The es7243e platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the ES7243E high performance four channel audio ADC (datasheet). This allows attached microphones to be used as a microphone input via I2S Audio.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the ES7243e.

# Example configuration entry audio_adc : - platform : es7243e

mic_gain (Optional, enum): The gain applied to the ADC microphones. One of 0DB , 3DB , 6DB , 9DB , 12DB , 15DB , 18DB , 21DB , 24DB , 27DB , 30DB , 33DB , 34.5DB , 36DB , or 37.5DB . Defaults to 24DB .

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x40 .

i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES7243e is connected to.

All other options from Audio ADC.

All Audio ADC Automations are supported by this platform.

ESP32 S3 Box Lite: