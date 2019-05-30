The esp32_ble_server component in ESPHome sets up a BLE GATT server that exposes the device name, manufacturer and board. BLE GATT services and characteristics can be added to the server to expose data and control.

WARNING The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.

# Example configuration esp32_ble_server : manufacturer : " Orange " manufacturer_data : [ 0x4C , 0 , 0x23 , 77 , 0xF0 ] on_connect : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("BLE", "Connection from %d", id); on_disconnect : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("BLE", "Disconnection from %d", id);

manufacturer (Optional, Value Configuration): The name of the manufacturer/firmware creator. Defaults to ESPHome .

model (Optional, Value Configuration): The model name of the device. Defaults to the project’s name defined in the core configuration if present, otherwise to the friendly name of the board chosen in the core configuration.

appearance (Optional, int): Sets the appearance of the device (included in advertising data.) Defaults to 0 .

firmware_version (Optional, Value Configuration): The firmware version of the device. Defaults to the project’s version defined in the core configuration if present, otherwise to the ESPHome version.

manufacturer_data (Optional, list of bytes): The manufacturer-specific data to include in the advertising packet. Should be a list of bytes, where the first two are the little-endian representation of the 16-bit manufacturer ID as assigned by the Bluetooth SIG.

max_clients (Optional, int): The maximum number of simultaneous BLE client connections the server will accept. When set to a value greater than 1, the server resumes advertising after a client connects so that additional clients can discover and connect, up to this limit. Must not exceed the max_connections value configured in the ESP32 BLE component. Defaults to 1 . Range: 1 to 9.

on_connect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a client connects to the BLE server. It provides the id variable which contains the ID of the client that connected.

on_disconnect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a client disconnects from the BLE server. It provides the id variable which contains the ID of the client that disconnected.

services (Optional, list of Service Configuration): A list of services to expose on the BLE GATT server.

Services are the main way to expose data and control over BLE. Services communicate with the client through characteristics. Each service can have multiple characteristics.

esp32_ble_server : services : - uuid : 2a24b789-7aab-4535-af3e-ee76a35cc42d advertise : false characteristics : - uuid : cad48e28-7fbe-41cf-bae9-d77a6c233423 read : true value : value : " Hello, World! "

uuid ( Required , string, int): The UUID of the service.

( , string, int): The UUID of the service. advertise (Optional, boolean): If the service should be advertised. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the service should be advertised. Defaults to . characteristics (Optional, list of Characteristic Configuration): A list of characteristics to expose in this service.

Characteristics expose data and control for a BLE service. Each characteristic has a value that may be readable and or writable, and may permit a client to subscribe to notifications. Characteristics can also have multiple descriptors to provide additional information about the characteristic.

esp32_ble_server : services : # ... advertise : true characteristics : - id : test_characteristic uuid : cad48e28-7fbe-41cf-bae9-d77a6c233423 description : " Sample description " read : true value : data : " 123.1 " type : float endianness : BIG descriptors : - uuid : cad48e28-7fbe-41cf-bae9-d77a6c211423 value : " Hello, World Descriptor! "

id (Optional, string): An ID to refer to this characteristic in automations.

(Optional, string): An ID to refer to this characteristic in automations. uuid ( Required , string, int): The UUID of the characteristic.

( , string, int): The UUID of the characteristic. description (Optional, Value Configuration): The description of the characteristic - not templatable. It will add a CUD descriptor (0x2901) to the characteristic with the value of the description.

(Optional, Value Configuration): The description of the characteristic - not templatable. It will add a descriptor (0x2901) to the characteristic with the value of the description. read (Optional, boolean): If the characteristic should be readable. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the characteristic should be readable. Defaults to . write (Optional, boolean): If the characteristic should be writable. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the characteristic should be writable. Defaults to . broadcast (Optional, boolean): If the characteristic should be broadcast. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the characteristic should be broadcast. Defaults to . notify (Optional, boolean): If the characteristic supports notifications. If true , a CCCD descriptor will be automatically added to the characteristic. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the characteristic supports notifications. If , a descriptor will be automatically added to the characteristic. Defaults to . indicate (Optional, boolean): If the characteristic supports indications. If true , a CCCD descriptor will be automatically added to the characteristic. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the characteristic supports indications. If , a descriptor will be automatically added to the characteristic. Defaults to . write_no_response (Optional, boolean): If the characteristic should be writable without a response. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the characteristic should be writable without a response. Defaults to . value (Optional, Value Configuration): The value of the characteristic.

