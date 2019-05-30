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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Template Number

The template number platform allows you to create a number with templated values using lambdas.

# Example configuration entry
number:
  - platform: template
    name: "Template number"
    optimistic: true
    min_value: 0
    max_value: 100
    step: 1

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • min_value (Required, float): The minimum value this number can be.

  • max_value (Required, float): The maximum value this number can be.

  • step (Required, float): The granularity with which the number can be set.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current value of the number.

  • set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the number value. The new value is available to lambdas in the x variable.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the number by executing the lambda. Defaults to 60s.

  • optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template number will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with lambda. Defaults to false.

  • restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with lambda. Defaults to false.

  • initial_value (Optional, float): The value to set the state to on setup if not restored with restore_value. Cannot be used with lambda. Defaults to min_value.

  • All other options from Number.

number.set Action

Section titled “number.set Action”

You can also set the number for the template number from elsewhere in your YAML file with the number.set Action.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”