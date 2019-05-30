ESP32 Hosted Co-processor Update
This platform allows you to update the firmware of an ESP32 co-processor connected via the ESP32 Hosted component. Two update modes are supported:
- Embedded mode: The firmware binary is embedded into your device’s flash at compile time
- HTTP mode: The firmware is fetched from a remote URL at runtime
The component automatically detects the current co-processor firmware version and compares it to the available version. If the versions differ, an update becomes available in Home Assistant or through the ESPHome API.
Embedded ModeSection titled “Embedded Mode”
In embedded mode, the firmware binary is compiled into your device’s flash. This is useful when you want to bundle a specific firmware version with your device.
HTTP ModeSection titled “HTTP Mode”
In HTTP mode, the firmware is fetched from a remote manifest URL. This allows automatic updates without recompiling your ESPHome configuration. The component will periodically check for updates and select the best compatible version based on the host library version.
Manifest FormatSection titled “Manifest Format”
The HTTP mode requires a JSON manifest file with the following format:
The component will automatically select the highest version that is compatible with the host library (i.e., the firmware version must be less than or equal to the ESP-Hosted library version compiled into ESPHome).
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- type (Required, string): The update mode to use. Must be either
embeddedor
http.
Embedded mode optionsSection titled “Embedded mode options”
-
path (Required, string): Path to the co-processor firmware binary file (
.bin). The path is relative to your ESPHome configuration file.
-
sha256 (Required, string): SHA256 hash of the firmware binary file. This is used to verify the integrity of the firmware both at compile time and at runtime before flashing to the co-processor.
HTTP mode optionsSection titled “HTTP mode options”
-
source (Required, url): URL to the JSON manifest file containing available firmware versions.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): How often to check for updates. Defaults to
6h.
Common optionsSection titled “Common options”
- All other options from Update.
Platform requirementsSection titled “Platform requirements”
This update platform requires:
- Host device (running ESPHome):
ESP32-H2or
ESP32-P4
- Co-processor (being updated): Any ESP32 variant supported by ESP-Hosted (e.g.,
ESP32-C6as shown in the example)
For embedded mode, the host device must have sufficient flash space to store the co-processor firmware binary.
Co-processor firmwareSection titled “Co-processor firmware”
Pre-built firmware binaries and manifests for supported co-processor variants are available at esphome.github.io/esp-hosted-firmware. These can be used directly with HTTP mode, or downloaded for use with embedded mode.
For instructions on building custom firmware, see the esp-hosted-firmware repository.