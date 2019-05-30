ThermoPro BLE Sensors
The
thermopro_ble sensor platform lets you track the output of ThermoPro Bluetooth
Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track the
temperature, humidity, battery level and signal strength of the ThermoPro device every time the
sensor sends out a BLE broadcast.
Supported DevicesSection titled “Supported Devices”
This component supports multiple ThermoPro BLE sensor models:
- TP3xx series (e.g., TP357S): Temperature, humidity, and battery level sensors. Testing has been primarily done with TP357S devices.
- TP96x series: Internal and external temperature sensors with battery level monitoring.
- TP970: Internal and external temperature sensors with battery level monitoring.
- TP972: Internal and external temperature sensors with battery level monitoring.
All models support signal strength (RSSI) monitoring.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
mac_address (Required, MAC Address): The MAC address of the ThermoPro device.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
external_temperature (Optional): The information for the external/probe temperature sensor. Some models (TP972, TP970, TP96x) support dual temperature readings - one internal and one from an external probe.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. Only available on TP3xx devices.
- All options from Sensor.
-
battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery level sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
signal_strength (Optional): The information for the signal strength (RSSI) sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
Setting Up DevicesSection titled “Setting Up Devices”
To set up ThermoPro devices you first need to find their MAC Address so that ESPHome can
identify them. So first, create a simple configuration without any
thermopro_ble entries
like so:
After uploading the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices such as the ThermoPro, so you will see messages like this (please note the TPxxxx model name):
Note that it can sometimes take some time for the first BLE broadcast to be received.
Then just copy the address (
XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX) into a new
sensor.thermopro_ble platform
entry like in the configuration example at the top.
NOTE
The ThermoPro BLE component listens passively to packets the device sends by itself. ESPHome therefore has no impact on the battery life of the device.