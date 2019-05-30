Belling BL0940 Energy Monitor

The bl0940 component allows you to use BL0940 energy monitors sensors with ESPHome. These are used in some Tuya-devices (e.g. the power metering BW-SHP10) and the Vaiotech Rowi2 Smart Plug.

The communication with this component is done via UART. You must therefore have a uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 4800 with 1 stop bit.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : bl0940 voltage : name : ' BL0940 Voltage ' current : name : ' BL0940 Current ' power : name : ' BL0940 Power ' energy : name : ' BL0940 Energy ' internal_temperature : name : ' BL0940 Internal temperature ' external_temperature : name : ' BL0940 External temperature '

uart_id (Optional): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

(Optional): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses. legacy_mode (Optional, boolean): Whether to use the legacy configuration from initial implementation. Defaults to true to prevent breaking change.

(Optional, boolean): Whether to use the legacy configuration from initial implementation. Defaults to to prevent breaking change. read_command (Optional): The byte used for the read commands when communicating with the BL0940. By default, it is set to 0x58 or 0x50 in legacy_mode .

(Optional): The byte used for the read commands when communicating with the BL0940. By default, it is set to or in . write_command (Optional): byte used for the write commands when communicating with the BL0940. By default, it is set to 0xA8 or 0xA0 in legacy_mode .

(Optional): byte used for the write commands when communicating with the BL0940. By default, it is set to or in . voltage (Optional): The voltage value of the sensor in Volts. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The voltage value of the sensor in Volts. All options from Sensor. current (Optional): The current value of the sensor in Amperes. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The current value of the sensor in Amperes. All options from Sensor. power (Optional): The (active) power value of the sensor in Watts. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The (active) power value of the sensor in Watts. All options from Sensor. energy (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in kWh. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in kWh. All options from Sensor. internal_temperature (Optional): The internal temperature value of the sensor in °C. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The internal temperature value of the sensor in °C. All options from Sensor. external_temperature (Optional): The external value of the sensor in °C. Often not connected and gives garbage data. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): The external value of the sensor in °C. Often not connected and gives garbage data. All options from Sensor. update_interval (Optional): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

reference_voltage (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for Vref. Defaults to 1.218 .

resistor_shunt (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for RL. Defaults to 1 .

resistor_one (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for R1. Defaults to 0.51 .

resistor_two (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for R2. Defaults to 1950 .

voltage_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for voltage readings. Defaults to 266013.136288998 as calculated using schema defaults.

current_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for current readings. Defaults to 17158.9201389365 as calculated using schema defaults.

power_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for power readings. Defaults to 713.104696500825 as calculated using schema defaults.

energy_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for cumulative energy readings. Defaults to 6120.6267056536 as calculated using schema defaults.

There are two fundamental calibration parameters which are dependent on the hardware design: voltage_reference and current_reference .

These can be determined by inspecting the actual hardware design or by using an accurate voltage and current meter with a simple resistive load.

Available calibration options Section titled “Available calibration options”

# schematic option defaults reference_voltage : 1.218 # Vref = 1.218 resistor_shunt : 1 # RL = 1 mΩ resistor_one : 0.51 # R1 = 0.51 kΩ resistor_two : 1950 # R2 = 5 x 390 kΩ -> 1950 kΩ

Default values are based on BL0940_APPNote_TSSOP14_V1.04_EN.pdf.

By default all the reference values will be calculated using the above values in the exact order shown below.

this -> voltage_reference_ = 79931 / this -> vref_ * ( this -> r_one_ * 1000 ) / ( this -> r_one_ + this -> r_two_ ); this -> current_reference_ = 324004 * this -> r_shunt_ / this -> vref_ ; // if voltage reference and current_reference have been configured this -> power_reference_ = this -> voltage_reference_ * this -> current_reference_ * 4046 / 324004 / 79931 ; // if not, we use this formula based on provided formula in the specification this -> power_reference_ = 4046 * this -> r_shunt_ * this -> r_one_ * 1000 / this -> vref_ / this -> vref_ / ( this -> r_one_ + this -> r_two_ ); this -> energy_reference_ = this -> power_reference_ * 3600000 / ( 1638.4 * 256 );

If legacy_mode is enabled the reference values will be set according to initial implementation.

this -> voltage_reference_ = 33000 ; this -> current_reference_ = 275000 ; this -> power_reference_ = 1430 ; this -> energy_reference_ = 3.6 e 6 / 297 ;

Any of the reference values may be manually configured; user-specified values will take precedence over the calculated/predefined values.

Theoretically, configuring voltage_reference and current_reference should be enough to calibrate the sensors, but, for completeness, power_reference and energy_reference are also configurable.

# custom references voltage_reference : 17158.9201389365 current_reference : 266013.136288998 power_reference : 713.104696500825 energy_reference : 6120.6267056536

The bl0940 number platform allows for online calibration of the sensor readings.

number : - platform : bl0940 current_calibration : name : Current Calibration voltage_calibration : name : Voltage Calibration power_calibration : name : Power Calibration energy_calibration : name : Energy Calibration

current_calibration (Optional): Enables current calibration configuration.

(Optional): Enables current calibration configuration. voltage_calibration (Optional): Enables voltage calibration configuration.

(Optional): Enables voltage calibration configuration. power_calibration (Optional): Enables power calibration configuration.

(Optional): Enables power calibration configuration. energy_calibration (Optional): Enables energy calibration configuration.

min_value (Optional, float): The minimum value this number can be. Minimal allowed value is -50 defaults to -10 .

(Optional, float): The minimum value this number can be. Minimal allowed value is defaults to . max_value (Optional, float): The maximum value this number can be. Maximal allowed value is 50 defaults to 10 .

(Optional, float): The maximum value this number can be. Maximal allowed value is defaults to . step (Optional, float): The granularity with which the number can be set. Defaults to 0.1 .

(Optional, float): The granularity with which the number can be set. Defaults to . restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Defaults to . All other options from Number.

Calibration factor is calculated in % based on submitted value from the configured calibration component.

float BL0940:: calculate_calibration_value_ ( float state ) { return ( 100 + state) / 100 ; }

When changing calibration values on the UI all calibrated reference values will be recalculated.

voltage_calibration and current_calibration will affect power_reference and energy_reference if they have not been specified manually.

The bl0940 button platform allows to reset all external calibration values to their initial state.

button : - platform : bl0940 name : Reset Calibration