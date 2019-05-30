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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SPI LED Strip Light

The spi_led_strip light platform drives one or more SPI interfaced RGB LEDs. These LEDs are often used in strips, where each LED is individually addressable. This component requires an SPI interface to be configured.

This component has been tested with APA102 LEDs and the P9813 LED driver. It should also work with HD107 and SK9822 type LEDs, or any others with a similar interface - SPI, 8 bits per colour and BGR ordering.

# Example configuration entry
spi:
  mosi_pin: GPIO06
  clk_pin: GPIO07


light:
  - platform: spi_led_strip
    num_leds: 30
    id: rgb_led
    name: "RGB LED Strip"
    data_rate: 1MHz

Color Correction

Section titled “Color Correction”

It is often favourable to calibrate/correct the color produced by an LED strip light as the perceived intensity of different colors will generally vary. This can be done by using color_correct to adjust the relative brightness of the RGB components.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • num_leds (Optional, int): The number of LEDs attached. The default is 1.
  • data_rate (Optional): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of 80MHz, 40MHz, 20MHz, 10MHz, 5MHz, 2MHz, 1MHz (default), 200kHz, 75kHz or 1kHz.
  • All other options from Light.

You may also need to configure an output GPIO pin to control power to the LEDs, depending on your hardware. The APA102 and friends do not have a CS input, and are write-only so the SPI miso pin should not be specified.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”