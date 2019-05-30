DPS310/DPS368 Atmospheric Pressure Sensor
The
dps310 sensor platform allows you to use both the temperature and pressure sensors on
your DPS310 or DPS368 atmospheric pressure sensor
(Adafruit) with ESPHome.
The I²C component is required to be set up in your configuration.
NOTE
The Infineon DPS368 is a drop-in replacement for the discontinued DPS310 and is fully supported by this component. The two sensors share identical register maps, I²C addresses, and calibration procedures - no configuration changes are needed. If you are designing a new project, Infineon recommends the DPS368.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature. sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x77.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.