ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy Tracker Hub
The
esp32_ble_tracker component creates a global hub so that you can track bluetooth low energy devices
using your ESP32 node.
See Setting up devices for information on how you can determine the MAC address of a device and track it using ESPHome.
WARNING
The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.
NOTE
The first time this component is enabled for an ESP32, the code partition needs to be resized. Please flash the ESP32 via USB when adding this to your configuration. After that, you can use OTA updates again.
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scan_parameters (Optional): Advanced parameters for configuring the scan behavior of the ESP32. See also this guide by Texas Instruments for reference.
-
interval (Optional, Time): The interval between each consecutive scan window. This is the time the ESP spends on each of the 3 BLE advertising channels. Defaults to
320ms.
-
window (Optional, Time): The time the ESP is actively listening for packets on a channel during each scan interval. If this is close to the
intervalvalue, the ESP will spend more time listening to packets (but also consume more power). Defaults to
30ms
-
duration (Optional, Time): The duration of each complete scan. This has no real impact on the device but can be used to debug the BLE stack. Defaults to
5min.
-
active (Optional, boolean): Whether to actively send scan requests to request more data after having received an advertising packet. With some devices this is necessary to receive all data, but also drains those devices’ power a bit more. Some devices don’t need this, in that case you can save power and RF pollution by setting it to
false. Defaults to
true.
-
continuous (Optional, boolean): Whether to scan continuously (forever) or to only scan when asked to start a scan (with start_scan action). Defaults to
true.
-
-
software_coexistence (Optional, boolean): When enabled, software coexistence will briefly prioritize Bluetooth over Wi-Fi during the initial establishment of BLE connections, which can improve reliability. Only available if
wificomponent is configured. Defaults to
true.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this ESP32 BLE Hub.
-
max_connections (Optional, int): DEPRECATED - This option has been moved to the Esp32 Ble component. Please configure
max_connectionsthere instead. This option is kept for backward compatibility only. This option will be removed in ESPHome 2026.10.0.
Automations:
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on_ble_advertise (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a Bluetooth advertising is received. See
on_ble_advertiseTrigger.
-
on_ble_manufacturer_data_advertise (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a Bluetooth advertising with manufacturer data is received. See
on_ble_manufacturer_data_advertiseTrigger.
-
on_ble_service_data_advertise (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a Bluetooth advertising with service data is received. See
on_ble_service_data_advertiseTrigger.
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on_scan_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a BLE scan has completed (the duration of the scan). This works with continuous set to true or false.
ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy Tracker AutomationSection titled “ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy Tracker Automation”
Section titled “on_ble_advertise Trigger”
on_ble_advertise Trigger
This automation will be triggered when a Bluetooth advertising is received. A variable
x of type
API Reference: esp32_ble_tracker::ESPBTDevice is passed to the automation for use in lambdas.
- mac_address (Optional, list of MAC Address): The MAC address to filter for this automation.
- See Automation.
Section titled “on_ble_manufacturer_data_advertise Trigger”
on_ble_manufacturer_data_advertise Trigger
This automation will be triggered when a Bluetooth advertising with manufacturer data is received. A
variable
x of type
std::vector<uint8_t> is passed to the automation for use in lambdas.
- mac_address (Optional, MAC Address): The MAC address to filter for this automation.
- manufacturer_id (Required, string): 16 bit, 32 bit, or 128 bit BLE Manufacturer ID.
- See Automation.
Section titled “on_ble_service_data_advertise Trigger”
on_ble_service_data_advertise Trigger
This automation will be triggered when a Bluetooth advertising with service data is received. A
variable
x of type
std::vector<uint8_t> is passed to the automation for use in lambdas.
- mac_address (Optional, MAC Address): The MAC address to filter for this automation.
- service_uuid (Required, string): 16 bit, 32 bit, or 128 bit BLE Service UUID.
- See Automation.
Section titled “on_scan_end Trigger”
on_scan_end Trigger
This automation will be triggered when a Bluetooth scanning sequence has completed. If running with continuous set to true, this will trigger every time the scan completes (the duration of a scan).
-
None
-
See Automation.
Section titled “esp32_ble_tracker.start_scan Action”
esp32_ble_tracker.start_scan Action
Start a Bluetooth scan. If there is a scan already in progress, then the action is ignored.
- continuous (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to start the scan in continuous mode. Defaults to
false
NOTE
This action can also be written in lambdas:
Section titled “esp32_ble_tracker.stop_scan Action”
esp32_ble_tracker.stop_scan Action
Stops the bluetooth scanning. It can be started again with the above start scan action.
Use on single-core chipsSection titled “Use on single-core chips”
On dual-core devices the WiFi component runs on core 1, while this component runs on core 0.
When using this component on single core chips such as the ESP32-C3 both WiFi and
ble_tracker must run on
the same core, and this has been known to cause issues when connecting to WiFi. A work-around for this is to
enable the tracker only while the native API is connected. The following config will achieve this:
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
- ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy Scanner
- ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy RSSI Sensor
- b-parasite
- Xiaomi Mijia BLE Sensors
- Xiaomi Miscale Sensors
- Inkbird IBS-TH1, IBS-TH1 Mini, and IBS-TH2 BLE Sensor
- Mopeka Pro Check BLE Sensor
- RuuviTag Open Source BLE Sensor
- BLE Client
- Bluetooth Proxy
- ESP32 BLE for Arduino by Neil Kolban.
- API Reference: esp32_ble_tracker.h