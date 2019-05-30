QMP6988 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The qmp6988 sensor platform allows you to use your QMP6988 (datasheet, M5Stack) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

QMP6988 Temperature and Pressure Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : qmp6988 temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " oversampling : 16x pressure : name : " Living Room Pressure " oversampling : 16x address : 0x70 update_interval : 60s iir_filter : 2x

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x70 . 0x56 is also configurable - see datasheet.

iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF , 2x , 4x , 8x , 16x , 32x . Defaults to OFF .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

By default, the QMP6988 sensor has been configured to measure each value 8 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values: