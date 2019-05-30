AXS15231 Touch Screen Controller
The
axs15231 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the AXS15231 chip with ESPHome.
An I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
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interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.
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reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The reset pin.
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All other options from Touchscreen.