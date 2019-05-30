The web_server component creates a simple web server on the node that can be accessed through any browser and a simple REST API. Please note that enabling this component will take up a lot of memory and may decrease stability, especially on ESP8266.

Web server version 1

Web server version 2

Web server version 3

To navigate to the web server in your browser, either use the IP address of the node or use <node_name>.local/ (note the trailing forward slash) via mDNS.

# Example configuration entry web_server : port : 80

port (Optional, int): The port the web server should open its socket on.

css_url (Optional, url): The URL that should be used for the CSS stylesheet. Defaults to https://oi.esphome.io/v1/webserver-v1.min.css (updates will go to v2 , v3 , etc). Can be set to empty string.

css_include (Optional, local file): Path to local file to be included in web server index page. Contents of this file will be served as /0.css and used as CSS stylesheet by internal webserver. Useful when building device without internet access, where you want to use built-in AP and webserver.

js_url (Optional, url): The URL that should be used for the JS script. Defaults to https://oi.esphome.io/v1/webserver-v1.min.js. Can be set to empty string.

js_include (Optional, local file): Path to local file to be included in web server index page. Contents of this file will be served as /0.js and used as JS script by internal webserver. Useful when building device without internet access, where you want to use built-in AP and webserver.

auth (Optional): Enables a simple Digest authentication with username and password. username ( Required , string): The username to use for authentication. password ( Required , string): The password to check for authentication.

include_internal (Optional, boolean): Whether internal entities should be displayed on the web interface. Defaults to false .

enable_private_network_access (Optional, boolean): Enables support for Private Network Access and the Private Network Access Permission Prompt. Defaults to true .

log (Optional, boolean): Turn on or off the log feature inside webserver. Defaults to true .

ota (Optional, boolean): Explicitly disable OTA updates through the web server interface. Only accepts false . This option is typically used when you have both web_server and captive_portal configured, and you want OTA updates to be available only through the captive portal. Since captive_portal automatically loads the web server OTA platform, setting this to false prevents OTA access through the regular web interface while maintaining it for captive portal access. To enable OTA for web server, use the web_server OTA platform instead.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

local (Optional, boolean): Include supporting javascript locally allowing it to work without internet access. Defaults to false .

compression (Optional, string): The compression algorithm used for embedded web assets when local is enabled. Options are gzip or br (Brotli). Brotli provides smaller embedded web assets (~10% smaller than gzip), but some browsers only support Brotli over HTTPS connections. Since ESPHome devices typically serve over HTTP, gzip is recommended for maximum compatibility. Defaults to gzip .

version (Optional, string): 1 , 2 or 3 . Version 1 displays as a table. Version 2 uses web components and has more functionality. Version 3 uses HA-Styling. Defaults to 2 .

sorting_groups (Optional, list): Available only on version: 3 . A list of group ID’s and names to group the entities. See Webserver Entity Grouping. id ( Required , ID): Manually specify the ID used for the group. name ( Required , string): A string representing the group name which is displayed as the header of the group sorting_weight (Optional, float): A float representing the weight of the group. A group with a smaller sorting_weight will be displayed first. Defaults to 50



To conserve flash size, the CSS and JS files used on the root page to show a simple user interface are externally hosted at oi.esphome.io. If you want to use your own service, use the css_url and js_url options in your configuration.

NOTE OTA Updates via Web Interface The ota option has been moved from the web_server component to its own OTA platform. To enable OTA updates through the web interface, use the new web_server OTA platform: # Enable OTA updates via web interface ota : - platform : web_server To explicitly disable OTA updates for the web server while keeping them enabled for captive portal (useful when captive portal is configured since it automatically enables web server OTA): # Disable OTA updates for web_server only # Captive portal will still have OTA access since it auto-loads the web server OTA platform web_server : ota : false captive_portal : # This component automatically enables OTA See Web Server for more information.

Enabling HTTP authentication:

# Example configuration entry web_server : port : 80 auth : username : !secret web_server_username password : !secret web_server_password

IMPORTANT Always enable authentication when using the web server. See the Security Best Practices guide for recommendations.

Use version 1 user interface:

# Example configuration entry web_server : port : 80 version : 1

No internet/intranet required on the clients (all assets are inlined, compressed and served from flash):

# Example configuration entry web_server : local : true

Disabling OTA updates for web server while using captive portal (common security setup):

# Example configuration entry web_server : port : 80 ota : false # Disables OTA through regular web interface # Captive portal automatically enables web server OTA platform # OTA will only be accessible when captive portal is active captive_portal :

The following assume copies of the files with local paths - which are config dependent.

Example web_server version 1 configuration with CSS and JS included from a local folder. CSS and JS URL’s are set to empty value, so no internet access is needed for this device to show it’s web interface.

web_server : port : 80 version : 1 css_include : " <some_folder>/webserver-v1.min.css " css_url : "" js_include : " <some_folder>/webserver-v1.min.js " js_url : ""

Example web_server version 2 configuration with JS included from a local file. CSS and JS URL’s are set to empty value, so no internet access is needed for this device to show it’s web interface. V2 embeds the css within the js file so is not required, however you could include your own CSS.

# Example configuration entry v2 web_server : js_include : " ./v2/www.js " js_url : "" version : 2

Copy https://oi.esphome.io/v2/www.js to a V2 folder in your yaml folder.

Version 3 features Section titled “Version 3 features”

Version 3 supports the sorting of the entities. You can set a sorting_weight on each entity. Smaller numbers will be displayed first, defaults to 50. My Sensor 2 is displayed before My Sensor 1

Example configuration:

sensor : - platform : template name : " My Sensor 1 " web_server : sorting_weight : 10 - platform : template name : " My Sensor 2 " web_server : sorting_weight : -1

Version 3 of the web_server allows for grouping of entities in custom groups. Groups can be sorted by providing a sorting_weight . Groups with a smaller sorting_weight will be displayed first. If you don’t provide a web_server_sorting_group on the component, the entity_category will be used as the group.

Example configuration:

web_server : version : 3 sorting_groups : - id : sorting_group_time_settings name : " Time Settings " sorting_weight : 10 - id : sorting_group_number_settings name : " Number settings " sorting_weight : 20 datetime : - platform : template ... web_server : sorting_group_id : sorting_group_time_settings number : - platform : template ... web_server : sorting_group_id : sorting_group_number_settings

Number in slider mode Section titled “Number in slider mode”

You can change the value by moving the slider. If you wish to enter a precise number you can click and hold the current value. A popup input field will appear where you can enter a number and confirm your input by pressing the enter key.

Expand Controls and Logs Section titled “Expand Controls and Logs”

By double-clicking on any group header you can expand the controls to fill up the whole screen. You can do the same for the logs.

Expanded Controls

Expanded Logs

Sensor value graph Section titled “Sensor value graph”

By clicking on any sensor it will expand a graph with the historical values for that sensor.