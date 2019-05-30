Version 1.8.0

Hi everyone,

Today I have a new version of esphomelib with lots of new features and tons of time put in to present to you and I hope you’re as excited as I am to try these new things out :)

This release mainly focuses on these new features:

Lots of Bug Fixes - Now that most of the hardware has arrived from china, I was able to fix a bunch of bugs with a lot of integrations.

Displays!

NFC/RFID Readers (PN532 and RDM6300)

New ESP32 BLE integrations like Xiaomi HHCCJCY01

Core Changes like the addition of the SPI bus and UART bus

Lots of new light effects and support for cold-white/warm-white lights.

A LOGO FOR THIS PROJECT!!! Thanks a lot to @messimore for this visual masterpiece.

And if you find esphomelib great and have some of your projects using it, please do spread the word online (like Christoph Dahlen did) and/or create cookbook entries so that others can learn from your work. Of course the main objective of this website is to document esphomelib’s features, but my vision is that it also inspires others to start awesome projects ☀️

Special thanks to all the contributors for this release:

esphomeyaml: Add only-generate parameter to generate command to only generate the C++ code OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#84 by @apeeters

esphomeyaml: Fix esphomeyaml logs for tls enabled mqtt brokers OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#118 by @johnerikhalse

esphomelib: Add Samsung IR codes OttoWinter/esphomelib#141 by @escoand

esphomelib: Add support for SNTP and RTC OttoWinter/esphomelib#76 by @brandond

esphomelib: Run travis jobs in parallel OttoWinter/esphomelib#123 by @lobradov

esphomelib: Fix typo in dallas error message OttoWinter/esphomelib#125 by @janpieper

esphomelib: Fix esphomelib examples OttoWinter/esphomelib#124 by @lobradov

esphomelib: Fix panic in binary_sensor template OttoWinter/esphomelib#111 by @nunofgs

esphomelib: Add ESP8266 library dependency to Arduino IDE instructions OttoWinter/esphomelib#99 by @per1234

esphomelib: Fixing I2C readings OttoWinter/esphomelib#98 by @exxamalte

esphomedocs: Note added about resetting the ESP after serial upload before OTA upload OttoWinter/esphomedocs#14 by @exxamalte

esphomedocs: Add cookbook for dual relay cover OttoWinter/esphomedocs#10 by @aequitas

And in some more personal news, you might have noticed that I was not very active in online communications (github, discord, …) and that’s partly been due to me concentrating on other stuff (university applications, work and this year’s international olympiad of informatics). But admittedly I must say being constantly active online is just very exhausting. As the next few weeks (or even months) will leave me with little time to due to the start of my studies, I plan on primarily focusing on GitHub communications. Plus I want to put an extra focus on reviewing PRs so that code submitters don’t have to wait for weeks.

Other notable changes Section titled “Other notable changes”

Fixed certain occasions where esphomeyaml could run into recursive dependencies

Fixed i2c scans not showing up via MQTT

Improved build times by about 60%. Now, the build time should depend on the amount of components you’re using, not the total esphomelib code base size.

Fixed ESP32 Touch setup mode

Fixed template binary sensors

Added the option to specify never for update_interval to never

Added deep_sleep.prevent and deep_sleep.enter actions

Fixed ESP32BLETracker surpassing the maximum code size

Fixed ESP32BLETracker/Beacon throwing an exception when a warning occurs.

Fixed FastLED effects not taking into account the light brightness

Fixed compatibility with Arduino core versions below 2.0.4

Added output.turn_on , output.turn_off and output.set_level actions.

Fixed the remote transmitter/receiver using the heap inefficiently on the ESP8266 (was causing reboots)

Fixed reliability with reading data from BME280s

Fixed gas resistance readings from BME680s

Fixed HTU21D readings only working in very verbose mode

Sometimes the ESP would create a WiFi hotspot even though it was not configured to do so. That should be fixed now.

You can now also have conditional actions. See if Action.

The esphomeyaml dashboard and Hass.io add-on now can be configured with a password.

Fixed YAML anchors not working (you can now prefix keys with . to make esphomeyaml ignore them)

Made Dallas and DHT temperature sensor a bit more reliable by making the code a bit more efficient and thus resolving some timing issues.

A heartbeat filter has been added to binary sensors.

The on_loop trigger has been added.

esphomeyaml now know about more ESP8266/ESP32 boards, so now you can use the board-specific pin names with even more board types.

The mqtt client has a new option shutdown_message which will be sent when the board shuts down safely.

In actions, instead of

on_... : then : - switch.turn_on : id : my_switch

You can now write:

on_... : then : - switch.turn_on : my_switch

Or even shorter:

on_... : - switch.turn_on : my_switch

The core configuration has been reworked a bit to a) make using different arduino framework version easier and b) make editing your local esphomelib copy easier.

Light Effects now need to be manually declared in the config and will no longer show up automatically. Please see Light Effects

MAX6675 has been migrated to use the new SPI bus (and fixed!). Please see the docs for how to use it now.

esphomeyaml: Limit upload speed to 115200 OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#122

esphomeyaml: Fix docker installs using old platformio version OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#125

esphomedocs: Waveshare E-Paper: 1.54in display works OttoWinter/esphomedocs#22 by @fabaff