Select Component
ESPHome has support for components to create a select entity. A select entity is basically an option list that can be set by either yaml, hardware or the user/frontend.
NOTE
Home Assistant Core 2021.8 or higher is required for ESPHome select entities to work.
Base Select ConfigurationSection titled “Base Select Configuration”
All selects in ESPHome have a name and an optional icon.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the select. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the select to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the select in the frontend.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
-
on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a new value is published. See
on_value.
MQTT Options:
- All other options from MQTT Component.
Accessing the current optionSection titled “Accessing the current option”
You can access the most recent state of the select in lambdas using
id(select_id).current_option().
For more information on using lambdas with select, see lambda calls.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
Section titled “on_value”
on_value
This automation will be triggered whenever a value is set/published, even if the value is the same as before. In Lambdas
you can get the value from the trigger with
x and the index offset of the selected value with
i.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
ConditionsSection titled “Conditions”
Section titled “select.is Condition”
select.is Condition
This Condition checks if the select is set to any one of a list of options. A lambda may also be used for more complex computations.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the select to test.
- options (Optional, list): A string, or list of strings to compare with the current selection. The condition is true if any match.
- lambda (Optional, lambda): A lambda returning a boolean value. The current selection is passed in a
StringRefargument called
current.
Only one of
options and
lambda must be provided.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “select.set Action”
select.set Action
This is an Action for setting the active option using an option value.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the select to set.
- option (Required, string, templatable): The option to set the select to.
When a non-existing option value is used, a warning is logged and the state of the select is left as-is.
Section titled “select.set_index Action”
select.set_index Action
This is an Action for setting the active option using its index offset.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the select to set.
- index (Required, int, templatable): The index offset of the option to be activated.
When a non-existing index value is used, a warning is logged and the state of the select is left as-is.
Section titled “select.next Action”
select.next Action
This is an Action for selecting the next option in a select component.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the select to set.
- cycle (Optional, boolean): Whether or not to jump back to the first option
of the select when the last option is currently selected. Defaults to
true.
Section titled “select.previous Action”
select.previous Action
This is an Action for selecting the previous option in a select component.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the select to set.
- cycle (Optional, boolean): Whether or not to jump to the last option
of the select when the first option is currently selected. Defaults to
true.
Section titled “select.first Action”
select.first Action
This is an Action for selecting the first option in a select component.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the select to set.
Section titled “select.last Action”
select.last Action
This is an Action for selecting the last option in a select component.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the select to set.
Section titled “select.operation Action”
select.operation Action
This is an Action that can be used to change the active option in a select component (first, last, previous or next), using a generic templatable action call.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the select to set.
-
operation (Required, string, templatable): The operation to perform. One of
FIRST,
LAST,
PREVIOUSor
NEXT(case insensitive). When writing a lambda for this field, then return one of the following enum values:
SELECT_OP_FIRST,
SELECT_OP_LAST,
SELECT_OP_PREVIOUSor
SELECT_OP_NEXT.
-
cycle (Optional, bool, templatable): Can be used for options
NEXTand
PREVIOUSto specify whether or not to wrap around the options list when respectively the last or first option in the select is currently active.
Using Selects in LambdasSection titled “Using Selects in Lambdas”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on selects (see the full API Reference for more info).
.make_call(): Create a call for changing the select state.
Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for
the
SelectCall object. You can for example also use
call.select_first()
to select the first option or
call.select_next(true) to select the next
option with the cycle feature enabled.
.current_option(): Retrieve the currently selected option of the select. Returns
StringRef.
.size(): Retrieve the number of options in the select.
.index_of(<option value>): Retrieve the index offset for an option value.
.active_index(): Retrieve the index of the currently active option.
.at(<index offset>): Retrieve the option value at a given index offset.
.has_option(<option value>): Check if the select contains the given option value.
.has_index(<index offset>): Check if the select contains an option value for the given index offset.
ExampleSection titled “Example”
Setting up three options and set component state to selected option value.