Grove TB6612FNG Motor Drive
The Grove TBB6612FNG a runs over I²C bus and has the capability to control DC and Stepper motors. At the current stage of implementation only DC motor is implemented.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this TB6612FNG component.
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver.
Defaults to
0x14.
.. grove_tb6612fng.run:
Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.run Action”
grove_tb6612fng.run Action
Set the motor to spin by defining the direction and speed of the rotation, speed is a range from 0 to 255
.. grove_tb6612fng.stop:
Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.stop Action”
grove_tb6612fng.stop Action
Set the motor to stop motion but wont stop to spin in case there is a force pulling down, you would want to use break action if this is your case
.. grove_tb6612fng.break:
Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.break Action”
grove_tb6612fng.break Action
Set the motor channel to be on break mode which it ensure the wheel wont spin even if forced or pushed
.. grove_tb6612fng.standby:
Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.standby Action”
grove_tb6612fng.standby Action
Set the board to be on standby when is not used for a long time which reduces power consumptions and any jerking motion when stationary
.. grove_tb6612fng.no_standby:
Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.no_standby Action”
grove_tb6612fng.no_standby Action
Set the board to be awake, every esphome is restarted the default mode is set to standby to ensure the motor wont spin accidentally
.. grove_tb6612fng.change_address:
Section titled “grove_tb6612fng.change_address Action”
grove_tb6612fng.change_address Action
If you require connecting multiple boards at once, the address can be changed using this action. The address can be changed to a value in the range of
0x01 - 0x7f inclusive.