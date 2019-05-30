Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor
The Zio Ultrasonic Distance sensor allows you to use your compatible (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.
The Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor is an ultrasonic distance sensor based on the HC-SR04 sensor. Unlike the Ultrasonic Distance Sensor component, measurements are read over the I²C bus.
To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x00.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
- All other options from Sensor.