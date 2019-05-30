The es8156 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the ES8156 low power mono audio codec. This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or Media Player.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the ES8156.

# Example configuration entry audio_dac : - platform : es8156

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x18 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to . i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8156 is connected to.

(Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES8156 is connected to. All other options from Audio DAC.

All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.

ESP32 S3 Box 3 Lite: