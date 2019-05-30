The MQTT Client Component sets up the MQTT connection to your broker. If you are connecting to Home Assistant, you may prefer to use the native API, in which case this is not needed.

WARNING If you enable MQTT and you do not use the Api, you must remove the api: configuration or set reboot_timeout: 0s , otherwise the ESP will reboot every 15 minutes because no client connected to the native API.

# Example configuration entry mqtt : broker : 10.0.0.2 username : livingroom password : !secret mqtt_password

NOTE Support for esp-idf is still experimental. Please report issues you have with MQTT using the ESP-IDF framework.

broker ( Required , string): The host of your MQTT broker.

enable_on_boot (Optional, boolean): If enabled, MQTT will be enabled on boot. Defaults to true .

port (Optional, int): The port to connect to. Defaults to 1883.

username (Optional, string): The username to use for authentication. Empty (the default) means no authentication.

password (Optional, string): The password to use for authentication. Empty (the default) means no authentication.

clean_session (Optional, boolean): Whether the broker will clean the MQTT session after disconnect. Defaults to false .

client_id (Optional, string): The client id to use for opening connections. See Defaults for more information.

discover_ip (Optional, boolean): If Home Assistant automatic device discovery should be enabled. Defaults to true .

discovery (Optional, boolean): If Home Assistant automatic entity discovery should be enabled. Defaults to true .

discovery_retain (Optional, boolean): Whether to retain MQTT discovery messages so that entities are added automatically on Home Assistant restart. Defaults to true .

discovery_prefix (Optional, string): The prefix to use for Home Assistant’s MQTT discovery. Should not contain trailing slash. Defaults to homeassistant .

discovery_unique_id_generator (Optional, string): The unique_id generator to use. Can be one of legacy or mac . Defaults to legacy , which generates unique_id in format ESP<component_type><default_object_id> . mac generator uses format <mac_address>-<component_type>-<fnv1_hash(friendly_name)> .

discovery_object_id_generator (Optional, string): The object_id generator to use. Can be one of none or device_name . Defaults to none which does not generate object_id. device_name generator uses format <device_name>_<friendly_name> .

use_abbreviations (Optional, boolean): Whether to use Abbreviations in discovery messages. Defaults to true .

topic_prefix (Optional, string): The prefix used for all MQTT messages. Should not contain trailing slash. Defaults to <APP_NAME> . Use null to disable publishing or subscribing of any MQTT topic unless it is explicitly configured.

log_topic (Optional, MQTTMessage): The topic to send MQTT log messages to. Use null if you want to disable sending logs to MQTT. The log_topic has an additional configuration option: level (Optional, string): The log level to use for MQTT logs. See Log Levels for options.

birth_message (Optional, MQTTMessage): The message to send when a connection to the broker is established. See Last Will And Birth Messages for more information.

will_message (Optional, MQTTMessage): The message to send when the MQTT connection is dropped. See Last Will And Birth Messages for more information.

shutdown_message (Optional, MQTTMessage): The message to send when the node shuts down and the connection is closed cleanly. See Last Will And Birth Messages for more information.

certificate_authority (Optional, string): Only on ESP32. CA certificate in PEM format. See TLS (ESP32) for more information.

TIP For MQTT security recommendations including TLS configuration, see the Security Best Practices guide.

client_certificate (Optional, string): Only on esp32 . Client certificate in PEM format.

client_certificate_key (Optional, string): Only on esp32 . Client private key in PEM format.

skip_cert_cn_check (Optional, bool): Only on ESP32. Don’t verify if the common name in the server certificate matches the value of broker .

idf_send_async (Optional, bool): Only on ESP32. If true publishing the message happens from a separate mqtt task. The client only enqueues the message. Defaults to false . The advantage of asynchronous publishing is that it doesn’t block the esphome main thread for potentially tens of seconds. The disadvantage is additional memory usage for the thread. Set this to true if you need to ensure that mqtt does not block the main thread, especially if you have poor network conditions.

reboot_timeout (Optional, Time): The amount of time to wait before rebooting when no MQTT connection exists. Can be disabled by setting this to 0s . Defaults to 15min .

