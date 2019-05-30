HTTP Request
The
http_request component lets you make HTTP/HTTPS requests. To do so, you need to add it to your device’s configuration:
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
follow_redirects (Optional, boolean): Enable following HTTP redirects. Defaults to
true.
-
redirect_limit (Optional, integer): Maximum amount of redirects to follow when enabled. Defaults to
3.
-
timeout (Optional, Time): Timeout for request. Defaults to
4.5s.
-
useragent (Optional, string): User-Agent header for requests. Defaults to
ESPHome/<version> (https://esphome.io)where
<version>is the version of ESPHome the device is running. For example:
ESPHome/2024.6.0 (https://esphome.io)
-
verify_ssl (Optional, boolean): When set to
true(default), SSL/TLS certificates will be validated upon connection; if invalid, the connection will be aborted. To accomplish this, ESP-IDF’s default ESP x509 certificate bundle is included in the build. This certificate bundle includes the complete list of root certificates from Mozilla’s NSS root certificate store. Supported on ESP32 only; must be explicitly set to false on other platforms.
-
watchdog_timeout (Optional, Time): Change the watchdog timeout during connection/data transfer. May be useful on slow connections or connections with high latency. Do not change this value unless you are experiencing device reboots due to watchdog timeouts; doing so may prevent the device from rebooting due to a legitimate problem. Only available on ESP32 and RP2040.
For the ESP32:
- buffer_size_rx (Optional, integer): Change HTTP receive buffer size. Defaults to
512.
- buffer_size_tx (Optional, integer): Change HTTP transmit buffer size. Defaults to
512.
- ca_certificate_path (Optional, file path): Path to a PEM-encoded CA certificate file. Use this to verify
connections to servers using self-signed or custom CA certificates while keeping
verify_sslenabled. The certificate is embedded in the firmware at compile time. When specified, the default certificate bundle is not included, reducing firmware size.
For the ESP8266:
-
tls_buffer_size_rx (Optional, integer): Change TLS receive buffer size. Should be set to
16384to fit the TLS record size of modern HTTP servers. This will increase RAM usage significantly and may require removing other components to free up RAM. You can check the max free heap block using the Debug Component. If the server is configured to support the MFL TLS extension then this can be reduced, but most popular servers (Traefik, Caddy, Cloudflare) don’t support it and nginx has it disabled by default. Defaults to
512.
-
tls_buffer_size_tx (Optional, integer): Change TLS transmit buffer size. Defaults to
512.
-
esp8266_disable_ssl_support (Optional, boolean): Determines whether to include HTTPS/SSL support in the firmware binary. Excluding the SSL libraries from your build will result in a smaller binary, which may be necessary for memory-constrained devices (512 kB or 1 MB). If you see
Error: ESP does not have enough space to store OTA filein your device’s logs, you may need to enable this option. Defaults to
false. By setting this option to
true:
- HTTPS connections will not be possible
verify_ssl: falseis implied
WARNING
Setting
verify_ssl to
false reduces security when using HTTPS connections!
Without the root certificate bundle, certificates used by the remote HTTPS server cannot be verified, opening the HTTPS connection up to person-in-the-middle attacks.
To maximize security, do not set
verify_ssl to
false unless:
- the Arduino framework on a non-ESP32 device is used, or
- the device does not have sufficient memory to store the certificate bundle
If you need to connect to a server using a self-signed or custom CA certificate on ESP32, use the
ca_certificate_path option instead of disabling
verify_ssl.
We strongly recommend using hardware which properly supports TLS/SSL.
For the host platform:
- ca_certificate_path (Optional, file path): Path to a CA certificate bundle. Not required on MacOS (the inbuilt CA bundle is used and SSL enabled by default). On Linux this is required to enable SSL.
NOTE
To use SSL on Linux you must have the
libssl-dev package installed (e.g.
sudo apt install libssl-dev ).
A typical value on Linux for
ca_certificate_path would be
/etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
The
http_request component supports a number of actions that can be used to send requests.
Section titled “http_request.get Action”
http_request.get Action
This action sends a GET request.
-
url (Required, string, templatable): URL to which to send the request.
-
request_headers (Optional, mapping): Map of HTTP headers. Values are templatable.
-
collect_headers (Optional, list of strings): List of the names of HTTP headers to collect from the response.
-
capture_response (Optional, boolean): when set to
true, the response data will be captured and placed into the
bodyvariable as a
std::stringfor use in lambdas. Defaults to
false.
-
max_response_buffer_size (Optional, integer): The maximum buffer size to be used to store the response. Defaults to
1 kB.
-
on_response (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform after the request is received.
-
on_error (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform if the request cannot be completed.
Section titled “http_request.post Action”
http_request.post Action
This action sends a POST request.
-
body (Optional, string, templatable): A HTTP body string to send with request.
-
json (Optional, mapping): A HTTP body in JSON format. Values are templatable. See Examples.
-
All other options from
http_request.getAction.
Section titled “http_request.send Action”
http_request.send Action
This action sends a request.
- method (Required, string): HTTP method to use (
GET,
POST,
PUT,
DELETE,
PATCH).
- All other options from
http_request.postAction and
http_request.getAction.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
Section titled “on_response Trigger”
on_response Trigger
This automation will be triggered when the HTTP request is complete. The following variables are available for use in lambdas:
responseas a pointer to
HttpContainerobject which contains
content_length,
status_codeand ` duration_ms“.
std::string get_response_header(const std::string &header_name)to read response headers (only headers with names specified in the
collect_headersare available).
bodyas
std::stringwhich contains the response body when
capture_response(see
http_request.getAction) is set to
true.
NOTE
The
status_code should be checked before using the
body variable. A successful response will usually have
a status code of
200. Server errors such as “not found” (404) or “internal server error” (500) will have an appropriate status code, and may contain an error message in the
body variable.
Section titled “on_error Trigger”
on_error Trigger
This automation will be triggered when the HTTP request fails to complete. This may be e.g. when the network is not available, or the server is not reachable. This will not be triggered if the request completes, even if the response code is not 200. No information on the type of error is available and no variables are available for use in lambdas. See example usage above.
ExamplesSection titled “Examples”
Templatable valuesSection titled “Templatable values”
POST Body in JSON format (syntax 1)Section titled “POST Body in JSON format (syntax 1)”
Note: all values of the map must be strings. It is not possible to send JSON
boolean or
numbers with this
syntax.
POST Body in JSON format (syntax 2)Section titled “POST Body in JSON format (syntax 2)”
Note: use this syntax to send
boolean or
numbers in JSON.
The JSON message will be constructed using the ArduinoJson library.
In the
json option you have access to a
root object which represents the base object of the JSON message. You
can assign values to keys by using the
root["KEY_NAME"] = VALUE; syntax as shown below.
GET values from a JSON body responseSection titled “GET values from a JSON body response”
If you want to retrieve the value for the vol key and assign it to a template sensor or number component whose id is set to player_volume you can do this, but note that checking for the presence of the key will prevent difficult-to-read error messages:
This example assumes that the server returns a response as a JSON object similar to this:
{"status":"play","vol":"42","mute":"0"}
If you want to retrieve the value for the
vol key and assign it to a template
sensor or
number component
whose
id is set to
player_volume :