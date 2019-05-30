Using an ESP devboard as a USB-UART bridge

ESP development boards usually have an onboard USB interface, either built into the chip (e.g. ESP32-S Series) or via an onboard USB-UART bridge chip. However some ESP based devices not designed for development work don’t bother with this, and only expose the UART0 pins (TX and RX) for flashing purposes.

Normally you would use a dedicated USB-UART interface board for this but what if you don’t have one? In this “emergency” situation it is possible to use a development board that does have a USB-UART bridge chip to flash another device. This is achieved by holding the ESP chip in reset so that it doesn’t interfere with the bridge chip operation.

It does NOT require any firmware to be flashed onto the development board and will not change anything already flashed onto it - it’s purely a way to use the serial interface chip.

We will refer to the devboard with functional USB_UART bridge chip as flasher board for this guide.

Make sure you’ve read the Physical Device Connection for properly understanding the functionality of your flasher devboard.

Connection diagram for an ESP flash target

You need to make the following electrical connections:

NOTE Most ESP32 S and C series devboards do not have a separate USB-UART chip - they have it built into the ESP. See below for instructions regarding ESP32-S series.

The 5V connection on either board may be labelled either 5V or VIN . Some boards may not have a 5V connection and will require 3.3V only.

Rather than powering the target board from the flasher board, it is also possible to use a separate power supply, just make sure all the ground pins are connected together.

connect both EN and GND together in the flasher devboard

and together in the flasher devboard +5.0V or 3V3 on the flasher devboard to VIN or 3V3 respectively of the target device

or on the flasher devboard to or respectively of the target device GND , or ground of flasher devboard to GND of the target device

, or ground of flasher devboard to of the target device TX of flasher devboard to TX of the target device

of flasher devboard to of the target device RX of flasher devboard to RX of the target device

Pulling down EN by connecting it to GND on the flasher board prevents the ESP chip on flasher module from booting and polluting the serial lines.

NOTE If the board has not previously had ESPHome loaded, you may need to pull the IO0 pin low (i.e. connected to GND ) to force the board into flash mode. This must be done before power is applied.

Do not connect 3V3 to VIN of the target devices with a 3V3 LDO as it may lead to brownouts.

Once the connections are made, plug the flasher board into your computer via USB and proceed with flashing the target board via whichever means you intend to use.

Making an ESP32-S Series devboard act like a USB-UART bridge Section titled “Making an ESP32-S Series devboard act like a USB-UART bridge”

Users with ESP32-S2/S3 devboards can have a look at https://github.com/espressif/esp-usb-bridge instead. But be warned, it demands flashing your S2/S3 board using ESP-IDF to act like a USB_UART bridge first. In the SDKconfig, make sure to verify the GPIO pins for the TxD/RxD signals.

The connections needed to flash a target device using an ESP32-S devboard are:

VU/VUSB/5V or 3V3 on the flasher devboard to VIN or 3V3 respectively of the target device

or on the flasher devboard to or respectively of the target device GND , or ground of flasher devboard to GND of the target device

, or ground of flasher devboard to of the target device TxD of flasher devboard to RX of the target device

of flasher devboard to of the target device RxD of flasher devboard to TX of the target device

Because we are using the internal UART of the ESP the TX and RX lines should be crossed. This is in contrast to the aforementioned devboards with external USB_UART bridge chip.