keepalive (Optional, Time): The time to keep the MQTT socket alive, decreasing this can help with overall stability due to more WiFi traffic with more pings. Defaults to 15 seconds.

on_connect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a connection to the broker is established.

on_disconnect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the connection to the broker is dropped.

on_message (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a message on a specific MQTT topic is received. See on_message Trigger.

on_json_message (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a JSON message on a specific MQTT topic is received. See on_json_message Trigger.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

publish_nan_as_none (Optional, bool): Publish None instead of NaN to handle Unknown/Unavailable sensor states in Home Assistant. Defaults to false .

wait_for_connection (Optional, bool): Blocks other components from starting until the MQTT connection is established. Defaults to false .

With the MQTT Message schema you can tell ESPHome how a specific MQTT message should be sent. It is used in several places like last will and birth messages or MQTT log options.

# Simple: some_option : topic/to/send/to # Disable: some_option : # Advanced: some_option : topic : topic/to/send/to payload : online qos : 0 retain : true

Configuration options:

topic ( Required , string): The MQTT topic to publish the message.

payload ( Required , string): The message content. Will be filled by the actual payload with some options, like log_topic.

qos (Optional, int): The Quality of Service level of the topic. Defaults to 0.

retain (Optional, boolean): If the published message should have a retain flag on or not. Defaults to true .

MQTT device discovery Section titled “MQTT device discovery”

The ESPHome device will respond to the following MQTT topics if mqtt.discover_ip is enabled.

esphome/discover (All ESPHome device will answer)

(All ESPHome device will answer) esphome/ping/<APP_NAME>

The response will be sent to esphome/discover/<APP_NAME> and is a JSON encoded message.

The MQTT device discovery is currently used for:

ESPHome dashboard (online / offline status)

ESPHome CLI (IP discovery; used to view logs and perform OTA uploads)

Home Assistant device discovery

Example Payload:

{ "ip" : " 192.168.0.122 " , "name" : " esp32-test " , "friendly_name" : " Test Device " , "port" : 6053 , "version" : " 2024.4.1 " , "mac" : " 84fce6123456 " , "platform" : " ESP32 " , "board" : " esp32-c3-devkitm-1 " , "network" : " wifi " , "api_encryption" : " Noise_NNpsk0_25519_ChaChaPoly_SHA256 " }

JSON keys:

ip ( Required , ip): The IP address of the ESPHome device.

( , ip): The IP address of the ESPHome device. name ( Required , string): Name of the device ( esphome.name ).

( , string): Name of the device ( ). mac ( Required , string): MAC address of the device.

( , string): MAC address of the device. board ( Required , string): Board used for the device.

( , string): Board used for the device. version ( Required , string): ESPHome version.

( , string): ESPHome version. port (Optional, port): Port of the ESPHome API (if enabled).

(Optional, port): Port of the ESPHome API (if enabled). ipX (Optional, ip): Additional IP addresses (X is a number starting at 1).

(Optional, ip): Additional IP addresses (X is a number starting at 1). friendly_name (Optional, string): Friendly name of the device ( esphome.friendly_name ).

(Optional, string): Friendly name of the device ( ). platform (Optional, string): Platform of the device (e.g. ESP32 or ESP8266)

(Optional, string): Platform of the device (e.g. ESP32 or ESP8266) network (Optional, string): Network type.

(Optional, string): Network type. project_name (Optional, string): esphome.project.name .

(Optional, string): . project_version (Optional, string): esphome.project.version .

(Optional, string): . project_version (Optional, string): dashboard_import.package_import_url .

(Optional, string): . api_encryption (Optional, string): API encryption type.

Using device discovery with Home Assistant Section titled “Using device discovery with Home Assistant”

MQTT can be used to automatically discover the ESPHome devices in Home Assistant. This allows Home Assistant to find the ESPHome device and connect to it via the ESPHome API which allows the usage of more features then MQTT entity discovery alone (e.g. Bluetooth Proxy, Voice Assistant).

