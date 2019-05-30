PN7150 NFC
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
pn7150 component allows you to use PN7150 NFC controllers with ESPHome. This component is a global hub that
establishes a connection to the PN7150 via I²C.
An I²C bus must be defined within your device’s ESPHome configuration to use the PN7150.
ESPHome supports both card/tag reading/writing as well as card/tag emulation with this component. By default,
only read/write mode is enabled; card/tag emulation is enabled only if the
emulation_message configuration
variable is defined (see below). Regardless, reader/writer (polling) mode and card/tag emulation mode may be
independently enabled and disabled by using the corresponding Actions (see below).
In addition, the Nfc platform may be used to quickly and easily identify tags presented to the reader.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
dwl_req_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the PN7150’s
DWL_REQline. Used to invoke the PN7150’s firmware update mode; may be used in a future release.
-
irq_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the PN7150’s
IRQline.
-
ven_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the PN7150’s
VENline.
-
wkup_req_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the PN7150’s
WKUP_REQline. May be used to improve power management in a future release.
-
emulation_message (Optional, string): When scanned by another NFC card/tag reader (such as a smartphone), this string is used as the content for an NDEF-formatted response. This allows the PN7150 to act as a tag in addition to a tag reader/writer.
-
tag_ttl (Optional, Time): The duration that must elapse after the PN7150 is no longer able to “see” a tag before it is considered to have been removed from the reader.
-
on_tag (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a tag is first read. See
on_tagTrigger.
-
on_tag_removed (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform after a tag is removed. See
on_tag_removedTrigger.
-
on_emulated_tag_scan (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the PN7150 is scanned by another tag reader (such as a smartphone). See
on_emulated_tag_scanTrigger.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if you need to use multiple I²C buses.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “tag.set_clean_mode Action”
tag.set_clean_mode Action
Use this action to invoke “clean mode” — the next tag presented to the PN7150 will be “cleaned”, removing all data from the tag.
Section titled “tag.set_format_mode Action”
tag.set_format_mode Action
Use this action to invoke “format mode” — the next tag presented to the PN7150 will be “formatted”, leaving only an empty NDEF message structure on the tag.
Section titled “tag.set_read_mode Action”
tag.set_read_mode Action
Use this action to invoke “read mode” — the next tag presented to the PN7150 will be read. This is the default mode that the component operates in.
Section titled “tag.set_write_message Action”
tag.set_write_message Action
Use this action to set the NDEF message used for “write mode” (see below).
-
message (Required, string, templatable): The string to include in the tag’s first NDEF record; typically a URL as shown.
-
include_android_app_record (Optional, boolean): Include a second NDEF record required for some Android operating systems. Defaults to
true.
Section titled “tag.set_write_mode Action”
tag.set_write_mode Action
Use this action to invoke “write mode” — the next tag presented to the PN7150 will have its NDEF message set to the
message defined by the
tag.set_write_message action (see above). Note that a message must be set before this mode
may be invoked.
Section titled “tag.set_emulation_message Action”
tag.set_emulation_message Action
Use this action to set the NDEF message used for card (tag) emulation mode, when enabled (see below).
-
message (Required, string, templatable): The string to include in the (emulated) tag’s first NDEF record; typically a URL as shown.
-
include_android_app_record (Optional, boolean): Include a second NDEF record required for some Android operating systems. Defaults to
true.
Section titled “tag.emulation_off Action”
tag.emulation_off Action
Use this action to disable card (tag) emulation mode. The PN7150 will no longer respond to requests from other readers, such as smartphones.
Section titled “tag.emulation_on Action”
tag.emulation_on Action
Use this action to enable card (tag) emulation mode. The PN7150 will respond to requests from other readers, such as smartphones.
Note: when card/tag emulation is enabled, polling (detecting a nearby card/tag) frequency is decreased; this typically results in slightly slower detection of cards/tags presented to the PN7150. This behavior is normal and should be expected; it is the result of the PN7150 toggling between polling and listening modes to support both functions.
Section titled “tag.polling_off Action”
tag.polling_off Action
Use this action to disable card (tag) reading/writing. The PN7150 will no longer read or write cards/tags.
Section titled “tag.polling_on Action”
tag.polling_on Action
Use this action to enable card (tag) reading/writing. The PN7150 will read or write cards/tags.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
Section titled “on_tag Trigger”
on_tag Trigger
This automation will be triggered immediately after the PN7150 module identifies a tag and reads its NDEF message (if one is present).
The parameter
x this trigger provides is of type
std::string and is the tag UID in the format
74-10-37-94. The example configuration below will publish the tag ID on the MQTT topic
pn7150/tag.
See NDEF Reading below for how to use the second
tag parameter that is provided to this trigger.
A tag scanned event can also be sent to the Home Assistant tag component
using
homeassistant.tag_scanned Action.
You could also send the value to Home Assistant via a template sensor:
Section titled “on_tag_removed Trigger”
on_tag_removed Trigger
This automation will be triggered after the
tag_ttl interval (see above) when the PN7150 no longer “sees” a
previously scanned tag.
The parameter
x this trigger provides is of type
std::string and is the removed tag UID in the format
74-10-37-94. The example configuration below will publish the removed tag ID on the MQTT topic
pn7150/tag_removed.
Section titled “on_emulated_tag_scan Trigger”
on_emulated_tag_scan Trigger
If card/tag emulation is enabled, this automation will be triggered when another reader (such as a smartphone) scans the PN7150 and reads the NDEF message it responds with. No parameters are available to this action because data is only sent from the PN7150 to the scanning device.
The PN7150 supports reading NDEF messages from and writing NDEF messages to cards/tags.
NDEF ReadingSection titled “NDEF Reading”
Given an NFC tag formatted and written using the Home Assistant Companion App, the following example will send the tag
ID contained within its NDEF message to Home Assistant using the
homeassistant.tag_scanned Action.
If no NDEF record is found with a tag ID, the tag’s UID will be sent to Home Assistant, instead.
The
tag variable is available to any actions that run within the
on_tag and
on_tag_removed triggers.
NDEF WritingSection titled “NDEF Writing”
The examples below illustrate how NDEF messages may be written to cards/tags via the PN7150. Note that a button is a great mechanism to use to trigger these actions.
The first example will write a simple, fixed NDEF message to a tag.
The next example can be used to write a (pseudo) random UUID to a tag in the same manner as the Home Assistant Companion App.