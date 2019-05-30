USB Host Interface
The USB Host interface on the ESP32-S3, ESP32-S2 and ESP32-P4 is used to connect to USB peripheral devices. Multiple
devices may be configured, but only one can be connected at any time. By default the device must be directly
connected to the ESP32, but this can be changed by setting the
enable_hubs option to
true.
This component is used by the
usb_uart component to allow the ESP32 to connect to USB-serial devices. It is also
possible to configure devices directly in this component, but this has no application other than for debug purposes.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this component.
- enable_hubs (Optional, boolean): Whether to include support for hubs. Defaults to
false.
- max_transfer_requests (Optional, int): Maximum number of concurrent USB transfer requests. Range: 1-32. Defaults to
16. Increase this value for high-throughput devices (e.g., USB UART at 115200+ baud) if you see “All X transfer slots in use” errors.
- max_packet_size (Optional, int): Maximum USB packet size in bytes. Defaults to
64(USB Full Speed). Valid option values are 64, 128, 256, 512 and 1024. Intended for use with USB-HS capable devices like the ESP32-P4.
- devices (Optional, list): A list of devices to configure.
Device configuration optionsSection titled “Device configuration options”
- id (Optional, ID): An id to assign to the device.
- vid (Required, int): The vendor ID of the device. Use 0 as a wildcard.
- pid (Required, int): The product ID of the device. Use 0 as a wildcard.
Setting both
vid and
pid to 0 will match any device.
If a device is configured and a device is connected that matches the configuration, the device will be connected to the ESP32 and log entries will appear at the DEBUG level. If the log level is set to VERBOSE, then the configuration descriptors of the device will be dumped. The device will remain connected until it is disconnected or the ESP32 is reset.
If a device is plugged in that does not match any configured device, the device will be disconnected and a log entry will appear at the DEBUG level.