This can be achieved by enabling api and mqtt with mqtt.discover_ip enabled. It may makes sense to disable mqtt.discovery since there will be no need to use the MQTT entity discovery if Home Assistant will connect to the ESPHome API.

Example configuration:

api : encryption : key : " <secret> " mqtt : broker : 10.0.0.2 username : livingroom password : !secret mqtt_password discovery : False # disable entity discovery discover_ip : True # enable device discovery

Using with Home Assistant MQTT entities Section titled “Using with Home Assistant MQTT entities”

Using ESPHome with Home Assistant is easy, simply setup an MQTT broker (like mosquitto) and point both your Home Assistant installation and ESPHome to that broker. Next, enable discovery in your Home Assistant configuration with the following:

# Example Home Assistant configuration.yaml entry mqtt : broker : ...

And that should already be it 🎉 All devices defined through ESPHome should show up automatically in the entities section of Home Assistant.

When adding new entities, you might run into trouble with old entities still appearing in Home Assistant’s front-end. This is because in order to have Home Assistant “discover” your devices on restart, all discovery MQTT messages need to be retained. Therefore the old entities will also re-appear on every Home Assistant restart even though they’re in ESPHome anymore.

To fix this, ESPHome has a simple helper script that purges stale retained messages for you:

Terminal window esphome clean-mqtt configuration.yaml

With Docker:

Terminal window docker run --rm -v " ${ PWD } " :/config -it ghcr.io/esphome/esphome clean-mqtt configuration.yaml

This will remove all retained messages with the topic <DISCOVERY_PREFIX>/+/NODE_NAME/# . If you want to purge on another topic, simply add --topic <your_topic> to the command.

Home Assistant generates entity names for all discovered devices based on entity type and entity name (e.g. sensor.uptime ). Numeric suffixes are appended to entity names when multiple devices use the same name for a sensor, making it harder to distinguish between similar sensors on different devices. Home Assistant 2021.12 allows MQTT devices to change this behaviour by specifying the object_id discovery attribute which replaces the sensor name part of the generated entity name. Setting discovery_object_id_generator: device_name in the ESPHome MQTT component configuration will cause Home Assistant to include device name in the generated entity names (e.g. sensor.uptime becomes sensor.<device name>_uptime ), making it easier to distinguish the entities in various entity lists.

By default, ESPHome will prefix all messages with your node name or topic_prefix if you have specified it manually. The client id will automatically be generated by using your node name and adding the MAC address of your device to it. Next, discovery is enabled by default with Home Assistant’s default prefix homeassistant .

If you want to prefix all MQTT messages with a different prefix, like home/living_room , you can specify a custom topic_prefix in the configuration. That way, you can use your existing wildcards like home/+/# together with ESPHome. All other features of ESPHome (like availability) should still work correctly.

Last Will And Birth Messages Section titled “Last Will And Birth Messages”

ESPHome uses the last willtestament and birth message feature of MQTT to achieve availability reporting for Home Assistant. If the node is not connected to MQTT, Home Assistant will show all its entities as unavailable (a feature 😉).

By default, ESPHome will send a retained MQTT message to <TOPIC_PREFIX>/status with payload online , and will tell the broker to send a message <TOPIC_PREFIX>/status with payload offline if the connection drops.

You can change these messages by overriding the birth_message and will_message with the following options.

mqtt : # ... birth_message : topic : myavailability/topic payload : online will_message : topic : myavailability/topic payload : offline

If the birth message and last will message have empty topics or topics that are different from each other, availability reporting will be disabled.

On ESP32, a TLS connection to an MQTT broker can be established. The server’s CA certificate is required to validate the connection.

You have to download the server CA certificate in PEM format and add it to certificate_authority . Usually these are .crt files and you can open them with any text editor. Also make sure to change the port of the MQTT broker. Most brokers use port 8883 for TLS connections.

