MAX6956 I/O Expander
The MAX6956 component allows you to use MAX6956 I/O expanders (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.
The
max6956 exists in 2 versions 20 or 28 ports, depending on the packaging.
Once configured, you can use any of the 20 or 28 pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin
and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch. Interrupt-on-change for inputs is not possible.
Pins can also be individualy configured as led driver and used with Light components. Current value can be set globaly or for each pin, through 16 possible levels. Driving RGB led requires 3 pins.
Any option accepting a Pin Schema can theoretically be used.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
max6956 is an I²C Bus slave. Its address is configured using A0 and A1 hardware pins from 0x40 to 0x4F.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this
max6956component.
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x40.
-
i2c_id (Optional): The I²C Bus ID Defaults to
false
-
brightness_global (Optional): Set the value of the current to be sink by all pins configured as led driver. Defaults to
0
-
brightness_mode (Optional): Define if the current to be sink will be confgured globaly or per pin configured as led driver. Defaults to
global
Binary Sensor ExampleSection titled “Binary Sensor Example”
max6956 pins can be use as binary sensor. Individual pullup are supported.
Switch ExampleSection titled “Switch Example”
max6956 pins can be use as switch.
Led driver ExampleSection titled “Led driver Example”
max6956 can control a constant-current sink to drive leds, with 16 equal steps from 1.5mA to 24mA.