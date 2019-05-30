Template Number
The
template number platform allows you to create a number with templated values
using lambdas.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
min_value (Required, float): The minimum value this number can be.
-
max_value (Required, float): The maximum value this number can be.
-
step (Required, float): The granularity with which the number can be set.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current value of the number.
-
set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the number value. The new value is available to lambdas in the
xvariable.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the number by executing the
lambda. Defaults to
60s.
-
optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template number will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
false.
-
restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
false.
-
initial_value (Optional, float): The value to set the state to on setup if not restored with
restore_value. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
min_value.
-
All other options from Number.
Section titled “number.set Action”
number.set Action
You can also set the number for the template number from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
number.set Action.