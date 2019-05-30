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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

QMP6988 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The qmp6988 sensor platform allows you to use your QMP6988 (datasheet, M5Stack) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

QMP6988 Temperature and Pressure Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: qmp6988
    temperature:
      name: "Living Room Temperature"
      oversampling: 16x
    pressure:
      name: "Living Room Pressure"
      oversampling: 16x
    address: 0x70
    update_interval: 60s
    iir_filter: 2x

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x70. 0x56 is also configurable - see datasheet.

  • iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF, 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x, 32x. Defaults to OFF.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Oversampling Options

Section titled “Oversampling Options”

By default, the QMP6988 sensor has been configured to measure each value 8 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:

  • NONE (value is skipped)
  • 1x
  • 2x
  • 4x
  • 8x (default)
  • 16x
  • 32x
  • 64x

See Also

Section titled “See Also”