QMP6988 Temperature+Pressure Sensor
The
qmp6988 sensor platform allows you to use your QMP6988
(datasheet,
M5Stack) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x70.
0x56is also configurable - see datasheet.
-
iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of
OFF,
2x,
4x,
8x,
16x,
32x. Defaults to
OFF.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Oversampling OptionsSection titled “Oversampling Options”
By default, the QMP6988 sensor has been configured to measure each value 8 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:
NONE(value is skipped)
1x
2x
4x
8x(default)
16x
32x
64x