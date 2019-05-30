ES8156
The
es8156 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the ES8156 low power mono audio codec.
This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or
Media Player.
The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the ES8156.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x18.
- i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8156 is connected to.
- All other options from Audio DAC.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.
Configuration ExamplesSection titled “Configuration Examples”
ESP32 S3 Box 3 Lite: