Version 1.8.0
Hi everyone,
Today I have a new version of esphomelib with lots of new features and tons of time put in to present to you and I hope you’re as excited as I am to try these new things out :)
This release mainly focuses on these new features:
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Lots of Bug Fixes - Now that most of the hardware has arrived from china, I was able to fix a bunch of bugs with a lot of integrations.
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New ESP32 BLE integrations like Xiaomi HHCCJCY01
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Lots of new light effects and support for cold-white/warm-white lights.
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A LOGO FOR THIS PROJECT!!! Thanks a lot to @messimore for this visual masterpiece.
And if you find esphomelib great and have some of your projects using it, please do spread the word online (like Christoph Dahlen did) and/or create cookbook entries so that others can learn from your work. Of course the main objective of this website is to document esphomelib’s features, but my vision is that it also inspires others to start awesome projects ☀️
Special thanks to all the contributors for this release:
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esphomeyaml: Add
only-generateparameter to generate command to only generate the C++ code OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#84 by @apeeters
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esphomeyaml: Fix esphomeyaml logs for tls enabled mqtt brokers OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#118 by @johnerikhalse
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esphomelib: Add Samsung IR codes OttoWinter/esphomelib#141 by @escoand
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esphomelib: Add support for SNTP and RTC OttoWinter/esphomelib#76 by @brandond
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esphomelib: Run travis jobs in parallel OttoWinter/esphomelib#123 by @lobradov
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esphomelib: Fix typo in dallas error message OttoWinter/esphomelib#125 by @janpieper
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esphomelib: Fix esphomelib examples OttoWinter/esphomelib#124 by @lobradov
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esphomelib: Fix panic in binary_sensor template OttoWinter/esphomelib#111 by @nunofgs
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esphomelib: Add ESP8266 library dependency to Arduino IDE instructions OttoWinter/esphomelib#99 by @per1234
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esphomelib: Fixing I2C readings OttoWinter/esphomelib#98 by @exxamalte
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esphomedocs: Note added about resetting the ESP after serial upload before OTA upload OttoWinter/esphomedocs#14 by @exxamalte
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esphomedocs: Add cookbook for dual relay cover OttoWinter/esphomedocs#10 by @aequitas
And in some more personal news, you might have noticed that I was not very active in online communications (github, discord, …) and that’s partly been due to me concentrating on other stuff (university applications, work and this year’s international olympiad of informatics). But admittedly I must say being constantly active online is just very exhausting. As the next few weeks (or even months) will leave me with little time to due to the start of my studies, I plan on primarily focusing on GitHub communications. Plus I want to put an extra focus on reviewing PRs so that code submitters don’t have to wait for weeks.
Other notable changesSection titled “Other notable changes”
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Fixed certain occasions where esphomeyaml could run into recursive dependencies
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Fixed i2c scans not showing up via MQTT
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Improved build times by about 60%. Now, the build time should depend on the amount of components you’re using, not the total esphomelib code base size.
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Fixed ESP32 Touch setup mode
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Fixed template binary sensors
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Added the option to specify
neverfor
update_intervalto never
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Added
deep_sleep.preventand
deep_sleep.enteractions
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Fixed ESP32BLETracker surpassing the maximum code size
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Fixed ESP32BLETracker/Beacon throwing an exception when a warning occurs.
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Fixed FastLED effects not taking into account the light brightness
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Fixed compatibility with Arduino core versions below 2.0.4
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Added
output.turn_on,
output.turn_offand
output.set_levelactions.
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Fixed the remote transmitter/receiver using the heap inefficiently on the ESP8266 (was causing reboots)
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Fixed reliability with reading data from BME280s
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Fixed gas resistance readings from BME680s
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Fixed HTU21D readings only working in very verbose mode
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Sometimes the ESP would create a WiFi hotspot even though it was not configured to do so. That should be fixed now.
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You can now also have conditional actions. See
ifAction.
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The esphomeyaml dashboard and Hass.io add-on now can be configured with a password.
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Fixed YAML anchors not working (you can now prefix keys with
.to make esphomeyaml ignore them)
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Made Dallas and DHT temperature sensor a bit more reliable by making the code a bit more efficient and thus resolving some timing issues.
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A
heartbeatfilter has been added to binary sensors.
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The
on_looptrigger has been added.
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esphomeyaml now know about more ESP8266/ESP32 boards, so now you can use the board-specific pin names with even more board types.
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The mqtt client has a new option
shutdown_messagewhich will be sent when the board shuts down safely.
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In actions, instead of
You can now write:
Or even shorter:
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
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The core configuration has been reworked a bit to a) make using different arduino framework version easier and b) make editing your local esphomelib copy easier.
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Light Effects now need to be manually declared in the config and will no longer show up automatically. Please see Light Effects
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MAX6675 has been migrated to use the new SPI bus (and fixed!). Please see the docs for how to use it now.
