Home Assistant Switch
The
homeassistant Switch platform allows you to create Switch that import
states and allow control via your Home Assistant instance using the native API.
NOTE
Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- entity_id (Required, string): The entity ID to import / control from Home Assistant.
- All other options from Switch.
Supported domainsSection titled “Supported domains”
The following entity domains from Home Assistant are supported by this platform.
automation
fan
humidifier
input_boolean
light
remote
siren
switch