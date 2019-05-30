Changelog - Version 1.10.0
Native APISection titled “Native API”
This release brings with it lots of goodies, but most important is the native API. MQTT has been the only way this project communicated with Home Assistant for a while now. And MQTT is a great protocol to get started, but it always had problems:
- Another service to install - Users would need to install an MQTT broker in order to get started.
- MQTT Discovery - Home Assistant’s MQTT discovery has been great, but always had problems like retained messages etc.
- Inefficient - A typical MQTT message for sending a binary sensor state is about 70 bytes long, and the MQTT library we used was quite inefficient with runtime memory allocation too.
So I decided to do something against that: ESPHome now features a native protocol (based on TCP+protocol buffers) that addresses these issues and has a component on the Home Assistant side too.
Does this mean MQTT will be removed?
No! MQTT is an awesome protocol with easy integration for many tools like Node-RED and custom MQTT clients. This native API is only for replacing communications with Home Assistant, so if anything gets removed it’s MQTT auto discovery for Home Assistant. Of course both can be used together at the same time too.
Should I switch to the native API immediately?
You definitely can, but a word of warning first: The MQTT implementation has seen tons of fixes for small quirks in how the ESP SDK works. From my own testing, the native API seems to be quite stable - but I’m sure it’ll take a bit of time to find+fix some final bugs.
How do I migrate from MQTT?
First, make sure you run at least Home Assistant 0.85.0 (currently a beta release). Then, go through the migration guide here (removed).
Python 3 CompatibilitySection titled “Python 3 Compatibility”
PlatformIO has finally implemented python 3 support after some quick changes, ESPHome is now also compatible with python 3.5+. So with this new release you can try ESPHome with Python 3 already. Just make sure to install the development version of platformio first:
I don’t particularly like python 2, and in a year’s time support for it will officially be ended. So the plan for ESPHome is to drop python 2 as soon as possible. Once platformio releases version 4.0 (with python 3 support), I will go through and check everything still works. Maybe ESPHome will support python 2 for 1 or 2 releases after that but really I want to drop support for python 2 as soon as possible.
Dashboard & Hass.io Addon UpdatesSection titled “Dashboard & Hass.io Addon Updates”
The dashboard and Hass.io addon have seen a lot of ❤️ in this release: The dashboard has seen tons of small changes to make the user experience better and the Hass.io addon has been completely re-written with the Hass.io Community Addon Images as the base.
- The dashboard now features a built-in YAML editor.
- Configuration wizard now shows a list of boards directly, so you just have to choose them from a dropdown.
- Hass.io Addon: You can log in using your Home Assistant credentials now.
- And many more changes (colored logs, auto-scroll, node status, update notifications, …)
Rename: Section titled “Rename: esphome{lib,yaml} -> ESPHome”
esphome{lib,yaml} -> ESPHome
The name esphomelib and esphomeyaml were too technical, and this project has changed a lot since the first published release (the yaml part didn’t even exist back then). So … the project is being re-branded slightly:
- esphomeyaml -> ESPHome
- esphomelib -> ESPHome Core
- esphomedocs -> ESPHome Docs
As you see, the yaml project is now getting the “fancy” name, because that’s by far the best way to use this framework. As part of this change, using the core framework directly from code (without YAML) is being deprecated, the API docs have long been inaccurate now and users should really switch over to ESPHome through YAML
Of course that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to write custom code. In fact, this release also contains lots of new guides and changes to make creating custom components much easier. The goal is to have a project where users can use YAML for the boring boilerplate code but can completely customize everything with custom components.
This migration is of course huge - almost every single file in the code+docs base has
esphome{lib,yaml} somewhere
in it, so it will take time until the next release for this to be finished.
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Previously, esphomelib would by default only publish every 15th sensor value in order to provide averaged values.
However, that often confused users and I now decided to remove it and set the default update interval of
all components to
60sinstead of the previous
15s. You can get back the old behavior by setting
- The fastled effects have been renamed to
addressable_for the new Neopixelbus integration. See the validation error message for more info.
Other notable changesSection titled “Other notable changes”
-
You can now configured multiple WiFi networks to connect to. The best one will be chosen automatically. This is along with a complete rewrite of the WiFi component which now interacts directly with the ESP SDK. (Connecting to Multiple Networks)
-
GPIO Switches have a new option
restore_modeto configure how their values should be restored on boot. (Gpio)
-
Added Substitutions to reduce repeating across configs.
-
Validation error messages are now displayed even better. Now all errors are shown with the exact context where the error appeared. Try it, it’s so much better. Next step will be to upgrade to a better YAML reader to provide better error messages when the YAML syntax is invalid.
-
Added a bunch of guides (and helpers) for creating custom components. Also new:
esphomeyaml.libraries,
esphomeyaml.includesand
esphomeyaml.platformio_options(Esphome)
-
Saved a lot of flash space on ESP8266 boards. Previously, platformio would allocate about 1/4 of flash for SPIFFS, but esphomelib doesn’t use that so now you have that as extra storage. Thanks
@brandond [http://github.com/brandond](http://github.com/brandond)
-
You can now use Home Assistant to get time in ESPHome, so no more need for SNTP. See Time.
