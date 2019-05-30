The dht12 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your DHT12 (datasheet, electrodragon) I²C-based sensor with ESPHome. This sensor is also called AM2320 by some sellers.

DHT12 Temperature & Humidity Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : dht12 temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " update_interval : 60s