Climate Component
ESPHome has support for climate devices. Climate devices can represent different types of
hardware, but the defining factor is that climate devices have a settable target temperature
and can be put in different modes like
HEAT,
COOL,
HEAT_COOL or
OFF.
NOTE
Not all climate components support all possible features. Check the corresponding documentation page for details on what is supported.
Base Climate ConfigurationSection titled “Base Climate Configuration”
All climate platforms in ESPHome inherit from the climate configuration schema. In ESPHome,
°C is assumed for all temperature values. Some platforms allow conversion or setting in
°F, this is specified separately.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name of the climate device. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the climate to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the climate device in the frontend.
-
visual (Optional): Visual settings for the climate device - these do not affect operation and are solely for controlling how the climate device shows up in the frontend.
-
min_temperature (Optional, float): The minimum temperature the climate device can reach. Used to set the range of the frontend gauge.
-
max_temperature (Optional, float): The maximum temperature the climate device can reach. Used to set the range of the frontend gauge.
-
temperature_step (Optional, float): The granularity with which the target temperature can be controlled. Can be a single number, or split as below:
- target_temperature (Required, float): The granularity for target temperature
- current_temperature (Required, float): The granularity for current temperature
-
min_humidity (Optional, percentage): The minimum humidity the climate device can reach. Used to set the range of the frontend gauge.
-
max_humidity (Optional, percentage): The maximum humidity the climate device can reach. Used to set the range of the frontend gauge.
-
Advanced options:
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
MQTT options:
-
action_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish climate device action changes to.
-
current_temperature_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish current temperature changes to.
-
current_humidity_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish current humidity changes to.
-
fan_mode_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish fan mode changes to.
-
fan_mode_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive fan mode commands on.
-
mode_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish climate device mode changes to.
-
mode_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive climate device mode commands on.
-
preset_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish preset changes to.
-
preset_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive preset commands on.
-
swing_mode_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish swing mode changes to.
-
swing_mode_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive swing mode commands on.
-
target_temperature_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish target temperature changes to.
-
target_temperature_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive target temperature commands on.
-
target_temperature_high_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish higher target temperature changes to.
-
target_temperature_high_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive higher target temperature commands on.
-
target_temperature_low_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish lower target temperature changes to.
-
target_temperature_low_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive lower target temperature commands on.
-
target_humidity_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish target humidity changes to.
-
target_humidity_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive target humidity commands on.
-
All other options from MQTT Component.
Climate AutomationSection titled “Climate Automation”
Section titled “climate.control Action”
climate.control Action
This is an Action for setting parameters for climate devices.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the climate device to control.
-
mode (Optional, string, templatable): Put the climate device in a specific mode. One of
OFF- The device is manually set to off, the device is inactive.
AUTO- The device is should adjust the temperature dynamically. For example based on a schedule, or learned behavior.
HEAT- The device is set to heat to reach a target temperature.
COOL- The device is set to cool to reach a target temperature.
HEAT_COOL- The device should heat/cool to maintain a target temperature.
FAN_ONLY- The device only has the fan enabled, no heating or cooling is taking place.
DRY- The device is set to dry/humidity mode.
-
-
target_temperature (Optional, float, templatable): Set the target temperature of a climate device.
-
target_temperature_low (Optional, float, templatable): Set the lower target temperature of a climate device with a two-point target temperature.
-
target_temperature_high (Optional, float, templatable): Set the higher target temperature of a climate device with a two-point target temperature.
-
target_humidity (Optional, float, templatable): Set the target humidity of a climate device.
-
preset (Optional, string, templatable): Set the preset of the climate device. One of
ECO,
AWAY,
BOOST,
COMFORT,
HOME,
SLEEP,
ACTIVITY.
-
custom_preset (Optional, string, templatable): Set one of the supported custom_presets of the climate device.
-
fan_mode (Optional, string, templatable): Set the fan mode of the climate device. One of
ON,
OFF,
AUTO,
LOW,
MEDIUM,
HIGH,
MIDDLE,
FOCUS,
DIFFUSE,
QUIET.
-
custom_fan_mode (Optional, string, templatable): Set one of the supported custom_fan_modes of the climate device.
-
swing_mode (Optional, string, templatable): Set the swing mode of the climate device. One of
OFF,
BOTH,
VERTICAL,
HORIZONTAL.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all binary sensors to do some advanced stuff.
- Attributes: All climate devices have read-only attributes to get the current state of the device.
- Custom mode accessor methods:
NOTE
get_custom_fan_mode() and
get_custom_preset() return
StringRef. When no custom mode is set, they return an empty
StringRef. Use
has_custom_fan_mode() or
has_custom_preset() to check if a custom mode is active, or check if the returned
StringRef is empty.
.make_call: Control the climate device
Section titled “climate.on_state Trigger”
climate.on_state Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the state of the climate device is updated
(for example, if the current temperature measurement or the mode set by the users changes).
The
Climate itself is available to automations as the reference
x.
Section titled “climate.on_control Trigger”
climate.on_control Trigger
This trigger is activated each time a control input of the climate device
is updated via a
ClimateCall (which includes changes coming in from Home
Assistant). That is, this trigger is activated for, for example, changes to
the mode, but not on temperature measurements. It will be invoked prior to
the
on_state trigger, if both are defined. The
ClimateCall control
object is available to automations as the reference
x that can be changed.