WARNING MbedTLS, the library that handles TLS for the esp-idf, doesn’t validate wildcard certificates. The Common Name check only works if the CN is explicitly reported in the certificate. *.example.com -> Fail

mqtt.example.com -> Success If a secure connection is necessary for your device, you really want to set: skip_cert_cn_check : false

mqtt : broker : test.mymqtt.local port : 8883 discovery_prefix : ${mqtt_prefix}/homeassistant log_topic : ${mqtt_prefix}/logs # Evaluate carefully skip_cert_cn_check skip_cert_cn_check : true idf_send_async : false certificate_authority : | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- MIIEAzCCAuugAwIBAgIUBY1hlCGvdj4NhBXkZ/uLUZNILAwwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQEL BQAwgZAxCzAJBgNVBAYTAkdCMRcwFQYDVQQIDA5Vbml0ZWQgS2luZ2RvbTEOMAwG A1UEBwwFRGVyYnkxEjAQBgNVBAoMCU1vc3F1aXR0bzELMAkGA1UECwwCQ0ExFjAU BgNVBAMMDW1vc3F1aXR0by5vcmcxHzAdBgkqhkiG9w0BCQEWEHJvZ2VyQGF0Y2hv by5vcmcwHhcNMjAwNjA5MTEwNjM5WhcNMzAwNjA3MTEwNjM5WjCBkDELMAkGA1UE BhMCR0IxFzAVBgNVBAgMDlVuaXRlZCBLaW5nZG9tMQ4wDAYDVQQHDAVEZXJieTES MBAGA1UECgwJTW9zcXVpdHRvMQswCQYDVQQLDAJDQTEWMBQGA1UEAwwNbW9zcXVp dHRvLm9yZzEfMB0GCSqGSIb3DQEJARYQcm9nZXJAYXRjaG9vLm9yZzCCASIwDQYJ KoZIhvcNAQEBBQADggEPADCCAQoCggEBAME0HKmIzfTOwkKLT3THHe+ObdizamPg UZmD64Tf3zJdNeYGYn4CEXbyP6fy3tWc8S2boW6dzrH8SdFf9uo320GJA9B7U1FW Te3xda/Lm3JFfaHjkWw7jBwcauQZjpGINHapHRlpiCZsquAthOgxW9SgDgYlGzEA s06pkEFiMw+qDfLo/sxFKB6vQlFekMeCymjLCbNwPJyqyhFmPWwio/PDMruBTzPH 3cioBnrJWKXc3OjXdLGFJOfj7pP0j/dr2LH72eSvv3PQQFl90CZPFhrCUcRHSSxo E6yjGOdnz7f6PveLIB574kQORwt8ePn0yidrTC1ictikED3nHYhMUOUCAwEAAaNT MFEwHQYDVR0OBBYEFPVV6xBUFPiGKDyo5V3+Hbh4N9YSMB8GA1UdIwQYMBaAFPVV 6xBUFPiGKDyo5V3+Hbh4N9YSMA8GA1UdEwEB/wQFMAMBAf8wDQYJKoZIhvcNAQEL BQADggEBAGa9kS21N70ThM6/Hj9D7mbVxKLBjVWe2TPsGfbl3rEDfZ+OKRZ2j6AC 6r7jb4TZO3dzF2p6dgbrlU71Y/4K0TdzIjRj3cQ3KSm41JvUQ0hZ/c04iGDg/xWf +pp58nfPAYwuerruPNWmlStWAXf0UTqRtg4hQDWBuUFDJTuWuuBvEXudz74eh/wK sMwfu1HFvjy5Z0iMDU8PUDepjVolOCue9ashlS4EB5IECdSR2TItnAIiIwimx839 LdUdRudafMu5T5Xma182OC0/u/xRlEm+tvKGGmfFcN0piqVl8OrSPBgIlb+1IKJE m/XriWr/Cq4h/JfB7NTsezVslgkBaoU= -----END CERTIFICATE-----

MQTT Component Base Configuration Section titled “MQTT Component Base Configuration”

All components in ESPHome that do some sort of communication through MQTT can have some overrides for specific options.

name : " Component Name " # Optional variables: qos : 1 retain : true availability : topic : livingroom/status payload_available : online payload_not_available : offline state_topic : livingroom/custom_state_topic command_topic : livingroom/custom_command_topic command_retain : false

name ( Required , string): The name to use for the MQTT Component.

qos (Optional, int): The Quality of Service level for publishing. Defaults to 0.

retain (Optional, boolean): If all MQTT state messages should be retained. Defaults to true .

discovery (Optional, boolean): Manually enable/disable discovery for a component. Defaults to the global default.

subscribe_qos (Optional, int): The Quality of Service level advertised in discovery for subscribing (only if discovery is enabled). Defaults to 0.

availability (Optional): Manually set what should be sent to Home Assistant for showing entity availability. Default derived from global birth/last will message.

state_topic (Optional, string, templatable): The topic to publish state updates to. Defaults to <TOPIC_PREFIX>/<COMPONENT_TYPE>/<COMPONENT_NAME>/state . ESPHome will always publish a manually configured state topic, even if the component is internal. Use null (or return "" in the lambda) to disable publishing the component’s state.

command_topic (Optional, string, templatable): The topic to subscribe to for commands from the remote. Defaults to <TOPIC_PREFIX>/<COMPONENT_TYPE>/<COMPONENT_NAME>/command . ESPHome will always subscribe to a manually configured command topic, even if the component is internal. Use null (or return "" in the lambda) to disable subscribing to the component’s command topic.

command_retain (Optional, boolean): Whether MQTT command messages sent to the device should be retained or not. Default to false .

WARNING When changing these options and you’re using MQTT discovery, you will need to restart Home Assistant. This is because Home Assistant only discovers a device once in every Home Assistant start.

This trigger is activated when a connection to the MQTT broker is established. To retrieve if the session is present, use a lambda template, it is available under the name session_present inside that lambda. session_present indicates whether the broker has a persistent session for this client from a previous connection. When true , the broker retained subscriptions and queued messages. When false , the session is new.

mqtt : # ... on_connect : - switch.turn_on : switch1 - lambda : |- ESP_LOGI("mqtt", "Session present: %s", session_present ? "true" : "false"); if (!session_present) { // Do something if session is not present }

This trigger is activated when a connection to the MQTT broker is dropped. To retrieve the disconnect reason, use a lambda template, the reason is available under the name reason inside that lambda.

mqtt : # ... on_disconnect : - switch.turn_off : switch1 - lambda : |- // reason is of type MQTTClientDisconnectReason // Possible values: // TCP_DISCONNECTED (0) // MQTT_UNACCEPTABLE_PROTOCOL_VERSION (1) // MQTT_IDENTIFIER_REJECTED (2) // MQTT_SERVER_UNAVAILABLE (3) // MQTT_MALFORMED_CREDENTIALS (4) // MQTT_NOT_AUTHORIZED (5) // ESP8266_NOT_ENOUGH_SPACE (6) // TLS_BAD_FINGERPRINT (7) // DNS_RESOLVE_ERROR (8) if (reason == mqtt::MQTTClientDisconnectReason::MQTT_NOT_AUTHORIZED) { ESP_LOGE("mqtt", "Not authorized!"); }

With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever an MQTT message on a specific topic is received. To use the message content, use a lambda template, the message payload is available under the name x inside that lambda.

mqtt : # ... on_message : topic : my/custom/topic qos : 0 then : - switch.turn_on : some_switch

topic ( Required , string): The MQTT topic to subscribe to and listen for MQTT messages on. Every time a message with this exact topic is received, the automation will trigger.

qos (Optional, int): The MQTT Quality of Service to subscribe to the topic with. Defaults to 0.

payload (Optional, string): Optionally set a payload to match. Only if exactly the payload you specify with this option is received, the automation will be executed.

NOTE You can even specify multiple on_message triggers by using a YAML list: mqtt : on_message : - topic : some/topic then : - # ... - topic : some/other/topic then : - # ...

NOTE This action can also be used in lambdas: mqtt : # Give the MQTT component an ID id : mqtt_client id (mqtt_client). subscribe ( " the/topic " , [ = ] ( const std::string & topic , const std::string & payload ) { // do something with payload });

With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a JSON-encoded MQTT message is received. To use the message content, use a lambda template, the decoded message payload is available under the name x inside that lambda.