Changes in 1.8.1Section titled “Changes in 1.8.1”
- esphomeyaml: Limit upload speed to 115200 OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#122
- esphomeyaml: Fix docker installs using old platformio version OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#125
- esphomedocs: Waveshare E-Paper: 1.54in display works OttoWinter/esphomedocs#22 by @fabaff
Changes in 1.8.2Section titled “Changes in 1.8.2”
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esphomedocs: Update custom sensor docs OttoWinter/esphomedocs#25
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esphomedocs: Fix typo in warning message OttoWinter/esphomedocs#18 by @janpieper
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esphomedocs: Add alternative SPI pin names OttoWinter/esphomedocs#24
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esphomelib: Add toggle payload to MQTT switch component OttoWinter/esphomelib#152
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esphomelib: Update custom sensor example OttoWinter/esphomelib#154
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esphomelib: Optimize MQTT client memory consumption a bit OttoWinter/esphomelib#155
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esphomelib: Fix binary sensor initial value reporting OttoWinter/esphomelib#156
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esphomeyaml: Fix binary sensor heartbeat not working OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#130
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esphomeyaml: Fix MQTT discovery enabled when discovery_retain in config OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#131
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esphomelib: Fix binary sensor heartbeat filter OttoWinter/esphomelib#157
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esphomelib: Fix SSD1306 reset order for i2c OttoWinter/esphomelib#159
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esphomeyaml: Fix SSD1306 lambda OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#132
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esphomeyaml: Enable Travis Tests OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#133
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esphomedocs: Fix typo in display docs OttoWinter/esphomedocs#26 by @jblb
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esphomeyaml: Auto-Update esphomelib dev version OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#134
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esphomeyaml: Add SSD1306 64x48 display OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#136
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esphomedocs: Typo in display docs OttoWinter/esphomedocs#28 by @yuanl
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esphomedocs: Typo fix. OttoWinter/esphomedocs#33 by @corbanmailloux
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esphomelib: Fix typo “noting” OttoWinter/esphomelib#172 by @TheJulianJES
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esphomedocs: Added docker local USB port mapping OttoWinter/esphomedocs#31 by @ladefoged81
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esphomedocs: Fixed typo OttoWinter/esphomedocs#30 by @ladefoged81
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esphomedocs: Add missing (required) name to example. OttoWinter/esphomedocs#29 by @corbanmailloux
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esphomedocs: Add ESP32 BLE workaround docs OttoWinter/esphomedocs#34
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esphomelib: Apply effect after changing colors OttoWinter/esphomelib#169 by @TheJulianJES
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esphomelib: Add 64x48 SSD1306 Display OttoWinter/esphomelib#161
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esphomedocs: Fix output link OttoWinter/esphomedocs#35
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esphomedocs: Fix pulse counter API typo OttoWinter/esphomedocs#36
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esphomedocs: Fix display docs format typo OttoWinter/esphomedocs#37
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esphomeyaml: Fix serial monitor opening when logger disabled OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#138
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esphomeyaml: Add clean MQTT button to dashboard OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#139
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esphomeyaml: Fix using unicode in lambdas OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#141
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esphomeyaml: Bump platformio-espressif32 to 1.4.0 OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#142
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esphomeyaml: Docker default to starting dashboard OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#143
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esphomedocs: Improve WiFi&Manual IP docs OttoWinter/esphomedocs#38
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esphomedocs: Fix PN532 update_interval typo OttoWinter/esphomedocs#39
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esphomedocs: Fix Sonoff S20/4CH example configurations OttoWinter/esphomedocs#40
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esphomelib: Split FastLED header from source OttoWinter/esphomelib#175
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esphomelib: Fix WiFi AP-only mode OttoWinter/esphomelib#177
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esphomelib: Fix RC Switch Transmitters OttoWinter/esphomelib#178
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esphomelib: Use dynamic JSON buffer OttoWinter/esphomelib#179
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esphomelib: Web Server Print incoming requests OttoWinter/esphomelib#180
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esphomelib: Add option to have different log level over MQTT OttoWinter/esphomelib#176
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esphomelib: Fix MQTT login with anonymous credentials OttoWinter/esphomelib#182
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esphomelib: WiFi: Add power save mode option OttoWinter/esphomelib#181
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esphomeyaml: Fix component loader value error OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#149
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esphomelib: Fix VectorJsonBuffer for ESP8266 (unaligned address) OttoWinter/esphomelib#183
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esphomedocs: WiFi: Add power save mode option OttoWinter/esphomedocs#41
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esphomedocs: Add SSD1306 64x48 Display OttoWinter/esphomedocs#27
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esphomeyaml: WiFi: Add power save mode option OttoWinter/esphomeyaml#150