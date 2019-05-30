Dallas Temperature Sensor

The dallas_temp component allows you to use DS18B20 (datasheet) and similar 1-Wire temperature sensors. A 1-Wire bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor. Required if there is more than one device on the bus and index is not specified.

index (Optional, byte): The index (0-based) of the sensor. Required if there is more than one device on the bus and address is not specified. Note this index is based on the hardware addresses of the sensors and the order can change if sensors are changed, added, or removed.

resolution (Optional, int): An optional resolution from 9 to 12. Higher means more accurate. Defaults to the maximum for most Dallas temperature sensors: 12.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval that the sensors should be checked. Defaults to 60 seconds.

one_wire_id (Optional, One Wire): The ID of the 1-Wire bus to use. Required if there is more than one bus.