to 1.10.0 esphome#7395 by @dependabot[bot]
- [api] Remove id from
MediaPlayerSupportedFormatesphome#7406 by @jesserockz
- Drop max BLE client connections limitation esphome#7088 by @syssi
- [bl0942] loop and overflow cleanup esphome#7358 by @dwmw2
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 6.1.0 to 7.0.0 esphome#7405 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pypa/gh-action-pypi-publish from 1.10.0 to 1.10.1 esphome#7404 by @dependabot[bot]
- Voice assist improvement - configurable conversation_id timeout esphome#7385 by @jeffc
- Support BL0942 calibration esphome#7299 by @dwmw2
- [micro_wake_word] Remove duplicated download code esphome#7401 by @jesserockz
- Add StatsD component esphome#6642 by @Links2004 (new-integration)
- [homeassistant-switch] Support different entity domains esphome#7331 by @jesserockz
- Add support for using BMP280 with SPI esphome#7053 by @ademuri (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Add voice assistant announce esphome#7377 by @synesthesiam
- [lvgl] Msgbox fixes and enhancements esphome#7380 by @clydebarrow
- libretiny: Allow specifying version of explicitly imported sources esphome#7408 by @dwmw2
- [libretiny] Report version 1.7.0 for ‘dev’ and ‘latest’ esphome#7415 by @dwmw2
- LTR-501, LTR-301, LTR-558 Series of Lite-On Light (ALS) and Proximity(PS) sensors esphome#6262 by @latonita (new-integration)
- Fix armv7 container builds esphome#7426 by @jesserockz
- [gh-actions] Don’t produce docker build summaries esphome#7430 by @jesserockz
- Add BK72xx support to require_framework_version() esphome#7409 by @dwmw2
- Switch IPv6 platform check to use require_framework_version() esphome#7410 by @dwmw2
- [bl0942] Improve energy reporting esphome#7428 by @dwmw2
- [rpi_dpi_rgb] Add bounce_buffer config for ESP-IDF 5.x esphome#7423 by @clydebarrow
- [LVGL] Add color gradients esphome#7427 by @clydebarrow
- [dsmr] Add internal ‘telegram’ text_sensor to support bridging esphome#6841 by @marcovaneck
- Pull in new AsyncTCP for IPv6 on BK72xx esphome#7431 by @dwmw2
- Bump LibreTiny recommended version to 1.7.0 esphome#7432 by @dwmw2
- Enable IPv6 support for BK72xx esphome#7398 by @dwmw2
- Move I2S config settings the the base i2sAudio files. Phase 1 esphome#7183 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)
- Implement all supported thermocouple types for MAX31856 esphome#7218 by @ArkanStasarik
- [i2s_audio] Add more options to speakers and microphones esphome#7306 by @pyos (breaking-change)
- [uponor_smatrix] Modifies sending algorithm esphome#7326 by @skasi7
- User configurable frame buffer. esphome#7360 by @ajwahab
- [Modbus Controller] Added preference to change command retries esphome#7312 by @0x3333
- [voice-assistant] Dont error on
no_wake_wordtimeout error with streaming wake word esphome#7435 by @jesserockz
- Improve manufacturer data tracing to identify BLE devices a bit easie… esphome#7332 by @tomer-w
- Add sample_bytes to media player supported format esphome#7451 by @synesthesiam
- [docker] Bump git from 1:2.39.2-1.1 to 1:2.39.5-0+deb12u1 esphome#7452 by @jesserockz
- Add voice assistant configuration messages esphome#7445 by @synesthesiam
- Dont replace project name spaces with underlines esphome#7455 by @jesserockz
- Add voice assistant methods for configuration esphome#7459 by @synesthesiam