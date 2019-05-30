Peacefair PZEM-00X DC Energy Monitor

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The pzemdc sensor platform allows you to use various DC Peacefair PZEM energy monitors with ESPHome. The supported models are: PZEM-003, PZEM-014, PZEM-016 and PZEM-017.

The communication with this component is via a UART. You must therefore have a uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

PZEM-0xx Energy Monitor.

# Example configuration entry uart : tx_pin : D1 rx_pin : D2 baud_rate : 9600 stop_bits : 2 sensor : - platform : pzemdc current : name : " PZEM-003 Current " voltage : name : " PZEM-003 Voltage " power : name : " PZEM-003 Power " energy : name : " PZEM-003 Energy " update_interval : 60s

current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

power (Optional): Use the power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

energy (Optional): Use the energy value of the sensor in kWh. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to 1 .

This action resets the total energy value of the pzemdc device with the given ID when executed.