MAX31865 Platinum RTD Temperature Sensor

The max31865 temperature sensor allows you to use your max31865 RTD temperature sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome

MAX31865 Sensor. Image by Adafruit

As the communication with the MAX31865 is done using SPI, you need to have an spi bus in your configuration with both miso_pin and mosi_pin set.

VIN connects to 5V ( 3V3 will output 3.3V), or directly connect 3V3 to 3.3V

connects to 5V ( will output 3.3V), or directly connect to 3.3V 3Vo is not used by ESPHome

is not used by ESPHome GND connects to ground

connects to ground CLK connects to the SPI clk_pin

connects to the SPI SDO connects to the SPI miso_pin

connects to the SPI SDI connects to the SPI mosi_pin

connects to the SPI CS connects to a free GPIO pin

connects to a free GPIO pin RDY is not used by ESPHome

# Example configuration entry spi : miso_pin : D0 mosi_pin : D1 clk_pin : D2 sensor : - platform : max31865 name : " Living Room Temperature " cs_pin : D3 reference_resistance : 430 Ω rtd_nominal_resistance : 100 Ω