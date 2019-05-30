HRXL/XL MaxSonar WR Series

This sensor allows you to use HRXL MaxSonar WR series ultrasonic sensors by MaxBotix (datasheet) or the XL MaxSonar WR series (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. Depending on the model, these sensors can measure in a range between 30 centimeters and 10 meters.

This sensor platform works with the TTL versions of those sensors and expects the sensor’s TTL pin to be wired to one of the ESP’s input pins. Since these sensors read multiple times per second, filtering is highly recommended.

MB7388 HRXL-MaxSonar-WRMLT Ultrasonic Distance Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : " hrxl_maxsonar_wr " name : " Rainwater Tank "

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