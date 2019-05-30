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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

DPS310/DPS368 Atmospheric Pressure Sensor

The dps310 sensor platform allows you to use both the temperature and pressure sensors on your DPS310 or DPS368 atmospheric pressure sensor (Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C component is required to be set up in your configuration.

NOTE

The Infineon DPS368 is a drop-in replacement for the discontinued DPS310 and is fully supported by this component. The two sensors share identical register maps, I²C addresses, and calibration procedures - no configuration changes are needed. If you are designing a new project, Infineon recommends the DPS368.

DPS310 Atmospheric Pressure Sensor board from Adafruit 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: dps310
    temperature:
      name: "Outside Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "Outside Pressure"
    address: 0x77
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature. sensor

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”