Release 1.10.1 - January 13Section titled “Release 1.10.1 - January 13”
- docs: Fix substitutions example & api intro text esphome.io#117 by @thubot
- lib: Fix while action not resetting is_running esphome-core#378
- lib: Fix remote transmitter ESP32 repeat wait esphome-core#376
- lib: Fix addressable lights esphome-core#375
- yaml: Fix ESP32 not decoding stacktrace on broken PC esphome#330
- docs: Fixed missing link to BME cookbook esphome.io#120 by @Mynasru
- lib: Fix addressable flicker effect esphome-core#383
- lib: NeoPixelBus: fix handling of white color component esphome-core#384 by @badbadc0ffee
- lib: Fix trigger not being optional esphome-core#381
- docs: Add WiFi fast connect esphome.io#121
- yaml: Fix AsyncTCP compilation on ESP32 with Arduino breaking change esphome#334
- yaml: Fix show logs with MQTT and dashboard esphome#332
- lib: Add WiFi fast connect mode esphome-core#385
- lib: Fix API Server has deep sleep esphome-core#386
- yaml: Introduce wifi fast connect mode esphome#333
- lib: Fix GPIO Switch not handling inverted esphome-core#387
- lib: Expose NeoPixelBus Controller esphome-core#388
- yaml: Pin platformio platforms esphome#335
- lib: Fix ble tracker compile error esphome-core#390
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- docs: CSE7766 Update Interval esphome.io#91
- docs: add baud_rate; typo on sensor type esphome.io#90 by @drewp
- docs: Fix docs for LCD display strftime esphome.io#95
- lib: Make CSE7766 a polling sensor esphome-core#305
- lib: Supply clang-format file for contributors esphome-core#290
- yaml: Time SNTP validate server format esphome#254
- yaml: Fix GPIO input schema validator esphome#253
- lib: Implement custom sensor platform esphome-core#274
- lib: Only compile code stuff if necessary esphome-core#309
- yaml: [Huge] Util Refactor, Dashboard Improvements, Hass.io Auth API, Better Validation Errors, Conditions, Custom Platforms, Substitutions esphome#234
- docs: Fix copy paste error esphome.io#100 by @oscar-b
- lib: Fix large JSON payloads being cut off esphome-core#323 by @quazzie
- docs: Add Wikipedia link to tz database zones list esphome.io#105 by @apeeters
- docs: Add pins for Shelly 2 esphome.io#103 by @oscar-b
- lib: Native Esphomelib API esphome-core#322
- yaml: Add native ESPHome API esphome#265
- lib: Add support for MAX31855 sensor esphome-core#310 by @sherbang
- docs: Documentation for MAX31855 sensor esphome.io#97 by @sherbang
- lib: Fix typo in Output Switch esphome-core#307
- lib: Fix PCA9685 with many channels esphome-core#304
- docs: Fixed typo in Sonoff R2 Cover example esphome.io#112 by @voicevon
- lib: Dump native API Server config on boot esphome-core#338 by @voicevon
- lib: Split Automation headers from implementation esphome-core#349
- lib: Travis update esphome-core#350
- lib: Fix API Server logs esphome-core#347
- lib: WiFi Better logging for ESP8266 esphome-core#346
- lib: API Server Watchdog esphome-core#345
- lib: GPIO Switch Restore Mode esphome-core#344
- lib: Fix Remote Receiver Overflow for ESP8266 esphome-core#348
- yaml: Api fixes esphome#289
- yaml: Fix host network esphome#280
- yaml: Fix ESP8266 verbose logging esphome#291
- yaml: API Server Watchdog esphome#290
- lib: Implement Addressable Lights Base esphome-core#243
- yaml: Disable SPIFFS to save flash space esphome#288
- yaml: Fix MQTT message trigger esphome#282
- yaml: GPIO Switch Restore Mode esphome#287
- yaml: Addressable Lights esphome#294
- yaml: Toggle Auto-Update Check With Environment Variable esphome#292
- yaml: Make compatible with python 3 esphome#281
- docs: Fix copy/paste error in turn_off_action esphome.io#113 by @wutr
- yaml: GPIO Switch Fix restore_mode validator esphome#296 by @yottatsa
- yaml: Fixes for Python 3 Compatibility esphome#297
- lib: Stop old template action when new one is started esphome-core#354
- lib: Add APDS-9960 support esphome-core#286
- lib: Change default update interval to 60 seconds esphome-core#356
- lib: ESP32 Ethernet support esphome-core#288
- lib: Add ULN2003 support esphome-core#301
- lib: Add clean discovery option to simplify transition to native API esphome-core#357
- yaml: Add clean MQTT discovery option for native API esphome#302
- yaml: Add APDS9960 Support esphome#300
- lib: Add neopixelbus component esphome-core#352
- yaml: Add neopixelbus component esphome#303
- yaml: Add support for MAX31855 sensor esphome#258 by @sherbang
- yaml: ULN2003 Support esphome#304
- yaml: Add ESP32 Ethernet Support esphome#301
- docs: total_daily_energy doesn’t have pin option esphome.io#114 by @oscar-b
- docs: Getting started HassIO - USD device discovery esphome.io#110 by @DavidDeSloovere
- docs: Mismatch in example and text esphome.io#109 by @wellsi
- docs: BME280 environment cookbook entry esphome.io#107 by @Mynasru
- docs: Update getting_started_command_line.rst esphome.io#102 by @doskoi
- docs: Updated the multi click example code block esphome.io#92 by @cooljimy84
- docs: Add step to setting up devices esphome.io#101 by @magnusoverli
- yaml: Update beta config esphome#305
- yaml: Fix component.update action esphome#308
- yaml: OTA don’t error when upgrading from no password to password mode esphome#309
- yaml: use full space on small devices esphome#310 by @escoand
- lib: Fix interval compilation error esphome-core#364
- yaml: Fix interval trigger esphome#313