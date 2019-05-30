Waveshare CH32V003 I/O Expander

The Waveshare IO CH32V003 component allows you to use the Waveshare I/O expansion modules based on the CH32V003 microcontroller in ESPHome. It uses the I²C Bus for communication.

The Waveshare IO CH32V003 module provides:

8 GPIO pins (0-7): Can be individually configured as digital inputs or digital outputs

(0-7): Can be individually configured as digital inputs or digital outputs 1 dedicated PWM output : Single PWM channel with configurable duty cycle and safety limits

: Single PWM channel with configurable duty cycle and safety limits 1 ADC input: 10-bit analog-to-digital converter for reading analog values

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 GPIO pins for digital I/O operations. Within ESPHome they emulate real internal GPIO pins and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as GPIO binary sensors and GPIO switches. The PWM output and ADC input are accessed through their dedicated components.

Any GPIO option accepting a Pin Schema can be used with the 8 digital pins.

NOTE This I/O Expander chip is used in several Waveshare display boards since 2024.

The Waveshare IO CH32V003 is an I²C Bus slave device. Its default address is 0x24 .

waveshare_io_ch32v003 : - id : wave_hub address : 0x24 i2c_id : bus_a

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this component.

( , ID): The id to use for this component. address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the expander. Defaults to 0x24 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the expander. Defaults to . i2c_id (Optional): The I²C Bus ID if you have multiple I²C buses.

Binary Sensor Example Section titled “Binary Sensor Example”

Waveshare IO CH32V003 pins can be used as binary sensors for reading digital input states.

# Example configuration binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " IO Pin 0 Input " id : wave_pin_0 pin : waveshare_io_ch32v003 : wave_hub number : 0 mode : INPUT inverted : false

Waveshare IO CH32V003 pins can be used as digital output switches.

# Example configuration switch : - platform : gpio name : " IO Pin 1 Output " id : wave_pin_1 pin : waveshare_io_ch32v003 : wave_hub number : 1 mode : OUTPUT inverted : false

Read the built-in 10-bit ADC value from the Waveshare IO CH32V003’s dedicated analog input. Value returned in 0…1 range. Use reference_voltage to get voltage readings. For example, for the 3.3V bus and 3:1 voltage divider, reference voltage is 3.3V x 3 = 9.9V.

# Example configuration sensor : - platform : waveshare_io_ch32v003 waveshare_io_ch32v003_id : wave_hub id : wave_adc name : " Battery level " reference_voltage : 9.9

PWM Output Example Section titled “PWM Output Example”

The Waveshare IO CH32V003 has a single dedicated PWM output with hardware safety limits to protect connected circuits.

# Example configuration: Dedicated PWM output with safety limits i2c : id : bus_a sda : GPIO8 scl : GPIO9 waveshare_io_ch32v003 : - id : wave_hub address : 0x24 # default address is 0x24 i2c_id : bus_a output : - platform : waveshare_io_ch32v003 waveshare_io_ch32v003_id : wave_hub id : wave_pwm inverted : true # Example: PWM is inverted on ESP32S3-Touch-LCD-7B board safe_pwm_levels : min_value : 1 # Example: safe level for power_supply component to work max_value : 247 # Example: safe level for ESP32S3-Touch-LCD-7B board light : - platform : monochromatic id : pwm_light name : " PWM Light " output : wave_pwm default_transition_length : 0.5s

PWM Safety Features Section titled “PWM Safety Features”

The PWM output includes configurable safety limits to protect hardware:

safe_pwm_levels : Configure minimum and maximum duty cycle limits min_value (Optional, integer): Minimum PWM duty cycle (0 to 255). Defaults to 1 . max_value (Optional, integer): Maximum PWM duty cycle (0 to 255). Defaults to 247 .

: Configure minimum and maximum duty cycle limits

These limits ensure that PWM values are clamped to safe ranges, preventing potential hardware damage from extreme duty cycles.