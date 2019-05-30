The MAX6956 component allows you to use MAX6956 I/O expanders (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.

The max6956 exists in 2 versions 20 or 28 ports, depending on the packaging. Once configured, you can use any of the 20 or 28 pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch. Interrupt-on-change for inputs is not possible.

Pins can also be individualy configured as led driver and used with Light components. Current value can be set globaly or for each pin, through 16 possible levels. Driving RGB led requires 3 pins.

Any option accepting a Pin Schema can theoretically be used.

MAX6956 I/O Expander.

The max6956 is an I²C Bus slave. Its address is configured using A0 and A1 hardware pins from 0x40 to 0x4F.

max6956 : - id : max6956_1 address : 0x40 i2c_id : bus_a

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this max6956 component.

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x40 .

i2c_id (Optional): The I²C Bus ID Defaults to false

brightness_global (Optional): Set the value of the current to be sink by all pins configured as led driver. Defaults to 0

brightness_mode (Optional): Define if the current to be sink will be confgured globaly or per pin configured as led driver. Defaults to global

Binary Sensor Example Section titled “Binary Sensor Example”

max6956 pins can be use as binary sensor. Individual pullup are supported.

# Example configuration binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " MaxIn Pin 4 " id : In_4 pin : max6956 : max6956_1 number : 4 mode : input : true pullup : true inverted : False

max6956 pins can be use as switch.

# Example configuration switch : - platform : gpio name : " MaxIn Pin 8 " id : In_8 pin : max6956 : max6956_1 number : 8 mode : output : true inverted : False

Led driver Example Section titled “Led driver Example”

max6956 can control a constant-current sink to drive leds, with 16 equal steps from 1.5mA to 24mA.

# Example configuration : pin as led driver, current globaly i2c : id : bus_a sda : GPIOXX scl : GPIOXX switch : - platform : template name : " Led " id : MaxOut4 optimistic : true turn_on_action : - output.turn_on : maxOut_pin4 turn_off_action : - output.turn_off : maxOut_pin4 number : - platform : template name : " Global brightness " id : global_brightness optimistic : true min_value : 0 max_value : 15 initial_value : 1 step : 1 mode : slider on_value : - max6956.set_brightness_global : id : max6956_1 brightness_global : !lambda return x; max6956 : - id : max6956_1 address : 0x40 i2c_id : bus_a brightness_mode : global brightness_global : 5 #output to use output : - platform : max6956 pin : 4 id : maxOut_pin4 #led binded to output light : - platform : monochromatic id : Light_1 output : maxOut_pin4