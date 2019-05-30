Waveshare CH32V003 I/O Expander
The Waveshare IO CH32V003 component allows you to use the Waveshare I/O expansion modules based on the CH32V003 microcontroller in ESPHome. It uses the I²C Bus for communication.
The Waveshare IO CH32V003 module provides:
- 8 GPIO pins (0-7): Can be individually configured as digital inputs or digital outputs
- 1 dedicated PWM output: Single PWM channel with configurable duty cycle and safety limits
- 1 ADC input: 10-bit analog-to-digital converter for reading analog values
Once configured, you can use any of the 8 GPIO pins for digital I/O operations. Within ESPHome they emulate real internal GPIO pins and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as GPIO binary sensors and GPIO switches. The PWM output and ADC input are accessed through their dedicated components.
Any GPIO option accepting a Pin Schema can be used with the 8 digital pins.
NOTE
This I/O Expander chip is used in several Waveshare display boards since 2024.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The Waveshare IO CH32V003 is an I²C Bus slave device. Its default address is
0x24.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this component.
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the expander.
Defaults to
0x24.
- i2c_id (Optional): The I²C Bus ID if you have multiple I²C buses.
Binary Sensor ExampleSection titled “Binary Sensor Example”
Waveshare IO CH32V003 pins can be used as binary sensors for reading digital input states.
Switch ExampleSection titled “Switch Example”
Waveshare IO CH32V003 pins can be used as digital output switches.
Sensor ExampleSection titled “Sensor Example”
Read the built-in 10-bit ADC value from the Waveshare IO CH32V003’s dedicated analog input. Value returned in 0…1 range. Use reference_voltage to get voltage readings. For example, for the 3.3V bus and 3:1 voltage divider, reference voltage is 3.3V x 3 = 9.9V.
PWM Output ExampleSection titled “PWM Output Example”
The Waveshare IO CH32V003 has a single dedicated PWM output with hardware safety limits to protect connected circuits.
PWM Safety FeaturesSection titled “PWM Safety Features”
The PWM output includes configurable safety limits to protect hardware:
- safe_pwm_levels: Configure minimum and maximum duty cycle limits
- min_value (Optional, integer): Minimum PWM duty cycle (0 to 255). Defaults to
1.
- max_value (Optional, integer): Maximum PWM duty cycle (0 to 255). Defaults to
247.
- min_value (Optional, integer): Minimum PWM duty cycle (0 to 255). Defaults to
These limits ensure that PWM values are clamped to safe ranges, preventing potential hardware damage from extreme duty cycles.