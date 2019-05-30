FT5X06 Touch Screen Controller

The ft5x06 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the ft5x06 chip with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the Seeed Studio Sensecap Indicator.

ft5x06 touchscreen in Seeed Studio Sensecap Indicator.

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example configuration entry touchscreen : platform : ft5x06 id : my_touchscreen