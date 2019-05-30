DHT12 Temperature+Humidity Sensor
The
dht12 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your DHT12
(datasheet,
electrodragon) I²C-based sensor with ESPHome. This sensor is also called AM2320 by some sellers.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.