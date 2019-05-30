FT5X06 Touch Screen Controller
The
ft5x06 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the ft5x06 chip with ESPHome.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
This controller is used in the Seeed Studio Sensecap Indicator.
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
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rotation (Optional): Set the rotation of the touchscreen. By default this will be set to match the display associated with the touchscreen, but this allows more control. Choices are
0,
90,
180and
270.
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interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use as the interrupt pin. This pin is used to detect when the touchscreen has new data available. If not set, the touchscreen will be polled instead of using interrupts.
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All other options from Touchscreen.