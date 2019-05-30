HRXL/XL MaxSonar WR Series
This sensor allows you to use HRXL MaxSonar WR series ultrasonic sensors by MaxBotix (datasheet) or the XL MaxSonar WR series (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. Depending on the model, these sensors can measure in a range between 30 centimeters and 10 meters.
This sensor platform works with the TTL versions of those sensors and expects the sensor’s TTL pin to be wired to one of the ESP’s input pins. Since these sensors read multiple times per second, filtering is highly recommended.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- All options from Sensor.
Advanced options:
- uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART bus you wish to use for this sensor. Use this if you want to use multiple UART buses at once.