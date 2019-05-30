 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.9.0 - 18th September 2024

UDP
StatsD
BL0​9​0​6​
CH4​2​2​G
BMP2​8​0​ ​SPI
LTR5​0​1​ ​&​ ​LTR3​0​1​ ​&​ ​LTR5​5​8​

UDP & StatsD Components

Section titled “UDP & StatsD Components”

This release brings two new data driven components to ESPHome.

The first is the UDP Component which allows direct communication between ESPHome devices over the local network. To start off, only sensor and binary sensor data can be transmitted, and hopefully more entity types will be supported in the future.

Next is the StatsD Component which allows you to send sensor data directly to a statsd server for monitoring.

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

There are a few breaking changes this release that will require changes in YAML if you are using the affected components. Please make sure to check the list below for details about each one. The documentation is always the best place to find the most up-to-date information on configuration for any given component found in ESPHome.

Thank you for your support

Section titled “Thank you for your support”

Did you know that Jesse and Keith both are employed at Nabu Casa to work full-time on ESPHome? Yep, that’s possible thanks to everyone who subscribes to Home Assistant Cloud. Thank you!

Release 2024.9.1 - September 23

Section titled “Release 2024.9.1 - September 23”

Release 2024.9.2 - October 1

Section titled “Release 2024.9.2 - October 1”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”