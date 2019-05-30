Belling BL0940 Energy Monitor
The
bl0940 component allows you to use BL0940 energy monitors sensors with ESPHome. These are used in some
Tuya-devices (e.g. the power metering BW-SHP10) and the Vaiotech Rowi2 Smart Plug.
The communication with this component is done via UART. You must therefore have a
uart: entry in your configuration
with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 4800 with 1 stop bit.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
- uart_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
- legacy_mode (Optional, boolean): Whether to use the legacy configuration from initial implementation.
Defaults to
trueto prevent breaking change.
- read_command (Optional): The byte used for the read commands when communicating with the BL0940.
By default, it is set to
0x58or
0x50in
legacy_mode.
- write_command (Optional): byte used for the write commands when communicating with the BL0940.
By default, it is set to
0xA8or
0xA0in
legacy_mode.
- voltage (Optional): The voltage value of the sensor in Volts. All options from Sensor.
- current (Optional): The current value of the sensor in Amperes. All options from Sensor.
- power (Optional): The (active) power value of the sensor in Watts. All options from Sensor.
- energy (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in kWh. All options from Sensor.
- internal_temperature (Optional): The internal temperature value of the sensor in °C. All options from Sensor.
- external_temperature (Optional): The external value of the sensor in °C. Often not connected and gives garbage data. All options from Sensor.
- update_interval (Optional): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Calibration ParametersSection titled “Calibration Parameters”
-
reference_voltage (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for Vref. Defaults to
1.218.
-
resistor_shunt (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for RL. Defaults to
1.
-
resistor_one (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for R1. Defaults to
0.51.
-
resistor_two (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for R2. Defaults to
1950.
-
voltage_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for voltage readings. Defaults to
266013.136288998as calculated using schema defaults.
-
current_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for current readings. Defaults to
17158.9201389365as calculated using schema defaults.
-
power_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for power readings. Defaults to
713.104696500825as calculated using schema defaults.
-
energy_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for cumulative energy readings. Defaults to
6120.6267056536as calculated using schema defaults.
Sensor CalibrationSection titled “Sensor Calibration”
There are two fundamental calibration parameters which are dependent on the hardware design:
voltage_reference
and
current_reference.
These can be determined by inspecting the actual hardware design or by using an accurate voltage and current meter with a simple resistive load.
Available calibration optionsSection titled “Available calibration options”
Default values are based on BL0940_APPNote_TSSOP14_V1.04_EN.pdf.
By default all the reference values will be calculated using the above values in the exact order shown below.
If
legacy_mode is enabled the reference values will be set according to initial implementation.
Any of the reference values may be manually configured; user-specified values will take precedence over the calculated/predefined values.
Theoretically, configuring
voltage_reference and
current_reference should be enough to calibrate the sensors, but,
for completeness,
power_reference and
energy_reference are also configurable.
NumberSection titled “Number”
The
bl0940 number platform allows for online calibration of the sensor readings.
- current_calibration (Optional): Enables current calibration configuration.
- voltage_calibration (Optional): Enables voltage calibration configuration.
- power_calibration (Optional): Enables power calibration configuration.
- energy_calibration (Optional): Enables energy calibration configuration.
Calibration variablesSection titled “Calibration variables”
- min_value (Optional, float): The minimum value this number can be. Minimal allowed value is
-50defaults to
-10.
- max_value (Optional, float): The maximum value this number can be. Maximal allowed value is
50defaults to
10.
- step (Optional, float): The granularity with which the number can be set. Defaults to
0.1.
- restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Defaults to
true.
- All other options from Number.
Calibration detailsSection titled “Calibration details”
Calibration factor is calculated in
% based on submitted value from the configured
calibration component.
When changing calibration values on the UI all calibrated reference values will be recalculated.
voltage_calibration and
current_calibration will affect
power_reference and
energy_reference if they have not
been specified manually.
ButtonSection titled “Button”
The
bl0940 button platform allows to reset all external calibration values to their initial state.
- All options from Button.