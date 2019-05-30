DPS310/DPS368 Atmospheric Pressure Sensor

The dps310 sensor platform allows you to use both the temperature and pressure sensors on your DPS310 or DPS368 atmospheric pressure sensor (Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C component is required to be set up in your configuration.

NOTE The Infineon DPS368 is a drop-in replacement for the discontinued DPS310 and is fully supported by this component. The two sensors share identical register maps, I²C addresses, and calibration procedures - no configuration changes are needed. If you are designing a new project, Infineon recommends the DPS368.

DPS310 Atmospheric Pressure Sensor board from Adafruit

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : dps310 temperature : name : " Outside Temperature " pressure : name : " Outside Pressure " address : 0x77 update_interval : 60s