The spi_led_strip light platform drives one or more SPI interfaced RGB LEDs. These LEDs are often used in strips, where each LED is individually addressable. This component requires an SPI interface to be configured.

This component has been tested with APA102 LEDs and the P9813 LED driver. It should also work with HD107 and SK9822 type LEDs, or any others with a similar interface - SPI, 8 bits per colour and BGR ordering.

# Example configuration entry spi : mosi_pin : GPIO06 clk_pin : GPIO07 light : - platform : spi_led_strip num_leds : 30 id : rgb_led name : " RGB LED Strip " data_rate : 1MHz

It is often favourable to calibrate/correct the color produced by an LED strip light as the perceived intensity of different colors will generally vary. This can be done by using color_correct to adjust the relative brightness of the RGB components.

num_leds (Optional, int): The number of LEDs attached. The default is 1.

(Optional, int): The number of LEDs attached. The default is 1. data_rate (Optional): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of 80MHz , 40MHz , 20MHz , 10MHz , 5MHz , 2MHz , 1MHz (default), 200kHz , 75kHz or 1kHz .

(Optional): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of , , , , , , (default), , or . All other options from Light.