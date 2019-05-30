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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor

The Zio Ultrasonic Distance sensor allows you to use your compatible (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.

Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor. (Credit: Sparkfun, image cropped and compressed)

The Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor is an ultrasonic distance sensor based on the HC-SR04 sensor. Unlike the Ultrasonic Distance Sensor component, measurements are read over the I²C bus.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: zio_ultrasonic
    name: "Distance"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x00.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”