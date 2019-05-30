Web Server Component
The
web_server component creates a simple web server on the node that can be accessed
through any browser and a simple REST API. Please note that enabling this component
will take up a lot of memory and may decrease stability, especially on ESP8266.
To navigate to the web server in your browser, either use the IP address of the node or
use
<node_name>.local/ (note the trailing forward slash) via mDNS.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
port (Optional, int): The port the web server should open its socket on.
-
css_url (Optional, url): The URL that should be used for the CSS stylesheet. Defaults to https://oi.esphome.io/v1/webserver-v1.min.css (updates will go to
v2,
v3, etc). Can be set to empty string.
-
css_include (Optional, local file): Path to local file to be included in web server index page. Contents of this file will be served as
/0.cssand used as CSS stylesheet by internal webserver. Useful when building device without internet access, where you want to use built-in AP and webserver.
-
js_url (Optional, url): The URL that should be used for the JS script. Defaults to https://oi.esphome.io/v1/webserver-v1.min.js. Can be set to empty string.
-
js_include (Optional, local file): Path to local file to be included in web server index page. Contents of this file will be served as
/0.jsand used as JS script by internal webserver. Useful when building device without internet access, where you want to use built-in AP and webserver.
-
auth (Optional): Enables a simple Digest authentication with username and password.
- username (Required, string): The username to use for authentication.
- password (Required, string): The password to check for authentication.
-
include_internal (Optional, boolean): Whether
internalentities should be displayed on the web interface. Defaults to
false.
-
enable_private_network_access (Optional, boolean): Enables support for Private Network Access and the Private Network Access Permission Prompt. Defaults to
true.
-
log (Optional, boolean): Turn on or off the log feature inside webserver. Defaults to
true.
-
ota (Optional, boolean): Explicitly disable OTA updates through the web server interface. Only accepts
false. This option is typically used when you have both
web_serverand
captive_portalconfigured, and you want OTA updates to be available only through the captive portal. Since
captive_portalautomatically loads the web server OTA platform, setting this to
falseprevents OTA access through the regular web interface while maintaining it for captive portal access. To enable OTA for web server, use the
web_serverOTA platform instead.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
local (Optional, boolean): Include supporting javascript locally allowing it to work without internet access. Defaults to
false.
-
compression (Optional, string): The compression algorithm used for embedded web assets when
localis enabled. Options are
gzipor
br(Brotli). Brotli provides smaller embedded web assets (~10% smaller than gzip), but some browsers only support Brotli over HTTPS connections. Since ESPHome devices typically serve over HTTP, gzip is recommended for maximum compatibility. Defaults to
gzip.
-
version (Optional, string):
1,
2or
3. Version 1 displays as a table. Version 2 uses web components and has more functionality. Version 3 uses HA-Styling. Defaults to
2.
-
sorting_groups (Optional, list): Available only on
version: 3. A list of group ID’s and names to group the entities. See Webserver Entity Grouping.
- id (Required, ID): Manually specify the ID used for the group.
- name (Required, string): A string representing the group name which is displayed as the header of the group
- sorting_weight (Optional, float): A float representing the weight of the group. A group with a smaller
sorting_weightwill be displayed first. Defaults to
50
To conserve flash size, the CSS and JS files used on the root page to show a simple user
interface are externally hosted at oi.esphome.io. If you want to use your own service, use the
css_url and
js_url options in your configuration.
NOTE
OTA Updates via Web Interface
The
ota option has been moved from the
web_server component to its own OTA platform.
To enable OTA updates through the web interface, use the new
web_server OTA platform:
To explicitly disable OTA updates for the web server while keeping them enabled for captive portal (useful when captive portal is configured since it automatically enables web server OTA):
See Web Server for more information.
Example configurationsSection titled “Example configurations”
Enabling HTTP authentication:
IMPORTANT
Always enable authentication when using the web server. See the Security Best Practices guide for recommendations.
Use version 1 user interface:
No internet/intranet required on the clients (all assets are inlined, compressed and served from flash):
Disabling OTA updates for web server while using captive portal (common security setup):
Advanced usageSection titled “Advanced usage”
The following assume copies of the files with local paths - which are config dependent.
Example
web_server version 1 configuration with CSS and JS included from a local folder.
CSS and JS URL’s are set to empty value, so no internet access is needed for this device to show it’s web interface.
Example
web_server version 2 configuration with JS included from a local file.
CSS and JS URL’s are set to empty value, so no internet access is needed for this device to show it’s web interface.
V2 embeds the css within the js file so is not required, however you could include your own CSS.
Copy https://oi.esphome.io/v2/www.js to a V2 folder in your yaml folder.
Version 3 featuresSection titled “Version 3 features”
Entity sortingSection titled “Entity sorting”
Version
3 supports the sorting of the entities.
You can set a
sorting_weight on each entity.
Smaller numbers will be displayed first, defaults to 50.
My Sensor 2 is displayed before
My Sensor 1
Example configuration:
Entity groupingSection titled “Entity grouping”
Version
3 of the
web_server allows for grouping of entities in custom groups.
Groups can be sorted by providing a
sorting_weight. Groups with a smaller
sorting_weight will be displayed first.
If you don’t provide a
web_server_sorting_group on the component, the
entity_category will be used as the group.
Example configuration:
Number in slider modeSection titled “Number in slider mode”
You can change the value by moving the slider. If you wish to enter a precise number you can click and hold the current value. A popup input field will appear where you can enter a number and confirm your input by pressing the enter key.
Expand Controls and LogsSection titled “Expand Controls and Logs”
By double-clicking on any group header you can expand the controls to fill up the whole screen. You can do the same for the logs.
Sensor value graphSection titled “Sensor value graph”
By clicking on any sensor it will expand a graph with the historical values for that sensor.