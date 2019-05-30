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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Grove TB6612FNG Motor Drive

The Grove TBB6612FNG a runs over I²C bus and has the capability to control DC and Stepper motors. At the current stage of implementation only DC motor is implemented.

# Example configuration
grove_tb6612fng:
  - address: 0x14
    id: test_motor

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this TB6612FNG component.
  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x14.

.. grove_tb6612fng.run:

grove_tb6612fng.run Action

Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.run Action”

Set the motor to spin by defining the direction and speed of the rotation, speed is a range from 0 to 255

on_...:
  then:
    - grove_tb6612fng.run:
        channel: 1
        speed: 255
        direction: BACKWARD
        id: test_motor

.. grove_tb6612fng.stop:

grove_tb6612fng.stop Action

Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.stop Action”

Set the motor to stop motion but wont stop to spin in case there is a force pulling down, you would want to use break action if this is your case

on_...:
  then:
    - grove_tb6612fng.stop:
        channel: 1

.. grove_tb6612fng.break:

grove_tb6612fng.break Action

Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.break Action”

Set the motor channel to be on break mode which it ensure the wheel wont spin even if forced or pushed

on_...:
  then:
    - grove_tb6612fng.break:
        channel: 1
        id: test_motor

.. grove_tb6612fng.standby:

grove_tb6612fng.standby Action

Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.standby Action”

Set the board to be on standby when is not used for a long time which reduces power consumptions and any jerking motion when stationary

on_...:
  then:
    - grove_tb6612fng.standby
        id: test_motor

.. grove_tb6612fng.no_standby:

grove_tb6612fng.no_standby Action

Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.no_standby Action”

Set the board to be awake, every esphome is restarted the default mode is set to standby to ensure the motor wont spin accidentally

on_...:
  then:
    - grove_tb6612fng.no_standby
        id: test_motor

.. grove_tb6612fng.change_address:

grove_tb6612fng.change_address Action

Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.change_address Action”

If you require connecting multiple boards at once, the address can be changed using this action. The address can be changed to a value in the range of 0x01 - 0x7f inclusive.

on_...:
  then:
    - grove_tb6612fng.change_address:
        address: 0x15
        id: test_motor

See Also

Section titled “See Also”