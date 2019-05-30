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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

DHT12 Temperature+Humidity Sensor

The dht12 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your DHT12 (datasheet, electrodragon) I²C-based sensor with ESPHome. This sensor is also called AM2320 by some sellers.

DHT12 Temperature & Humidity Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: dht12
    temperature:
      name: "Living Room Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Living Room Humidity"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”