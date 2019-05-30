Grove TB6612FNG Motor Drive

The Grove TBB6612FNG a runs over I²C bus and has the capability to control DC and Stepper motors. At the current stage of implementation only DC motor is implemented.

# Example configuration grove_tb6612fng : - address : 0x14 id : test_motor

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this TB6612FNG component.

( , ID): The id to use for this TB6612FNG component. address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x14 .

.. grove_tb6612fng.run:

Set the motor to spin by defining the direction and speed of the rotation, speed is a range from 0 to 255

on_... : then : - grove_tb6612fng.run : channel : 1 speed : 255 direction : BACKWARD id : test_motor

.. grove_tb6612fng.stop:

Set the motor to stop motion but wont stop to spin in case there is a force pulling down, you would want to use break action if this is your case

on_... : then : - grove_tb6612fng.stop : channel : 1

.. grove_tb6612fng.break:

Set the motor channel to be on break mode which it ensure the wheel wont spin even if forced or pushed

on_... : then : - grove_tb6612fng.break : channel : 1 id : test_motor

.. grove_tb6612fng.standby:

Set the board to be on standby when is not used for a long time which reduces power consumptions and any jerking motion when stationary

on_... : then : - grove_tb6612fng.standby id : test_motor

.. grove_tb6612fng.no_standby:

Set the board to be awake, every esphome is restarted the default mode is set to standby to ensure the motor wont spin accidentally

on_... : then : - grove_tb6612fng.no_standby id : test_motor

.. grove_tb6612fng.change_address:

If you require connecting multiple boards at once, the address can be changed using this action. The address can be changed to a value in the range of 0x01 - 0x7f inclusive.