The x object is of type JsonObject by the ArduinoJson library, and you can use all of the methods of that library to access data.

Basically, you can access elements by typing x["THE_KEY"] and save them into local variables. Please note that it’s a good idea to check if the key exists in the Json Object by calling containsKey first as the ESP will crash if an element that does not exist is accessed.

mqtt : # ... on_json_message : topic : the/topic then : - light.turn_on : id : living_room_lights transition_length : !lambda |- int length = 1000; if (x.containsKey("length")) length = x["length"]; return length; brightness : !lambda " return x[ " bright"];" effect : !lambda |- const char *effect = "None"; if (x.containsKey("effect")) effect = x["effect"]; return effect;

topic ( Required , string): The MQTT topic to subscribe to and listen for MQTT messages on. Every time a message with this exact topic is received, the automation will trigger.

qos (Optional, int): The MQTT Quality of Service to subscribe to the topic with. Defaults to 0.

NOTE Due to the way this trigger works internally it is incompatible with certain actions and will trigger a compile failure. For example with the delay action.

NOTE This action can also be used in lambdas: mqtt : # Give the MQTT component an ID id : mqtt_client id (mqtt_client). subscribe_json ( " the/topic " , [ = ] ( const std::string & topic , JsonObject root ) { // do something with JSON-decoded value root });

Publish an MQTT message on a topic using this action in automations.

on_... : then : - mqtt.publish : topic : some/topic payload : " Something happened! " # Templated: - mqtt.publish : topic : !lambda |- if (id(reed_switch).state) return "topic1"; else return "topic2"; payload : !lambda |- return id(reed_switch).state ? "YES" : "NO";

topic ( Required , string, templatable): The MQTT topic to publish the message.

payload ( Required , string, templatable): The message content.

qos (Optional, int, templatable): The Quality of Service level of the topic. Defaults to 0.

retain (Optional, boolean, templatable): If the published message should have a retain flag on or not. Defaults to false .

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: mqtt : # Give the MQTT component an ID id : mqtt_client id (mqtt_client). publish ( " the/topic " , " The Payload " );

Publish a JSON-formatted MQTT message on a topic using this action in automations.

The JSON message will be constructed using the ArduinoJson library. In the payload option you have access to a root object which will represents the base object of the JSON message. You can assign values to keys by using the root["KEY_NAME"] = VALUE; syntax as seen below.

on_... : then : - mqtt.publish_json : topic : the/topic payload : |- root["key"] = id(my_sensor).state; root["greeting"] = "Hello World"; # Will produce: # {"key": 42.0, "greeting": "Hello World"}

topic ( Required , string, templatable): The MQTT topic to publish the message.

payload ( Required , lambda): The message content.

qos (Optional, int, templatable): The Quality of Service level of the topic. Defaults to 0.

retain (Optional, boolean, templatable): If the published message should have a retain flag on or not. Defaults to false .

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: mqtt : # Give the MQTT component an ID id : mqtt_client id (mqtt_client). publish_json ( " the/topic " , [ = ] ( JsonObject root ) { root [ " something " ] = id (my_sensor). state ; });

This action turns off the MQTT component on demand.

on_... : then : - mqtt.disable :

NOTE The configuration option enable_on_boot can be set to false if you do not want MQTT to be enabled on boot.

This action turns on the MQTT component on demand.

on_... : then : - mqtt.enable :

NOTE The configuration option enable_on_boot can be set to false if you do not want MQTT to be enabled on boot. mqtt.enable can be useful for custom setups. For example, if the broker name is negotiated dynamically and saved in a global variable.

mqtt : id : mqtt_id broker : "" enable_on_boot : False globals : - id : broker_address type : std::string restore_value : yes max_restore_data_length : 24 initial_value : ' "192.168.1.2" ' on_... : then : - lambda : !lambda id(mqtt_id).set_broker_address(id(broker_address)); - mqtt.enable :

This Condition checks if the MQTT client is currently connected to the MQTT broker.

on_... : if : condition : mqtt.connected : then : - logger.log : MQTT is connected!