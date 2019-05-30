Template Switch
The
template switch platform allows you to create simple switches out of just actions and
an optional value lambda. Once defined, it will automatically appear in Home Assistant
as a switch and can be controlled through the frontend.
Possible return values for the optional lambda:
return true;if the switch should be reported as ON.
return false;if the switch should be reported as OFF.
return {};if the last state should be repeated.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current state of the switch.
-
turn_on_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests the switch to be turned on.
-
turn_off_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests the switch to be turned off.
-
optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template switch will immediately update the reported state. Defaults to
false.
-
assumed_state (Optional, boolean): Whether the true state of the switch is not known. This will make the Home Assistant frontend show buttons for both ON and OFF actions, instead of hiding one of them when the switch is ON/OFF. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Switch.
Section titled “switch.template.publish Action”
switch.template.publish Action
You can also publish a state to a template switch from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
switch.template.publish action.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the template switch.
- state (Required, boolean, templatable): The state to publish.
NOTE
This action can also be written in lambdas, the parameter of the
publish_state method denotes if
the switch is currently on or off: