Peacefair PZEM-00X DC Energy Monitor
NOTE
This page is incomplete and could use some work. If you want to contribute, please see our developer site. This page is missing:
- Images/screenshots/example configs of this device being used in action.
The
pzemdc sensor platform allows you to use various DC Peacefair PZEM energy monitors
with ESPHome. The supported models are: PZEM-003, PZEM-014, PZEM-016 and PZEM-017.
The communication with this component is via a UART.
You must therefore have a
uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set
to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
power (Optional): Use the power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.
-
energy (Optional): Use the energy value of the sensor in kWh. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to
1.
Section titled “pzemdc.reset_energy Action”
pzemdc.reset_energy Action
This action resets the total energy value of the pzemdc device with the given ID when executed.