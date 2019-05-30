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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Peacefair PZEM-00X DC Energy Monitor

NOTE

This page is incomplete and could use some work. If you want to contribute, please see our developer site. This page is missing:

  • Images/screenshots/example configs of this device being used in action.

The pzemdc sensor platform allows you to use various DC Peacefair PZEM energy monitors with ESPHome. The supported models are: PZEM-003, PZEM-014, PZEM-016 and PZEM-017.

The communication with this component is via a UART. You must therefore have a uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

PZEM-0xx Energy Monitor. 
# Example configuration entry
uart:
  tx_pin: D1
  rx_pin: D2
  baud_rate: 9600
  stop_bits: 2


sensor:
  - platform: pzemdc
    current:
      name: "PZEM-003 Current"
    voltage:
      name: "PZEM-003 Voltage"
    power:
      name: "PZEM-003 Power"
    energy:
      name: "PZEM-003 Energy"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • power (Optional): Use the power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

  • energy (Optional): Use the energy value of the sensor in kWh. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to 1.

pzemdc.reset_energy Action

Section titled “pzemdc.reset_energy Action”

This action resets the total energy value of the pzemdc device with the given ID when executed.

on_...:
  then:
    - pzemdc.reset_energy: pzemdc_1

See Also

Section titled “See Also”