The http_request component lets you make HTTP/HTTPS requests. To do so, you need to add it to your device’s configuration:

# Example configuration entry http_request :

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

follow_redirects (Optional, boolean): Enable following HTTP redirects. Defaults to true .

redirect_limit (Optional, integer): Maximum amount of redirects to follow when enabled. Defaults to 3 .

timeout (Optional, Time): Timeout for request. Defaults to 4.5s .

useragent (Optional, string): User-Agent header for requests. Defaults to ESPHome/<version> (https://esphome.io) where <version> is the version of ESPHome the device is running. For example: ESPHome/2024.6.0 (https://esphome.io)

verify_ssl (Optional, boolean): When set to true (default), SSL/TLS certificates will be validated upon connection; if invalid, the connection will be aborted. To accomplish this, ESP-IDF’s default ESP x509 certificate bundle is included in the build. This certificate bundle includes the complete list of root certificates from Mozilla’s NSS root certificate store. Supported on ESP32 only; must be explicitly set to false on other platforms.

watchdog_timeout (Optional, Time): Change the watchdog timeout during connection/data transfer. May be useful on slow connections or connections with high latency. Do not change this value unless you are experiencing device reboots due to watchdog timeouts; doing so may prevent the device from rebooting due to a legitimate problem. Only available on ESP32 and RP2040.

For the ESP32:

buffer_size_rx (Optional, integer): Change HTTP receive buffer size. Defaults to 512 .

(Optional, integer): Change HTTP receive buffer size. Defaults to . buffer_size_tx (Optional, integer): Change HTTP transmit buffer size. Defaults to 512 .

(Optional, integer): Change HTTP transmit buffer size. Defaults to . ca_certificate_path (Optional, file path): Path to a PEM-encoded CA certificate file. Use this to verify connections to servers using self-signed or custom CA certificates while keeping verify_ssl enabled. The certificate is embedded in the firmware at compile time. When specified, the default certificate bundle is not included, reducing firmware size.

For the ESP8266:

tls_buffer_size_rx (Optional, integer): Change TLS receive buffer size. Should be set to 16384 to fit the TLS record size of modern HTTP servers. This will increase RAM usage significantly and may require removing other components to free up RAM. You can check the max free heap block using the Debug Component. If the server is configured to support the MFL TLS extension then this can be reduced, but most popular servers (Traefik, Caddy, Cloudflare) don’t support it and nginx has it disabled by default. Defaults to 512 .

tls_buffer_size_tx (Optional, integer): Change TLS transmit buffer size. Defaults to 512 .

esp8266_disable_ssl_support (Optional, boolean): Determines whether to include HTTPS/SSL support in the firmware binary. Excluding the SSL libraries from your build will result in a smaller binary, which may be necessary for memory-constrained devices (512 kB or 1 MB). If you see Error: ESP does not have enough space to store OTA file in your device’s logs, you may need to enable this option. Defaults to false . By setting this option to true : HTTPS connections will not be possible verify_ssl: false is implied



WARNING Setting verify_ssl to false reduces security when using HTTPS connections! Without the root certificate bundle, certificates used by the remote HTTPS server cannot be verified, opening the HTTPS connection up to person-in-the-middle attacks. To maximize security, do not set verify_ssl to false unless: the Arduino framework on a non-ESP32 device is used, or

the device does not have sufficient memory to store the certificate bundle If you need to connect to a server using a self-signed or custom CA certificate on ESP32, use the ca_certificate_path option instead of disabling verify_ssl . We strongly recommend using hardware which properly supports TLS/SSL.

For the host platform:

ca_certificate_path (Optional, file path): Path to a CA certificate bundle. Not required on MacOS (the inbuilt CA bundle is used and SSL enabled by default). On Linux this is required to enable SSL.

NOTE To use SSL on Linux you must have the libssl-dev package installed (e.g. sudo apt install libssl-dev ). A typical value on Linux for ca_certificate_path would be /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt .

The http_request component supports a number of actions that can be used to send requests.

