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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

AXS15231 Touch Screen Controller

The axs15231 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the AXS15231 chip with ESPHome. An I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

Base Touchscreen Configuration

Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
# Example configuration entry
touchscreen:
  platform: axs15231
  id: my_touchscreen

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

  • interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The reset pin.

  • All other options from Touchscreen.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”