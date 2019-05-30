MLX90614 non-contact thermometer
The
mlx90614 sensor platform allows you to use your Melexis MLX90614 non-contact infrared thermometer
(Datasheet,
Product Page) with ESPHome. Sensor measures both ambient and object temperature that can be enabled independently.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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ambient (Optional): Enables sensor entity for ambient temperature reading.
- All options from Sensor.
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object (Optional): Enables sensor entity for object temperature reading.
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emissivity (Optional): Emissivity coefficient is the measure of an object’s ability to emit infrared energy compared to a theoretical perfect black body emitter. See Emissivity Application note for details on determining custom emissivity. Default is 1.0 which is 100% and corresponds to the ideal black body.
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All options from Sensor.
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All other options for I²C devices described at I²C Bus.