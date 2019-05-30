ESP32 Hosted Co-processor Update

This platform allows you to update the firmware of an ESP32 co-processor connected via the ESP32 Hosted component. Two update modes are supported:

Embedded mode : The firmware binary is embedded into your device’s flash at compile time

: The firmware binary is embedded into your device’s flash at compile time HTTP mode: The firmware is fetched from a remote URL at runtime

The component automatically detects the current co-processor firmware version and compares it to the available version. If the versions differ, an update becomes available in Home Assistant or through the ESPHome API.

In embedded mode, the firmware binary is compiled into your device’s flash. This is useful when you want to bundle a specific firmware version with your device.

# Example configuration entry for embedded mode update : - platform : esp32_hosted type : embedded path : coprocessor-firmware.bin sha256 : 1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef

In HTTP mode, the firmware is fetched from a remote manifest URL. This allows automatic updates without recompiling your ESPHome configuration. The component will periodically check for updates and select the best compatible version based on the host library version.

# Example configuration entry for HTTP mode http_request : update : - platform : esp32_hosted type : http source : https://esphome.github.io/esp-hosted-firmware/manifest/esp32c6.json update_interval : 6h

The HTTP mode requires a JSON manifest file with the following format:

{ "versions" : [ { "version" : " 2.7.0 " , "url" : " https://example.com/firmware/esp32c6-2.7.0.bin " , "sha256" : " 1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef " }, { "version" : " 2.6.0 " , "url" : " https://example.com/firmware/esp32c6-2.6.0.bin " , "sha256" : " fedcba0987654321fedcba0987654321fedcba0987654321fedcba0987654321 " } ] }

The component will automatically select the highest version that is compatible with the host library (i.e., the firmware version must be less than or equal to the ESP-Hosted library version compiled into ESPHome).

type (Required, string): The update mode to use. Must be either embedded or http .

Embedded mode options Section titled “Embedded mode options”

path ( Required , string): Path to the co-processor firmware binary file ( .bin ). The path is relative to your ESPHome configuration file.

sha256 (Required, string): SHA256 hash of the firmware binary file. This is used to verify the integrity of the firmware both at compile time and at runtime before flashing to the co-processor.

HTTP mode options Section titled “HTTP mode options”

source ( Required , url): URL to the JSON manifest file containing available firmware versions.

update_interval (Optional, Time): How often to check for updates. Defaults to 6h .

All other options from Update.

This update platform requires:

Host device (running ESPHome): ESP32-H2 or ESP32-P4

(running ESPHome): or Co-processor (being updated): Any ESP32 variant supported by ESP-Hosted (e.g., ESP32-C6 as shown in the example)

For embedded mode, the host device must have sufficient flash space to store the co-processor firmware binary.

Pre-built firmware binaries and manifests for supported co-processor variants are available at esphome.github.io/esp-hosted-firmware. These can be used directly with HTTP mode, or downloaded for use with embedded mode.

For instructions on building custom firmware, see the esp-hosted-firmware repository.