The Zio Ultrasonic Distance sensor allows you to use your compatible (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.

Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor. (Credit: Sparkfun , image cropped and compressed)

The Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor is an ultrasonic distance sensor based on the HC-SR04 sensor. Unlike the Ultrasonic Distance Sensor component, measurements are read over the I²C bus.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : zio_ultrasonic name : " Distance " update_interval : 60s