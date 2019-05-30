The mlx90614 sensor platform allows you to use your Melexis MLX90614 non-contact infrared thermometer (Datasheet, Product Page) with ESPHome. Sensor measures both ambient and object temperature that can be enabled independently.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MLX90614 non-contact thermometer

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mlx90614 ambient : name : Ambient object : name : Object