(Optional, Value Configuration): The value of the characteristic. descriptors (Optional, list of Descriptor Configuration): A list of descriptors to expose in this characteristic.

(Optional, list of Descriptor Configuration): A list of descriptors to expose in this characteristic. on_write (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the characteristic is written to. The characteristic must have the write property. See on_write Trigger.

Descriptors are optional and are used to provide additional information (metadata) about a characteristic.

esp32_ble_server : services : - uuid : # ... characteristics : - uuid : # ... descriptors : - uuid : 2901 value : value : " Hello, World Descriptor! "

id (Optional, string): An ID to refer to this descriptor in automations.

(Optional, string): An ID to refer to this descriptor in automations. uuid ( Required , string, int): The UUID of the descriptor.

( , string, int): The UUID of the descriptor. value (Required, Value Configuration): The value of the descriptor. templatable values are not allowed. In order to set the value of a descriptor dynamically, use the ble_server.descriptor.set_value Action action.

Values can be of different types and are used to define the value of a characteristic or descriptor. The value of a characteristic is templatable. If the value is templated, the template will be evaluated each time the characteristic is read, or a notification is triggered. The value of a descriptor is not templatable as it is expected to be static.

esp32_ble_server : services : - uuid : # ... characteristics : - uuid : # ... # Simple value (auto-detect type) value : " Hello, World! " - uuid : # ... # String value value : data : " Hello, World! " type : string string_encoding : utf-8 - uuid : # ... # Integer value value : data : " 123 " type : uint16_t endianness : LITTLE - uuid : # ... # Array of bytes value value : data : [ 9 , 9 , 9 ] - uuid : # ... # Lambda value value : data : !lambda ' return std::vector<uint8_t>({9, 9, 9}); ' - uuid : # ... # Lambda value using ByteBuffer value : data : !lambda ' return bytebuffer::ByteBuffer::wrap(0.182).get_data(); '

data ( Required , string, int, float, boolean, list of bytes, templatable): The value of the characteristic or descriptor. For templatable values, the lambda function must return a std::vector<uint8_t> (you may use the bytebuffer::ByteBuffer helper class to transform different data types into a byte array). The value is computed each time the characteristic is read.

( , string, int, float, boolean, list of bytes, templatable): The value of the characteristic or descriptor. For templatable values, the lambda function must return a (you may use the helper class to transform different data types into a byte array). The value is computed each time the characteristic is read. type (Optional, string): The C++ type of the value. The available values are uint8_t , uint16_t , uint32_t , uint64_t , int8_t , int16_t , int32_t , int64_t , float , double and string . It must be defined if the value is not templatable.

(Optional, string): The C++ type of the value. The available values are , , , , , , , , , and . It must be defined if the value is not templatable. endianness (Optional, string): The endianness of the value. Can be BIG or LITTLE . Defaults to LITTLE .

(Optional, string): The endianness of the value. Can be or . Defaults to . string_encoding (Optional, string): The encoding of the string. Only applicable if the type is string . The conversion is done in Python before compilation, so the encoding must be a valid Python encoding. Defaults to utf-8 .

With this configuration option you can write complex automations that are triggered when a characteristic is written to. It provides the x variable which contains the new value of the characteristic as a std::vector<uint8_t> and the id variable which contains the ID of the client that wrote to the characteristic.

esp32_ble_server : services : - uuid : # ... characteristics : # ... write : true on_write : then : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("BLE", "Descriptor received: %s from %d", std::string(x.begin(), x.end()).c_str(), id);

This action sets the value of a characteristic. A characteristic may not have a set_value action if it also has a templated value in its configuration.

on_... : then : - ble_server.characteristic.set_value : id : test_write_characteristic value : [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]

id ( Required , string): The ID of the characteristic to set the value of.

( , string): The ID of the characteristic to set the value of. value (Required, Value Configuration): The new value of the characteristic.

This action triggers a notification to the client. The value sent will be the current value of the characteristic, or the value from evaluation of the template, if present.

on_... : then : - ble_server.characteristic.notify : id : test_notify_characteristic

id (Required, string): The ID of the characteristic to notify the client about (must have the notify property).

This action sets the value of a descriptor.

on_... : then : - ble_server.descriptor.set_value : id : test_write_descriptor value : [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]