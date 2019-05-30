Climate Component

ESPHome has support for climate devices. Climate devices can represent different types of hardware, but the defining factor is that climate devices have a settable target temperature and can be put in different modes like HEAT , COOL , HEAT_COOL or OFF .

Climate Device UI in Home Assistant.

NOTE Not all climate components support all possible features. Check the corresponding documentation page for details on what is supported.

Base Climate Configuration Section titled “Base Climate Configuration”

All climate platforms in ESPHome inherit from the climate configuration schema. In ESPHome, °C is assumed for all temperature values. Some platforms allow conversion or setting in °F , this is specified separately.

climate : - platform : ... visual : min_temperature : 18 max_temperature : 25 temperature_step : 0.1 min_humidity : 30% max_humidity : 99% - platform : ... visual : min_temperature : 18 max_temperature : 25 temperature_step : target_temperature : 0.5 current_temperature : 0.1

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name of the climate device. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the climate to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the climate device in the frontend.

visual (Optional): Visual settings for the climate device - these do not affect operation and are solely for controlling how the climate device shows up in the frontend. min_temperature (Optional, float): The minimum temperature the climate device can reach. Used to set the range of the frontend gauge. max_temperature (Optional, float): The maximum temperature the climate device can reach. Used to set the range of the frontend gauge. temperature_step (Optional, float): The granularity with which the target temperature can be controlled. Can be a single number, or split as below: target_temperature ( Required , float): The granularity for target temperature current_temperature ( Required , float): The granularity for current temperature min_humidity (Optional, percentage): The minimum humidity the climate device can reach. Used to set the range of the frontend gauge. max_humidity (Optional, percentage): The maximum humidity the climate device can reach. Used to set the range of the frontend gauge.



Advanced options:

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

MQTT options:

action_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish climate device action changes to.

current_temperature_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish current temperature changes to.

current_humidity_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish current humidity changes to.

fan_mode_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish fan mode changes to.

fan_mode_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive fan mode commands on.

mode_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish climate device mode changes to.

mode_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive climate device mode commands on.

preset_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish preset changes to.

preset_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive preset commands on.

swing_mode_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish swing mode changes to.

swing_mode_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive swing mode commands on.

target_temperature_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish target temperature changes to.

target_temperature_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive target temperature commands on.

target_temperature_high_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish higher target temperature changes to.

target_temperature_high_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive higher target temperature commands on.

target_temperature_low_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish lower target temperature changes to.

target_temperature_low_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive lower target temperature commands on.

target_humidity_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish target humidity changes to.

target_humidity_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive target humidity commands on.

All other options from MQTT Component.

This is an Action for setting parameters for climate devices.

- climate.control : id : my_climate mode : HEAT_COOL target_temperature : 25°C

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the climate device to control.

mode (Optional, string, templatable): Put the climate device in a specific mode. One of OFF - The device is manually set to off, the device is inactive. AUTO - The device is should adjust the temperature dynamically. For example based on a schedule, or learned behavior. HEAT - The device is set to heat to reach a target temperature. COOL - The device is set to cool to reach a target temperature. HEAT_COOL - The device should heat/cool to maintain a target temperature. FAN_ONLY - The device only has the fan enabled, no heating or cooling is taking place. DRY - The device is set to dry/humidity mode.

target_temperature (Optional, float, templatable): Set the target temperature of a climate device.

target_temperature_low (Optional, float, templatable): Set the lower target temperature of a climate device with a two-point target temperature.

target_temperature_high (Optional, float, templatable): Set the higher target temperature of a climate device with a two-point target temperature.

target_humidity (Optional, float, templatable): Set the target humidity of a climate device.

preset (Optional, string, templatable): Set the preset of the climate device. One of ECO , AWAY , BOOST , COMFORT , HOME , SLEEP , ACTIVITY .

custom_preset (Optional, string, templatable): Set one of the supported custom_presets of the climate device.

fan_mode (Optional, string, templatable): Set the fan mode of the climate device. One of ON , OFF , AUTO , LOW , MEDIUM , HIGH , MIDDLE , FOCUS , DIFFUSE , QUIET .

custom_fan_mode (Optional, string, templatable): Set one of the supported custom_fan_modes of the climate device.

swing_mode (Optional, string, templatable): Set the swing mode of the climate device. One of OFF , BOTH , VERTICAL , HORIZONTAL .

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all binary sensors to do some advanced stuff.

Attributes: All climate devices have read-only attributes to get the current state of the device.

// Current mode, type: ClimateMode (enum) id (my_climate). mode // Current temperature, type: float (degrees) id (my_climate). current_temperature // Current humidity, type: float (percentage) id (my_climate). current_humidity // Target temperature, type: float (degrees) id (my_climate). target_temperature // Lower Target temperature, type: float (degrees) id (my_climate). target_temperature_low // High Target temperature, type: float (degrees) id (my_climate). target_temperature_high // Target humidity, type: float (percentage) id (my_climate). target_humidity // Fan mode, type: FanMode (enum) id (my_climate). fan_mode // Swing mode, type: SwingMode (enum) id (my_climate). swing_mode // Current action (currentl on idle, cooling, heating, etc.), ClimateAction (enum) id (my_climate). action // Preset, type: Preset (enum) id (my_climate). preset

Custom mode accessor methods:

// Check if custom fan mode is active, type: bool id (my_climate). has_custom_fan_mode () // Get custom fan mode (read-only), type: StringRef id (my_climate). get_custom_fan_mode () // Check if custom preset is active, type: bool id (my_climate). has_custom_preset () // Get custom preset (read-only), type: StringRef id (my_climate). get_custom_preset ()

NOTE get_custom_fan_mode() and get_custom_preset() return StringRef . When no custom mode is set, they return an empty StringRef . Use has_custom_fan_mode() or has_custom_preset() to check if a custom mode is active, or check if the returned StringRef is empty. // Check using has_custom_fan_mode() if ( id (my_climate). has_custom_fan_mode ()) { auto mode = id (my_climate). get_custom_fan_mode (); ESP_LOGD ( " tag " , " Mode: %.*s " , ( int ) mode . size (), mode . c_str ()); } // Or check if empty auto mode = id (my_climate). get_custom_fan_mode (); if ( ! mode . empty ()) { // Use mode }

.make_call : Control the climate device

auto call = id (my_climate). make_call (); call . set_mode ( " OFF " ); // etc. see API reference call . perform ();

This trigger is activated each time the state of the climate device is updated (for example, if the current temperature measurement or the mode set by the users changes). The Climate itself is available to automations as the reference x .

climate : - platform : midea # or any other platform # ... on_state : - logger.log : " State updated! " - lambda : |- if (x.mode != CLIMATE_MODE_OFF) id(some_binary_sensor).publish_state(true);

This trigger is activated each time a control input of the climate device is updated via a ClimateCall (which includes changes coming in from Home Assistant). That is, this trigger is activated for, for example, changes to the mode, but not on temperature measurements. It will be invoked prior to the on_state trigger, if both are defined. The ClimateCall control object is available to automations as the reference x that can be changed.