ThermoPro BLE Sensors

The thermopro_ble sensor platform lets you track the output of ThermoPro Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track the temperature, humidity, battery level and signal strength of the ThermoPro device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast.

This component supports multiple ThermoPro BLE sensor models:

TP3xx series (e.g., TP357S): Temperature, humidity, and battery level sensors. Testing has been primarily done with TP357S devices.

(e.g., TP357S): Temperature, humidity, and battery level sensors. Testing has been primarily done with TP357S devices. TP96x series : Internal and external temperature sensors with battery level monitoring.

: Internal and external temperature sensors with battery level monitoring. TP970 : Internal and external temperature sensors with battery level monitoring.

: Internal and external temperature sensors with battery level monitoring. TP972: Internal and external temperature sensors with battery level monitoring.

All models support signal strength (RSSI) monitoring.

ThermoPro TP357 Temperature and Humidity Sensor over BLE.

# Example configuration entry esp32_ble_tracker : sensor : # TP3xx series example (TP357S with humidity) - platform : thermopro_ble mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX temperature : name : " ThermoPro Temperature " humidity : name : " ThermoPro Humidity " battery_level : name : " ThermoPro Battery Level " signal_strength : name : " ThermoPro Signal Strength " # TP96x/TP970/TP972 example (with external temperature probe) # - platform: thermopro_ble # mac_address: YY:YY:YY:YY:YY:YY # temperature: # name: "ThermoPro Internal Temperature" # external_temperature: # name: "ThermoPro External Temperature" # battery_level: # name: "ThermoPro Battery Level" # signal_strength: # name: "ThermoPro Signal Strength"

mac_address ( Required , MAC Address): The MAC address of the ThermoPro device.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

external_temperature (Optional): The information for the external/probe temperature sensor. Some models (TP972, TP970, TP96x) support dual temperature readings - one internal and one from an external probe. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. Only available on TP3xx devices. All options from Sensor.

battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery level sensor. All options from Sensor.

signal_strength (Optional): The information for the signal strength (RSSI) sensor. All options from Sensor.



Setting Up Devices Section titled “Setting Up Devices”

To set up ThermoPro devices you first need to find their MAC Address so that ESPHome can identify them. So first, create a simple configuration without any thermopro_ble entries like so:

esp32_ble_tracker : on_ble_advertise : - then : - lambda : ' ESP_LOGD("ble_adv", "BLE device address: %s name: %s", x.address_str().c_str(), x.get_name().c_str()); '

After uploading the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices such as the ThermoPro, so you will see messages like this (please note the TPxxxx model name):

[ 13:36:43 ] [D] [ble_adv: 042 ]: BLE device address: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX name: TP357S (XXXX)

Note that it can sometimes take some time for the first BLE broadcast to be received.

Then just copy the address ( XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX ) into a new sensor.thermopro_ble platform entry like in the configuration example at the top.