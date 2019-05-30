The modbus_controller switch platform creates a switch from a modbus_controller component and requires Modbus Controller to be configured.

register_type (Required): type of the modbus register. coil : Coils are 1-bit registers (on/off values) that are used to control discrete outputs. They may be read and/or written. Modbus Function Code 1 (Read Coil Status) will be used.

: Coils are 1-bit registers (on/off values) that are used to control discrete outputs. They may be read and/or written. Modbus Function Code 1 (Read Coil Status) will be used. discrete_input : discrete input register (read only coil) are similar to coils but can only be read. Modbus Function Code 2 (Read Input Status) will be used.

: discrete input register (read only coil) are similar to coils but can only be read. Modbus Function Code 2 (Read Input Status) will be used. holding : Holding Registers - Holding registers are the most universal 16-bit register. They may be read and/or written. Modbus Function Code 3 (Read Holding Registers) will be used.

: Holding Registers - Holding registers are the most universal 16-bit register. They may be read and/or written. Modbus Function Code 3 (Read Holding Registers) will be used. read : Read Input Registers - registers are 16-bit registers used for input, and may only be read. Modbus Function Code 4 (Read Input Registers) will be used.

address (Required, int): start address of the first register in a range (can be decimal or hexadecimal).

assumed_state (Optional boolean): Disables updates (periodic read commands) for this register. Default is false .

skip_updates (Optional, int): By default, all sensors of a modbus_controller are updated together. For data points that don’t change very frequently, updates can be skipped. A value of 5 would only update this sensor range in every 5th update cycle. Note: The modbus_controller groups components by address ranges to reduce number of transactions. All components with the same starting address will be updated in one request. skip_updates applies for all components in the same range.

register_count (Optional, int): The number of consecutive registers this read request should span or skip in a single command. Default is 1. See Optimizing modbus communications for more details.

use_write_multiple (Optional, boolean): By default the modbus command Function Code 6 (Preset Single Registers) is used for setting the holding register if only one register is set. If your device only supports Function Code 16 (Preset Multiple Registers) set this option to true .

bitmask (Optional, int): Some values are packed in a response. The bitmask is used to determined if the result is true or false. See Bitmasks.

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to read the status of the switch.

write_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda called before send. Lambda is evaluated before the modbus write command is created. Parameters passed into the lambda x (float): The float value to be sent to the modbus device

payload ( std::vector<uint8_t> &payload ): empty vector for the payload. If payload is set in the lambda it is sent as a custom command and must include all required bytes for a modbus request note: because the response contains data for all registers in the same range you have to use data[item->offset] to get the first response byte for your sensor.

item (const pointer to a Switch derived object): The sensor object itself. Possible return values for the lambda: return true; or return false; the new value for the sensor.

or the new value for the sensor. return <anything>; and fill payload with data if the payload is added from the lambda then these bytes will be sent.

and fill payload with data if the payload is added from the lambda then these bytes will be sent. return {}; in the case the lambda handles the sending of the value itself.

custom_command (Optional, list of bytes): raw bytes for modbus command. This allows using non-standard commands. If custom_command is used address and register_type can’t be used. Custom data must contain all required bytes including the modbus device address. The CRC is automatically calculated and appended to the command. See Using custom_command how to use custom_command

offset (Optional, int): Offset from start address in bytes (only required for uncommon response encodings). If more than one register is written in a command, this value is used to find the start of this datapoint relative to the start address. The component calculates the size of the range based on offset and size of the value type. The value for offset depends on the register type. For holding input registers, the offset is in bytes. For coil and discrete input resisters, the LSB of the first data byte contains the coil addressed in the request. The other coils follow toward the high-order end of this byte and from low order to high order in subsequent bytes. For registers, the offset is the position of the relevant bit. To get the value of the coil register, 2 can be retrieved using address: 2 / offset: 0 or address: 0 / offset 2 .