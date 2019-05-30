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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MLX90614 non-contact thermometer

The mlx90614 sensor platform allows you to use your Melexis MLX90614 non-contact infrared thermometer (Datasheet, Product Page) with ESPHome. Sensor measures both ambient and object temperature that can be enabled independently.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MLX90614 non-contact thermometer 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: mlx90614
    ambient:
      name: Ambient
    object:
      name: Object

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • ambient (Optional): Enables sensor entity for ambient temperature reading.

  • object (Optional): Enables sensor entity for object temperature reading.

    • emissivity (Optional): Emissivity coefficient is the measure of an object’s ability to emit infrared energy compared to a theoretical perfect black body emitter. See Emissivity Application note for details on determining custom emissivity. Default is 1.0 which is 100% and corresponds to the ideal black body.

    • All options from Sensor.

  • All other options for I²C devices described at I²C Bus.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”