This action sends a GET request.

on_... : - http_request.get : url : https://esphome.io request_headers : Content-Type : application/json on_response : then : - logger.log : format : ' Response status: %d, Duration: %u ms ' args : - response->status_code - response->duration_ms # Short form - http_request.get : https://esphome.io

url ( Required , string, templatable): URL to which to send the request.

request_headers (Optional, mapping): Map of HTTP headers. Values are templatable.

collect_headers (Optional, list of strings): List of the names of HTTP headers to collect from the response.

capture_response (Optional, boolean): when set to true , the response data will be captured and placed into the body variable as a std::string for use in lambdas. Defaults to false .

max_response_buffer_size (Optional, integer): The maximum buffer size to be used to store the response. Defaults to 1 kB .

on_response (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform after the request is received.

on_error (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform if the request cannot be completed.

This action sends a POST request.

on_... : - http_request.post : url : https://esphome.io request_headers : Content-Type : application/json json : key : value # Short form - http_request.post : https://esphome.io

body (Optional, string, templatable): A HTTP body string to send with request.

json (Optional, mapping): A HTTP body in JSON format. Values are templatable. See Examples.

All other options from http_request.get Action.

This action sends a request.

on_... : - http_request.send : method : PUT url : https://esphome.io request_headers : Content-Type : application/json body : " Some data "

method ( Required , string): HTTP method to use ( GET , POST , PUT , DELETE , PATCH ).

( , string): HTTP method to use ( , , , , ). All other options from http_request.post Action and http_request.get Action.

This automation will be triggered when the HTTP request is complete. The following variables are available for use in lambdas:

response as a pointer to HttpContainer object which contains content_length , status_code and ` duration_ms“.

as a pointer to object which contains , and ` duration_ms“. std::string get_response_header(const std::string &header_name) to read response headers (only headers with names specified in the collect_headers are available).

to read response headers (only headers with names specified in the are available). body as std::string which contains the response body when capture_response (see http_request.get Action) is set to true .

NOTE The status_code should be checked before using the body variable. A successful response will usually have a status code of 200 . Server errors such as “not found” (404) or “internal server error” (500) will have an appropriate status code, and may contain an error message in the body variable.

on_... then : - http_request.get : url : https://esphome.io collect_headers : - Content-Type on_response : then : - logger.log : format : " Response status: %d, Duration: %u ms, Content-Type: %s " args : - response->status_code - response->duration_ms - response->get_response_header("Content-Type").c_str() - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD(TAG, "Response status: %d, Duration: %u ms, Content-Type: %s", response->status_code, response->duration_ms, response->get_response_header("Content-Type").c_str()); on_error : then : - logger.log : " Request failed! "

This automation will be triggered when the HTTP request fails to complete. This may be e.g. when the network is not available, or the server is not reachable. This will not be triggered if the request completes, even if the response code is not 200. No information on the type of error is available and no variables are available for use in lambdas. See example usage above.

on_... : - http_request.post : url : !lambda |- return ((std::string) "https://esphome.io?state=" + id(my_sensor).state).c_str(); request_headers : X-Custom-Header : !lambda |- return ((std::string) "Value-" + id(my_sensor).state).c_str(); body : !lambda |- return id(my_sensor).state;

POST Body in JSON format (syntax 1) Section titled “POST Body in JSON format (syntax 1)”

Note: all values of the map must be strings. It is not possible to send JSON boolean or numbers with this syntax.

on_... : - http_request.post : url : https://esphome.io json : key : !lambda |- return id(my_sensor).state; greeting : " Hello World " # Will send: # {"key": "42.0", "greeting": "Hello World"}

POST Body in JSON format (syntax 2) Section titled “POST Body in JSON format (syntax 2)”

Note: use this syntax to send boolean or numbers in JSON.

The JSON message will be constructed using the ArduinoJson library. In the json option you have access to a root object which represents the base object of the JSON message. You can assign values to keys by using the root["KEY_NAME"] = VALUE; syntax as shown below.

on_... : - http_request.post : url : https://esphome.io json : |- root["key"] = id(my_sensor).state; root["greeting"] = "Hello World"; # Will send: # {"key": 42.0, "greeting": "Hello World"}

GET values from a JSON body response Section titled “GET values from a JSON body response”

If you want to retrieve the value for the vol key and assign it to a template sensor or number component whose id is set to player_volume you can do this, but note that checking for the presence of the key will prevent difficult-to-read error messages:

This example assumes that the server returns a response as a JSON object similar to this: {"status":"play","vol":"42","mute":"0"}

If you want to retrieve the value for the vol key and assign it to a template sensor or number component whose id is set to player_volume :