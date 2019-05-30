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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Home Assistant Switch

The homeassistant Switch platform allows you to create Switch that import states and allow control via your Home Assistant instance using the native API.

NOTE

Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry
switch:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: my_cool_switch_from_ha
    entity_id: switch.my_cool_switch

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • entity_id (Required, string): The entity ID to import / control from Home Assistant.
  • All other options from Switch.

Supported domains

Section titled “Supported domains”

The following entity domains from Home Assistant are supported by this platform.

  • automation
  • fan
  • humidifier
  • input_boolean
  • light
  • remote
  • siren
  • switch

See Also

Section titled “See Also”