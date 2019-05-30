The seeed_mr60fda2 platform allows you to use Seeed Studio’s MR60FDA2 60GHz mmWave Fall Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6 (Product Page) with ESPHome.

The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work, parity and stop_bits must be respectively NONE and 1 . You can use the ESP32 software or hardware (recommended) serial to use the MR60FDA2; its default baud rate is 115200.

Seeed Studio MR60FDA2 60GHz mmWave Fall Detection Sensor Kit with XIAO ESP32C6

# Example configuration entry seeed_mr60fda2 :

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this Seeed Mr60Fda2 component if you need multiple components.

The seeed_mr60fda2 binary sensor allows you to determine the presence of a human.

binary_sensor : - platform : seeed_mr60fda2 people_exist : name : " Person Information " fall_detected : name : " Falling Detected "

people_exist (Optional): If true when target (person) is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.

fall_detected (Optional): An indication of whether the radar has detected a fall. All options from Text Sensor.

The seeed_mr60fda2 button allows you to perform actions.

button : - platform : seeed_mr60fda2 get_radar_parameters : name : " Get Radar Parameters " factory_reset : name : " Reset "

factory_reset (Optional): Restore all radar settings to factory parameters. All options from Button.

get_radar_parameters (Optional): Get all the current setup parameters of the radar. All options from Button.

The seeed_mr60fda2 select allows you to control the configuration.

select : - platform : seeed_mr60fda2 install_height : name : " Set Install Height " height_threshold : name : " Set Height Threshold " sensitivity : name : " Set Sensitivity "